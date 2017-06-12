Mic check 1, 2. Reply

KD's moment with his mom is the fucking cutest thing ever and I am so happy for his skinny, tall ass. idgaf I'm glad he got his ring, he put in work and earned it. I feel for Lebron tho cause he was really doing everything, but I'm happy as fuck for KD <3 Reply

jfc this is almost 6 years old Reply

PARTY IN THE BAY!!!!!! AHHHHHHH.



Steph and KD's hug made me smile so hard. Revenge is sweet. Reply

feels good to be from the golden state 😎 Reply

Doesn't it though?



California >>>



Many more rings to come. Reply

yeeeee



giants suck rn tho which breaks my heart but it's okay the dubs win will suffice Reply

im a lakers fan but ill take the california win Reply

East bay represent! Reply

ugh I was really rooting for the cavs / Lebron Reply

I was so nervous tonight, I'm so happy for KD! Reply

Kevin Durant shares a moment with the real MVP: His mom pic.twitter.com/iVmUaPzgOK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-13 03:59 am (UTC) i love kd's mom Reply

so fucking sweet <3 I died when she said it doesn't matter what nobody says Reply

this was qt Reply

I'll be the first to say it, I do not like these championships hats Reply

I got one but theyre ugly as FUCK. Finals hat 2015 >> Reply

i cant believe the nba AND the nhl are cancelled! Reply

says whom Reply

Sorry Cleveland Reply

Omg that 3-pointer Steph made with 47-ish seconds left to go that just cemented everything... the joy my friends and I had in that moment makes everything worth it Reply

I screamed in that moment. Reply

he was way off with the next one tho lol Reply

It's funny, there's so many kids than last time Reply

Right? They were busy... Reply

Your avatar lmaoo Reply

