RL Stine: "There is a script for the new Goosebumps movie sequel"

Horror author R.L. Stine announced on Twitter today that a new Goosebumps movie is in the works.









The first Goosebumps book was published in July of 1992!!! Feeling old yet?!

R.L. Stine celebrated the 25th anniversary at Book Con:




Favorite Goosebumps/R.L. Stine books? I'm actually really into the Horrorland novella series so I hope this movie follows some of those plots!
