Fifth Harmony's "Down" drops out of iTunes top 100
Fifth Harmony's 1st single without ONTD fave Camila "Down" has dropped out of the iTunes Top 100. It currently sits at #121 on the US iTunes charts.
source
#55 Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club
#121 Fifth Harmony - Down (feat. Gucci Mane)
Idk.....
i saw a perrie/ally vocal comparison on youtube and idk why they did ally like that 😬
It's what she deserves jpg
Their debut as a foursome should have been as big pop as it gets.
I know it's not fair because below mediocre male artists like Bieber and Drake can dominate the charts without trying and jacking other artists/cultures.
Even in the comparison, CITC fell out of the iTunes 100 until rebounding recently. Plus, it has more airplay since it was released earlier.
Down will be fine. It's gaining well in AirPlay and has good streaming for its amount of AirPlay.
5h need just need to break already so we can get the solo albums from normani and lauren that we deserve.
the payolathe radio play kicked in. Maybe Down will go the same route as rising after promos and radio play start but who knows.
To be honest their big debut as 4 was so weird. They dropped the song, it was boring, but there was this huge hoopla, performed it once then dissappeared and suddenly ally and lauren were dropping/performing their new solo songs. Idt any of them care much about the group anymore and Normani should just go solo.
And yes I know that doesn't mean she'll be successful right away, but just start building your career up slowly. These days people want pop princesses to spring out of nothing after being microwaved for 40 seconds and it's like damn it's ok for some things to take time.