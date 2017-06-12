The Beguiled LA premiere

What was the theme of this premiere, a 30-year wagon train on the surface of the sun? Rough looking is an understatement. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaooooooo holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really a fan of Kiki's make-up here



Elle looks great, as usual



Sofia's so beautiful, but QT is ruining that pic. -_- I can't believe how many hot women he's dated



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone looks rather flushed. Reply

Thread

Link

Fun fact: Sofia Coppola and Quentin Tarantino dated



Doesn't sound very fun to me, at least from Sofia's end. Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone is looking a mess lmao





also where is the father of my children Colin?



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Father of OUR children, sister-wife! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New Renaissance Queen Nicole Kidman could've picked a better dress.





And damn @ QT, that's harsh Reply

Thread

Link

So many blondes.



Quentin looks rough.



Does he ever not?



Fun fact: Sofia Coppola and Quentin Tarantino dated after she broke up with Spike Jonze.



WHAT Reply

Thread

Link

She also dated Keanu Reeves back when he was making Dracula with her dad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that I'm jealous of ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aww.. They sound like a cool couple, kinda sad they didn't last tbh.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









He was also the jury president when she won the golden lion for Somewhere at Venice and I remember people were so pissed and saying he was just favouring his ex.



He was also the jury president when she won the golden lion for Somewhere at Venice and I remember people were so pissed and saying he was just favouring his ex. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know Quentin's looked shitty for years, but if he's decided to just embrace going grey he should really snip off his long hair and let it go grey. This two tone shit is repulsive.



Everyone else looks decent but my fave is Courtney Love. Reply

Thread

Link

mte



and courtney has been looking SO GOOD lately it's... jarring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Courtney! She's just so amazingly stylish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It always fucks me up when she looks good. Makes me think that she'll stay sober this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Courtney's personal life is forever messy as hell, but I have always loved her sense of style. She's pretty much been one of my lifelong style icons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'll always root for her -- she seems happier now. I hope she's able to fully repair her relationship with Francis Bean.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like elle fanning is everywhere and no where all at once. Reply

Thread

Link

That's because even though she makes a ton of movies they're all indies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she likes it that way, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time someone says "x is everywhere and nowhere" i remember don't trust the bitch in apartment 23 when some rando yells that at james van der beek...."you're everywhere and nowhere, Dawson!" lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i took a personality assessment at work and it told me i was "everywhere and no where at the same time" which makes me project it onto c-list celebrities. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo! That show was perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like that tbh. She can have a super long and successful career if she wants to without public fatigue hindering her if she tried going for a blockbuster career Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's bc she makes so many movies but they're all flops or underwhelming. and in the few that do manage to do well she's underwhelming and forgettable in them (ie maleficent).



glad the beguiled looks like a hit at least! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't realize Paris was with the dude from The Secret Circle. Reply

Thread

Link

All the women are looking so good, and the men r looking like ass lol Reply

Thread

Link

At first I was shocked because I thought AnnaLynne McCord aged so quick, in that picture with Quentin, then I realized it was Sofia.



Courtney Love looks so much healthier than I last remember seeing her. That red tone looks great on her, but I wish it was on a different cut. It makes her look frumpy because of how loose it is on the arms, the droopy shoulder and lack of waist definition. Reply

Thread

Link

Sofia always looks fab when shes on the red carpet. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand why Nicole can't get her hair sorted out. It always looks like complete dry shit. Reply

Thread

Link

It's terrible. Wish she would go with strawberry blonde or red. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a self loathing ginger. v sad to see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was a wig Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cause she's a curly ginger who's been bleaching and straightening the fuck out of her hair for years which is why it looks like processed hay now. my friend worked on the set of big little lies and she said that was the reason for all the wigs, cause her hair was so fried and damaged Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was thinking the color of her wig(s) on that show looked so good on her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah back in the day, her hair always looked great but for the last 10 years or so, it's been kind of a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link