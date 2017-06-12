RL Stine: "There is a script for the new Goosebumps movie sequel"

I completely forgot about the first one tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i actually enjoyed the movie, though i wish they would've went for something a little more horror-based. the majority of people who grew up with these are adults now and could handle the movie being more scary.



i also think they could've done a better job with a netflix series that focused on certain monsters per episode. Reply

Thread

Link

that would be ill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

supposed to be out next year, I'd hope they have one. Reply

Thread

Link

very disappointed in these movies. i wanted something much more scarier but oh well



does anyone have any good reccs for horror books? the last great one i read was nos4a2 Reply

Thread

Link

The most recent horror book I read and really liked was Jack Ketchum's The Secret Life of Souls. It's not scary though, although it is dark; I feel kinda weird calling it horror even though that's how it's shelved on Goodreads.



I liked Little Heaven, although it took a bit to get into IMO. But parts of it really creeped me out.



My favorite horror that I read last year was The Suicide Motor Club, The House Next Door, The Church of Dead Girls, Night Film, and Ghost Story by Peter Straub. Ghost Story really tapped into all my fears and I fucking loved it - it genuinely terrified me. But I don't wanna hype that too much lol.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These books were my shit and actually inspired me to write as a kid, lol. Never saw this movie tho and forgot it even existed. Reply

Thread

Link

The first movie was surprisingly decent, but mostly because of the humor and Jillian Bell. I do hope they try to make the second one more scary/less adventurous (realizing it's a family/kids movie of course), and also not a retread of the "The Goosebumps characters are loose!" idea. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like the first film started out really strong/hilarious, but once all the monsters began to get loose it veered too much into campiness and the action was boring/went on too long. I did like the twist at the end about the girl though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, the second half was repetitive and seemed to appeal more to the younger crowd. And yeah, the twist was good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 25 years! I met R. L. Stine at the National Book Festival once, he used to go all the time...



Loved Goosebump books back in the day, my all-time faves I can remember off the top of my head were The Werewolf of Fever Swamp, My Hairy Adventure, The Haunted School, Tower of Terror, and The Barking Ghost. I loved the ones involving people turning into animals most, basically.



Some of those books scared the shit out of me though, like the one about the sponge under the sink that bit people. Reply

Thread

Link

the last one with jack black was surprisingly cute and fun. i think my favourite part was the three little boys who were sitting behind my friend and i when we went had clearly read all the books since they started getting excited whenever a new monster came in and tried to say the name of the book they were from first :3 Reply

Thread

Link

i liked all of the series tbh. Fear street was good. Reply

Thread

Link

The only Fear Street one I read was the one about werecats, but I liked that one a lot! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cataluna chronicles? i loved the first one, it had a mild love scene and i was ~scandalized Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I prefer FS to Goosebumps. It's weird how generally forgotten FS is. I have low expectations for the FS movie, whenever/if that comes out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked FS too and I started to read the relaunch books. I don't remember the first one too well but Don't Stay Up Late was pretty good & fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup fear street was way scarier than goosebumps imo. Didn't know they were find a movie on it though!! Is it based off a particular book?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They haven't released any details about the plot or what book(s) they're covering. I wish they'd just make it into a Tales from the Crypt type TV anthology. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohh that'd be so neat. I hope it is not like the gbump movie where all the villains are in it at once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to knock FS because it was my fave as a kid, but I don't think/hope they'd do that since none of the villains in FS are as recognizable as the ones in Goosebumps. Maybe they'll cover one of the origins sagas about the Fiers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just googled and stine said in february pre-production began and they are waiting for a script. like, that's some serious pre pre pre production. not even a script yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Cheerleaders Saga would make a perfect mini-series Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Fear Street Sagas were my shit growing up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Best book: Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna use my post to rant about a book he wrote called A Midsummer Night's Scream. Did anyone else read it? It's fucking horrible! I listened to it on audiobook and I couldn't believe how awful it was. i'm a big fan of him even though he's not a great writer, but this wasn't just bad writing it had straight up offensive scenes. Like, the main character (a young woman) spent a good chunk of the book judging her female peers, calling them sluts. And like, the romantic subplot was her using love potion on this idiotic sexist douche she was infatuated with. except when she gave him the potion for the first time it turned him aggressive and he tried to punch her! you'd think after that she'd give up on trying to get this dude to want her but NOPE! She kept poisoning him and he was the worst!



Reply

Thread

Link

I remember the Goosebumps book where the asshole little sister never gets born because of a cuckoo clock that messes with time (the year that she was born was wiped out or w/e) and I loved that ending lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVE that book! Hated that little brat!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that book was one of my faves in the series lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I remember that, got ha ass good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't hate it, just wished it'd either been more horror-focused and/or the anthology format as originally planned. I'd def be down for a sequel.



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:18 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I still want a CW Fear Street series Reply

Thread

Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My faves were the Give Yourself Goosebumps books -- I think they started my love for choose-your-own-adventure type stuff haha. And so much value for money, you can read them over and over for all the different endings.



Edited at 2017-06-13 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I need to read a choose your own adventure book for one of my reading challenges, maybe ill look for an old copy of one of those lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Fear Street Cheerleaders series is forever my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link





yay for Horrorland! The board game was my jam. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I need to find this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "Goosebumps" movie was pretty decent, although, yeah, it could have played up the horror a little more. Slappy can be pretty scary, if you think about it.



The first "Goosebumps" book I read was "Stay Out Of The Basement," which I bought at my school's book fair and read in about 5 hours. I was hooked from then on, and read most of the books. After a few of them, you realize Stine had a pretty clear formula he followed for each book. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg @ "stay out of the basement!" NIGHTMARES. I think that might have been the first one I read, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually really enjoyed the first Goosebumps movie. I'd love to see a sequel with the same cast. Reply

Thread

Link

the movie was really cute tbh. i wish it featured more of the book characters besides slappy. and i wish jack black didn't voice slappy. but it was a simple fun movie i like to watch when im down. Reply

Thread

Link