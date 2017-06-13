Maybe it'll slowly rise?



It's not a good song and is clearly a rehash of Work from Home Reply

but who the fuck thought that bodysuit was a good idea? Reply

Scary Spice, but she did it better. Reply

This is my first time seeing anything from the music video. Have their stylists always hated them that much? Reply

Yes. I struggle to think of a moment where I felt they were legitimately well dressed. Reply

they should all just split now for the best chance of individual success Reply

Lol. None of them would have an ounce of success going solo. Camila has the best chance and is struggling



Superior tbh



true Reply

I love Perrie's part at the top of the song. Her voice is just WHOA. Reply

her voice >>>



i saw a perrie/ally vocal comparison on youtube and idk why they did ally like that 😬 Reply

believe it or not, i had never listened to a song by this girls before, and damn that blondie can sing. like her voice seems like it doesn't belong to her lol Reply

It was the same thing I said when I first heard them sing, I was like...lil Cindy McCain can sing! Reply

Her voice is so good it makes the rest of theirs seem bad even though they can all clearly sing. Reply

I wish they'd done more choreo in this video though. The tour choreo for this song is A++++ Reply

This shit is trash. Delete it! Reply

i love perrie's voice. such a beast. i like all of their vocals actually. Reply

Better songs and better vocals, both indivodually and harmonizing together. Reply

even if the single version sucks, it's still better than down! Reply

I'm in love with this. But...why does their stylist hate them. Reply

It's what she deserves jpg

Their debut as a foursome should have been as big pop as it gets. Reply

Both songs are terrible Reply

they're over Reply

I mean, the racist chick is flopping too so...



I like them and the song, but it's almost offensive to their fans that they didn't even bother to rip off their own song and MV properly.



I know it's not fair because below mediocre male artists like Bieber and Drake can dominate the charts without trying and jacking other artists/cultures. Reply

idt they've really done any promo but good. they should release the real single now



Down is such a nothing song, it really goes nowhere and is so short. I'm not surprised it's underperforming. They really had no better songs on their album? Reply

Lmao what are those wardrobe choices Reply

This doesn't really mean much. It doesn't have much airplay and it's rollout has been atypical.



Even in the comparison, CITC fell out of the iTunes 100 until rebounding recently. Plus, it has more airplay since it was released earlier.



Down will be fine. It's gaining well in AirPlay and has good streaming for its amount of AirPlay. Reply

I'm honesty not surprised because it didn't officially hit radio until like today? (Though today was also the first time I heard KKKarla's song. Well, the 15 seconds or so that played before I could hit a button to change it.) I think I saw where Lauren retweeted where Ally posted about it or something. Reply

down was a weak single and a work from home rehash. idk why the op is celebrating tho...kkkarla is flopping too.



5h need just need to break already so we can get the solo albums from normani and lauren that we deserve. Reply

I think they're done and should pursue solo efforts Reply

y'all trashed each other & couldnt put 2 fucks to give into your clothing and performances, some left the band to be real artistes~, and yet all 5 flopped Reply

I was (sort of, low-key) rooting for them but the song is just crap

the fuck is that cheetah bodysuit Reply

Didn't 'Down' outpeak CITC on the Hot 100 already? #42 #47 despite the latter getting worldwide promo and payola? Reply

this! slay sis Reply

aww that sucks. down really grew on me. Reply

i think Down is a generic piece of shit and yet it has over 30 plays on my last.fm l o l oop Reply

at least they tried it Reply

CITC almost dropped out of the itunes 100 and then started climbing after the payola the radio play kicked in. Maybe Down will go the same route as rising after promos and radio play start but who knows.



To be honest their big debut as 4 was so weird. They dropped the song, it was boring, but there was this huge hoopla, performed it once then dissappeared and suddenly ally and lauren were dropping/performing their new solo songs. Idt any of them care much about the group anymore and Normani should just go solo.





And yes I know that doesn't mean she'll be successful right away, but just start building your career up slowly. These days people want pop princesses to spring out of nothing after being microwaved for 40 seconds and it's like damn it's ok for some things to take time. Reply

