June 12th, 2017, 11:24 pm ms_mmelissa The Beguiled LA premiere Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagessourceQuentin looks rough. Fun fact: Sofia Coppola and Quentin Tarantino dated after she broke up with Spike Jonze. Tagged: coppolas, courtney love, dakota / elle fanning, kirsten dunst, maya rudolph, nicole kidman, paris hilton, quentin tarantino, red carpet and event Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8181 comments Add comment
Elle looks great, as usual
Sofia's so beautiful, but QT is ruining that pic. -_- I can't believe how many hot women he's dated
Edited at 2017-06-13 03:28 am (UTC)
Doesn't sound very fun to me, at least from Sofia's end.
also where is the father of my children Colin?
Edited at 2017-06-13 03:33 am (UTC)
And damn @ QT, that's harsh
Quentin looks rough.
Does he ever not?
Fun fact: Sofia Coppola and Quentin Tarantino dated after she broke up with Spike Jonze.
WHAT
He was also the jury president when she won the golden lion for Somewhere at Venice and I remember people were so pissed and saying he was just favouring his ex.
Everyone else looks decent but my fave is Courtney Love.
and courtney has been looking SO GOOD lately it's... jarring
glad the beguiled looks like a hit at least!
Courtney Love looks so much healthier than I last remember seeing her. That red tone looks great on her, but I wish it was on a different cut. It makes her look frumpy because of how loose it is on the arms, the droopy shoulder and lack of waist definition.