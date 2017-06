Awwww that old footage Reply

Thread

Link

Did they finally stop remaking American Idiot like they've been doing for the last 13 years of their career? Reply

Thread

Link

Urgh, American Idiot was probably the most iconic album of the 00's



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty cool. Loved the Sweet Children and Gilman Street references. Reply

Thread

Link

I live for Green Day, Billy always looked so fucking young for his age. Reply

Thread

Link

I will always love these guys. I share a bday with Billie Joe, my high school bio teacher taught him and Mike when they were in high school, lol. They sometimes chill at the local diner, apparently. I've never seen them, though :( Hopefully in September! Reply

Thread

Link