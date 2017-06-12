Natalie Portman Roundup: Mansion, Baby, Feminism.

somebody teach ha how to properly babywear. the child about to fall out the bottom of that wrap. Reply

Lol she really does. Reply

omg that house is like the sims house of my dreams Reply

Lol the funny thing about those shirts is that anyone pictured in them definitely didnt pay for them. Reply

Aren they like $700 lmao for a fucking plain shirt with print letters on them? Just go to cafe press and make one for $15. Reply

not to mention a plain shirt with a HORRIBLE cut Reply

shes their spokesperson, of course she didn't Reply

How do celebs have houses that are so open like that? I'd be so afraid of stalkers peeping through the bushes. Reply

They're exhibitionists, deep down. Reply

I'm surprised the toilet isn't outside then, nothing is better than taking a dump while appreciating nature. Reply

They have glass walls that slide down like a garage door. For real. Look at the ceiling in the pics Reply

open and isolated, what a nightmare. honestly this type of house just screams ~a whole family was slaughtered in here~ to me Reply

pretty sure you can get that shirt for 20 bucks on etsy or something Reply

you wanna talk about feminist tshirts do ya.....lmao i saw this woman wearing this tshirt at whole foods yesterday and she gave me total tshirt envy even i normally hate any text on tees. Reply

Oh my god i want this Reply

the fuck? they never heard of walls in that house? that shit is waaaayyy too open. i never get houses that are like 90% windows. i'm far too paranoid for that shit Reply

Lmao mte!!! Reply

I like the view, but I don't care for the house. Reply

I'm pretty new to LA, but how does a house in Los Feliz have an ocean view? Or is that some other body of water? Reply

I don't think it does... maybe it's not water, just the city/smog. Reply

Exactly what I was thinking! No way Los Feliz has a view like that. I went to the source article and she currently owns in LF, but this new house is in Montecito. It's a "getaway" house. Meanwhile I can walk my entire apartment in about 20 steps. lol Reply

Ohh Montecito makes more sense. Thank you Reply

oh oops sorry! Reply

lol my apartment is 600 sq ft so i feel ya Reply

lol came here to say that. no way that was in los feliz! Reply

This is what I'm trying to figure out Reply

Yeahh. I think OP is confused? The source says it's in Montecito, which makes a lot more sense. Reply

Lol that was my first thought too. Definitely not in Los feliz Reply

CACKLING Reply

That view is stunning! The house is ugly and boring though. Reply

Damn here I am looking at 800k 2 bedroom condos in Los Angeles. :(



Edited at 2017-06-13 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

Looks like the baby is going to fall out Reply

Honestly, that is a crappy wrap job. Reply

that house looks like smth i'd download for my sims tbh Reply

Same...the first thing I did in any new game of Sims was hit motherlode a bunch of times and give my family the most bomb ass houses, lol. Reply

Yup yup. Only da best for my Sims! Reply

My mom would swear by never using cheats. I'd be like Jesus Mom you've suffered financially your whole life and u want to do it virtually too?? Reply

that looks... small for a mansion? Reply

It's weird that you can see the ocean from los Feliz. I guess if you get up high enough? Reply

