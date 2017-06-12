AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x10 Season Finale Promo "Lantern" + Sneak Peek
[synopsis]Kim takes time off; Jimmy tries to make amends; Nacho gambles with his future; Hamlin pushes Chuck to make a decision.
Nacho gives Hector a tour of the shop and introduces him to his father.
When she was in the car I knew something was gonna happen but it still shocked me how they did it. A+ This show is awesome. (prayer circle for Kim)
Jimmy was just HORRIBLE.
i was like "oh they're going to do that obvious tv/movie shot of a car coming to hit her" and then nope.
So I guess tonight was our first glimpse of the real Saul Goodman.
I can't remember where the interview was, but I read it last week - Bob Odenkirk said the difference between Jimmy and Saul is that Jimmy takes into consideration who would be hurt by his scams, whereas Saul could give a flying flip. And Irene was obviously collateral damage in this scam. Such a shame that it looks like it was all for naught since Howard will likely push for settlement now.
All in all this episode was amazing and every character damm near broke my heart.
and we all knew jimmy would become saul. but it's hard to see how he tried at one point, to be a good man. a good lawyer. but failed.
ugh this gutted me.
also chuck can diaf set at radioshack
I was thinking "Never trust a 'people driving in profile' shot the moment that shit happened. Poor Kim is hustling so damn hard.
I'm happy to see Chuck and Howard at each other' throats. They deserve each other.
Jimmy was a total scumbag tonight, Saul is finally starting to really come out. I felt so bad for poor Irene, she broke my heart.
I'm so nervous for Nacho, I love him and don't want anything bad happening to him!!!
ughhhh, Chuck.
omg, Kim. :(