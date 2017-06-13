prince shawn mendes almost refuses to sign an autograph
If you don't feel like watching the three minute video Shawn Mendes initially refused to sign an autograph for a man outside his hotel in London recently. He accused the man of intending to sell it even though he claimed it was for his sister who was a big fan. The two got into a heated argument with Shawn saying 'you don't know anything about me'. Shawn agreed to sign the autograph if the man would call his sister to confirm she actually wanted it. He finally signs it in the end after speaking with her. Iconic or problematic? You decide.
Source
HMMMMT....
omg i wish that k was a joke but it seemed natural
Just say yes or no and keep it moving.
someone has repressed anger
Like, is it really worth an argument...
this is going for over a hundid tho
like sis....
mte, idk why celebs make such a big deal of it, sounds like they're just pissed they're not the ones making money off the idiots willing to pay for their signed crap
Who still buys autographs ??
i mean bottom
Some people feel so entitled.
And this dude was probably was just an autograph seller. But even if he wasn't, have some dignity.
I remember a video of a dude hounding and begging Justin Timberlake for an autograph as he was leaving dinner or something. It was so cringe worthy. And he totally was one of those autograph sellers. But justin just got in his car with Jessica and drove off.