AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x10 Season Finale Promo "Lantern" + Sneak Peek

So I guess tonight was our first glimpse of the real Saul Goodman.

I can't remember where the interview was, but I read it last week - Bob Odenkirk said the difference between Jimmy and Saul is that Jimmy takes into consideration who would be hurt by his scams, whereas Saul could give a flying flip. And Irene was obviously collateral damage in this scam. Such a shame that it looks like it was all for naught since Howard will likely push for settlement now.

All in all this episode was amazing and every character damm near broke my heart.