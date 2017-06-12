Lorde Interviewed by Time Magazine

How Lorde became the life of the party https://t.co/cpOwUOpqvp — TIME (@TIME) June 8, 2017

•"This record is not only a test of her unique position in the pop firmament but also an attempt to capture the feeling of being young in 2017: tense, urgent, uncertain about the future. To be a success, it needs to speak to this moment. As she puts it, "Nobody wants an apathetic pop record right now.”•"Part of me feels like everything I do from now on, if it’s not as big as ‘Royals,’ some people will perceive it as a failure. But for me, I’m going to spend my life worshipping the form. Sometimes that will just mean that it comes on at a party and everyone runs to the dance floor.”•There’s nothing in me that’s like, ‘Oh, being a famous person is hard,’” Lorde says. “Because it’s not. I’m very lucky. Yet I feel the weight of all the people I love who sacrifice things to be close to me. And a lot of them are eventually going to leave.” She sighs. “Which sounds so emo.”•“It means continuing to push back against the impulse to chase hits, seeking out what’s most compelling instead of what feels most likely to earn more No. 1s. I love Arcade Fire as much as I love Carly Rae Jepsen, and they’re not that different to each other in a lot of ways.”•“I’m very aware of my position as a person of extreme privilege,” she says. “I’m a wealthy white woman, and I’m not from America. Who am I to talk about it?” Still, she came out for the women’s march earlier this year. “I didn’t post about it,” she says. “I just felt like it was important to be a body on the streets.”•She also says she resists the pressure to speak out for the sake of speaking out. “There’s a lot I don’t know,” she says. “I want to spend time understanding and learning and filling my head with marginalized voices as opposed to just retweeting a bunch of stuff.”