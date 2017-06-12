Warriors win 2017 NBA Finals!
Congrats, #DubNation— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
The Golden State @warriors are the 2017 #NBA Champions!#NBAFinals #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/iO9L4Tlvnc
SOURCE
I think Supervillians has a nice RING to it
Congrats, #DubNation— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
The Golden State @warriors are the 2017 #NBA Champions!#NBAFinals #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/iO9L4Tlvnc
Steph and KD's hug made me smile so hard. Revenge is sweet.
California >>>
Many more rings to come.
giants suck rn tho which breaks my heart but it's okay the dubs win will suffice
Edited at 2017-06-13 03:59 am (UTC)