June 12th, 2017, 10:20 pm bodyline Sit down, Final Fantasy VII. Shadow of the Colossus remake coming to PS4 in 2018. sourcemost important thing to come out of sony's e3 conference T B Hguarantee they're gonna include all the colossus they planned for the original but had to cut. Tagged: computer / video games
Such a beautiful game. I wish there was an option to just chill with the giants instead of killing them.
But as a whole this E3 has been pretty meh for me tbh.
And I agree... I've never felt the bug for God of War at all... so legit 90% of Sony's stuff didn't do anything for me.
Marvel vs Capcom was my highlight... and even THAT I was like "uhhhhh... these graphics don't look great."
I was hoping we'd see some Last of Us 2 stuff as well.
Shadow of the Colossus is a legit masterpiece.
I mean, this is good for the fans... but you could hear a pin drop during that Playstation VR segment.
It reminded me of the year that the audience actually booed during the Sony conference. It was amusing.
BUT... Nintendo's direct is tomorrow. Shiggy gonna save me.
So remakes are taking over video games too now.
Next I imagine the pop girls re-recording their albums every 10 year anniversary. That would be resourceful for Britney tbh.
I would never want to play this game though, my least favorite part about games are the bosses and this is just a game full of bosses lol
And this track never fails to just get me emotional :
I just don't know why it was so hard and stressful for me to pick a solid PS4 video game (obviously I'm not over P5 but I always find myself to hesitate on it tbh) I wanted to wait for the price going down, but it was homophobic asf so not sure if wanna 💔. Anyhoo, thank fuck that I was able to try out new demos on PS4 tho, Nier and Tales of Berseria was SICK as fuck. (FF series, take a fucking note! This is how y'all suppose to do dis! No mansplaining tho thanks) It actually is right up in my alley and this is much needed for me tbh. I definitely need fiErce HBICs + Cyberpunk in my gamin. Plus these games got customizations too, that's so IMPORTANT.
(also 'Xbox One X' great job marketing team at Microsoft)