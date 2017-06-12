Khloe Faces Backlash Over Kardashian Kurse

The Cavs won't be the only casualty of this series. Lebron's hairline is already reaching for the salts. *Everybody points in different directions*



poisson au blanc remains poison, news @ 11 Reply

Jesus, help me. Reply

Omg screaming Reply

lol can we stop blaming women for why men suck at what they do? Reply

mte lmao, like i have to laugh because this is so unreal. when men perform well at their job it's because they're talented/smart, but when they fuck up it's because of a woman in their life. this is the world we live in. Reply

The Cavs were dumb enough to give him an $82 million contract to begin with Reply

Right?



And in this particular case: Kris Humphries already sucked. Lamar had a lot of baggage before Khloe ever came in the picture. Harden is a grown ass man and has only himself to blame for showing up at the beginning of the 15-16 season out of shape.



So, yeah. I'm no Kardashian stan, but let's be real. Reply

also reggie bush but idr if he was ever good. Reply

Classic "great in college, but not in the league" syndrome. Reply

lol exactly Reply

he's overpaid. he's not really great at his position. but whatever. Reply

you seem a bit gleeful to say that Comey. Reply

we will see how the cavs improve their roster to provide consistency from their stars and get more from their bench. Reply

I don't like the klan but I always roll my eyes at people blaming them for Kanye, Scott and Lamar's shit. Like they weren't shit before they got caught up in their family Reply

I do believe that the kardashians fucked scott up but not anyone else Reply

Sis have you seen early season KUWTK Scott? He was his own mess long before them. Reply

after yesterday's hockey game i'm just not watching sports anymore Reply

she barely even looks like herself in that photo Reply

she looks like sofia richie Reply

Kartrashians morph into a new form every 2 or 3 years. The cycle will not stop.



yeah I wouldn't have recognized her without the title (probably) Reply

dump ha! Reply

It could also be that she is dating mediocre men. Reply

gasp maybe Reply

This game is long and annoying



Also the other day I thought hmmm Jeff doesn't cape for other women 🤔



I don't like her but this habit of blaming women for male athletes fucking up or going ghost in a playoff game is never a good look.



Also, I havent had Taco Bell in years but free is free so I'm going tmrw. I think I'll also check out those chicken nachos or whatever they're called. Reply

Whats this about t bell? Reply

Those chicken nachos are just nacho shaped chicken nuggets Reply

i'm glad a man finally caught onto it and decided to speak up. progress, right? Reply

She looks like Kris in that picture, aww finally Reply

NNNNnnnnn Reply

I don't hate the Dubs like a lot of ppl do but goddamn do I hate Zaza. I honestly hope someone injures him--it's what he deserves for being so damn filthy. Reply

This series has been exhausting. Reply

That dude is hot, wanna climb him Reply

Also, obligatory Fuck Kevin Durant. Reply

I love the selfies and fan pics that get posted of Khompton Khloe from the games because she can't photoshop them and hit all her angles, so her true form appears. Reply

show me tbh Reply

It's strange that all the Kardashian sisters have dated addicts. I mean, it's not strange because Hollywood, but it is a little weird. Reply

He's hot, I'll give her that. Reply

Why is it always the woman's fault? Like damn y'all a man can just fuck up sometimes all on his own!! Reply

Maybe she got him on her 1000 calories per day plan Reply

He probably ate her baked goods before the game and had cramps. Reply

