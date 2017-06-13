prince shawn mendes almost refuses to sign an autograph

dat calamari tender



omg i wish that k was a joke but it seemed natural



Edited at 2017-06-13 05:03 am (UTC)

A lot of effort and being extra.



Just say yes or no and keep it moving. Reply

yeah that's my only thought he could've just been like 'I don't feel like signing anything right now'. he's only 18 and he's learning. I don't think he's a bad person but this was definitely extra. Reply

I mean I don't think it's necessary to make a scene but I understand being annoyed signing things when you know it's going on eBay or wherever this is sold. I wouldn't even waste my time. Reply

and autographs on ebay are so cheap and scammy lol Reply

my i'd just walk on by



someone has repressed anger Reply

Came in here to ask - does anyone buy autographs anymore? In the age of selfies it just doesn't have the same allure Reply

Why would it even matter that if he was going to sell it????



Like, is it really worth an argument... Reply

this is going for over a hundid tho



ikr. a lot of his signed stuff is going for around $30-40. like u aint worth that much hennythis is going for over a hundid tho Reply

It's going for a waste of my that's what's it's going for, lol Reply

lol also all that to say at the end even AFTER he spoke with her 'I hope if you're lying you can live with yourself'



like sis.... Reply

Why would it even matter that if he was going to sell it????



mte, idk why celebs make such a big deal of it, sounds like they're just pissed they're not the ones making money off the idiots willing to pay for their signed crap Reply

I've never bought an autograph but maybe some people sell them for really high prices? I'd be pissed if some 40 year old man was selling my autograph to my fans for crazy prices. Reply

I must be living under a rock but who would want to buy shawns autograph???



Who still buys autographs ?? Reply

I don't get it either... I don't even know what any celebs' autograph looks like nor do I care. Reply

i mean bottom ikr. i'd buy this for $20 topsi mean bottom Reply

This makes me uncomfortable Reply

why is there no way to minimize lj comments Reply

Very Bel Ami. Reply

He is a child to me. Good god no Reply

You just want to do a cum tribute on that poster. Reply

ok diva Reply

I'm surprised people still buy/care about autographs in the selfie age Reply

hunny Reply

What?? LOLLLL Reply

LOL. Is he trying to imitate Taylor Lautner in that gif? Reply

lmao u ain't shit for this Reply

most gays who move to LA are so insufferable Reply

The wooooorst. Reply

hanging out in weho is such a nightmare. downtown is a lot better but you'll still run into assholes every once in a while. Reply

lmao hew is dis bitch thinkin his signature is worth half a runny shit on ebay Reply

he sounds like duckie from pretty in pink



only duckie is incredibly endearing; what i just watched from shawn mendes was not! Reply

very extra, however, celebrities are not obligated to give a selfie or autograph to everyone that asks.

Some people feel so entitled.



And this dude was probably was just an autograph seller. But even if he wasn't, have some dignity.



I remember a video of a dude hounding and begging Justin Timberlake for an autograph as he was leaving dinner or something. It was so cringe worthy. And he totally was one of those autograph sellers. But justin just got in his car with Jessica and drove off. Reply

WOW he is DOING the most. who cares if the dude sold it. wtf????? Reply

Is he the younger brother on Modern Family? Reply

no lmao that's Nolan Gould. same idea though! Reply

He looks just like him! Reply

