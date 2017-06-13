ethan (eyebrow)

prince shawn mendes almost refuses to sign an autograph



If you don't feel like watching the three minute video Shawn Mendes initially refused to sign an autograph for a man outside his hotel in London recently. He accused the man of intending to sell it even though he claimed it was for his sister who was a big fan. The two got into a heated argument with Shawn saying 'you don't know anything about me'. Shawn agreed to sign the autograph if the man would call his sister to confirm she actually wanted it. He finally signs it in the end after speaking with her. Iconic or problematic? You decide.

Source

HMMMMT....
Tagged: , , , ,