carly

Khloe Faces Backlash Over Kardashian Kurse




Fans have attributed Khloe's beau, Tristan Thompson's bad performance this finals to the dreaded Kurse of the Kardashians. Thompson was a massive factor in the Cavs’ defeat of the Warriors last year, but had two games in which he went scoreless this finals with only 11 total rebounds in the three games.

Or maybe you know, he's bad?

