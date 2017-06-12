Natalie Portman Roundup: Mansion, Baby, Feminism.
Natalie Portman bought a $6.5 million mansion in the
Los Feliz Montecito* neighborhood of Los Angeles. It is AMAZING, and I AM STILL POOR.
*I misread the article, oop
A few weeks ago, she made her first post-baby red carpet appearance.
She has been out and about in Los Angeles with her infant daughter, Amalia.
Natalie showed her feminist credentials by wearing a $710 Dior t-shirt.
Finally, Natalie turned 36 on June 9th! She will always seem like a twenty something to me for some reason.
For her b-day, here are 20 fun facts about her at the source.
lmao i saw this woman wearing this tshirt at whole foods yesterday and she gave me total tshirt envy even i normally hate any text on tees.
