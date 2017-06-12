|| you&#39;re gonna carry that weight ||

AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x10 Season Finale Promo "Lantern" + Sneak Peek



[synopsis]Kim takes time off; Jimmy tries to make amends; Nacho gambles with his future; Hamlin pushes Chuck to make a decision.



Nacho gives Hector a tour of the shop and introduces him to his father.

