Khloe Faces Backlash Over Kardashian Kurse
Don't blame Khloe Kardashian for Tristan Thompson's struggles says ... Jeff Van Gundy? https://t.co/NyO4Unk6xu pic.twitter.com/cB1GDMZiSO— The Big Lead (@thebiglead) June 12, 2017
Fans have attributed Khloe's beau, Tristan Thompson's bad performance this finals to the dreaded Kurse of the Kardashians. Thompson was a massive factor in the Cavs’ defeat of the Warriors last year, but had two games in which he went scoreless this finals with only 11 total rebounds in the three games.
Or maybe you know, he's bad?
And in this particular case: Kris Humphries already sucked. Lamar had a lot of baggage before Khloe ever came in the picture. Harden is a grown ass man and has only himself to blame for showing up at the beginning of the 15-16 season out of shape.
So, yeah. I'm no Kardashian stan, but let's be real.
Also the other day I thought hmmm Jeff doesn't cape for other women 🤔
