Lorde Interviewed by Time Magazine

On Making Pop Music in 2017:
•"This record is not only a test of her unique position in the pop firmament but also an attempt to capture the feeling of being young in 2017: tense, urgent, uncertain about the future. To be a success, it needs to speak to this moment. As she puts it, "Nobody wants an apathetic pop record right now.”
On Commercial Success:
•"Part of me feels like everything I do from now on, if it’s not as big as ‘Royals,’ some people will perceive it as a failure. But for me, I’m going to spend my life worshipping the form. Sometimes that will just mean that it comes on at a party and everyone runs to the dance floor.”
On Being Famous:
•There’s nothing in me that’s like, ‘Oh, being a famous person is hard,’” Lorde says. “Because it’s not. I’m very lucky. Yet I feel the weight of all the people I love who sacrifice things to be close to me. And a lot of them are eventually going to leave.” She sighs. “Which sounds so emo.”
Gives Carly Rae Jepsen Praise(ONTD fav!):
•“It means continuing to push back against the impulse to chase hits, seeking out what’s most compelling instead of what feels most likely to earn more No. 1s. I love Arcade Fire as much as I love Carly Rae Jepsen, and they’re not that different to each other in a lot of ways.”
On Politics:
•“I’m very aware of my position as a person of extreme privilege,” she says. “I’m a wealthy white woman, and I’m not from America. Who am I to talk about it?” Still, she came out for the women’s march earlier this year. “I didn’t post about it,” she says. “I just felt like it was important to be a body on the streets.”
•She also says she resists the pressure to speak out for the sake of speaking out. “There’s a lot I don’t know,” she says. “I want to spend time understanding and learning and filling my head with marginalized voices as opposed to just retweeting a bunch of stuff.”
Melodrama is out this Friday, June 16.
lorde seems like shes actually read a book in her life
I don't think Jack Antonoff was a good pick tbh
I don't think this album is going to have any hits and I don't think I'm going to like it much which makes me sad tbh
It seems like she's grown up a lot. I remember when she first made it big a lot of her interviews were cringe-y and you could tell she was an inexperienced teenager.