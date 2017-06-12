RL Stine: "There is a script for the new Goosebumps movie sequel"
Horror author R.L. Stine announced on Twitter today that a new Goosebumps movie is in the works.
The first Goosebumps book was published in July of 1992!!! Feeling old yet?!
R.L. Stine celebrated the 25th anniversary at Book Con:
SOURCE: Twitter: [1]; [2]; [3]
Favorite Goosebumps/R.L. Stine books? I'm actually really into the Horrorland novella series so I hope this movie follows some of those plots!
Yes, there is a script for the Goosebumps movie sequel, and I am told that my evil twin, Jack Black, has signed on. More news to come!— R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) June 12, 2017
The Goosebumps movie sequel is tentatively called Goosebumps Horrorland and is slated for September, 2018. Watch out for Slappy!— R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) June 12, 2017
.@RL_Stine celebrates 25 years of #Goosebumps at #BookCon2017. @Scholastic #cake #quartercenturyofscares pic.twitter.com/mEh59U79mF— Tracy van Straaten (@TvS_557) June 4, 2017
i also think they could've done a better job with a netflix series that focused on certain monsters per episode.
does anyone have any good reccs for horror books? the last great one i read was nos4a2
I liked Little Heaven, although it took a bit to get into IMO. But parts of it really creeped me out.
My favorite horror that I read last year was The Suicide Motor Club, The House Next Door, The Church of Dead Girls, Night Film, and Ghost Story by Peter Straub. Ghost Story really tapped into all my fears and I fucking loved it - it genuinely terrified me. But I don't wanna hype that too much lol.
Loved Goosebump books back in the day, my all-time faves I can remember off the top of my head were The Werewolf of Fever Swamp, My Hairy Adventure, The Haunted School, Tower of Terror, and The Barking Ghost. I loved the ones involving people turning into animals most, basically.
Some of those books scared the shit out of me though, like the one about the sponge under the sink that bit people.
The first "Goosebumps" book I read was "Stay Out Of The Basement," which I bought at my school's book fair and read in about 5 hours. I was hooked from then on, and read most of the books. After a few of them, you realize Stine had a pretty clear formula he followed for each book.