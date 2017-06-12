Such a beautiful game. I wish there was an option to just chill with the giants instead of killing them. Reply

I'm sad that I never played this series or God of War so I can't join in the "yaaay it's getting made" hype people are feeling :(



But as a whole this E3 has been pretty meh for me tbh.

I love your icon!!!!



And I agree... I've never felt the bug for God of War at all... so legit 90% of Sony's stuff didn't do anything for me.



Marvel vs Capcom was my highlight... and even THAT I was like "uhhhhh... these graphics don't look great."

Thank you!! And yeah I thought the same - I at first thought it was because the lip syncing wasn't perfect but then longer I watched it the more I didn't like how it looked :/



I was hoping we'd see some Last of Us 2 stuff as well.

TLOU2 is supposed to be in super early development. I'll be surprised if we see anything at PSX even.

I've never played any of the other God of War games before but the new one honestly looks really good. I'm super hyped, especially after seeing Fenrir and Jormungard in the new trailer.



Shadow of the Colossus is a legit masterpiece.

I'm probably going to play it too (and die a lot bc that's just what I do lmao). I'm interested in seeing how they handle having a child character along, weirdly enough. And it looks so pretty!

I LOVE the God of War games but this new one... Idk it looks like something completely different. Obviously great graphics and all that but it doesn't excite me at all. It just doesn't have the God of War vibe.

same. i've always wanted to play it tho so i'm glad it's happening

Sweet baby Jesus, Sony's press conference was pretty flop-tastic.



I mean, this is good for the fans... but you could hear a pin drop during that Playstation VR segment.



It reminded me of the year that the audience actually booed during the Sony conference. It was amusing.



BUT... Nintendo's direct is tomorrow. Shiggy gonna save me.

So remakes are taking over video games too now.



Next I imagine the pop girls re-recording their albums every 10 year anniversary. That would be resourceful for Britney tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:59 am (UTC)

i'm kind of annoyed with all of the remakes/remasters lately but damn it i'm hyped about this one

I don't mind remakes/remasters in general, because there are plenty of games that deserve that treatment, there just haven't been many that I, personally, am super invested in besides this one rn. There's a lot of the PS1 and PS2 catalog that 100% deserve a remake but of course all we're getting is FFVII in like ten years. Reply

Every iconic games from that 90s era deserves a remake or remaster etc tbh. Like, Dino Crisis!! I'm not surprised FF7 was selected to get remade, its crazy iconic and too good to let it Rest In Peace lol. But I stg I would scream if they remake Parasite Eve for PS5 or PS6 or would confirm making Parasite Eve 3 while ignoring that offensive abomination that shall not be named in history. That way I'll accept their apologies. Our video game queens of the 90s deserves the best imo. Reply

FFVII has had like a thousand spin-offs and sequels and whatnot over the years tho, so I wish they'd picked another PS1 era Final Fantasy to remake. VI, VIII, and IX all would benefit more from a remake. But Square wants that FFVII money, so here we are. :/ Reply

Yeah I don't mind them, because there are plenty of classics I missed and my PS2 is definitely far from working condition! Reply

One of my favorite games of all time tbh.

Excited af

i played ICO a few months ago for the first time ever and i loved it. SOTC is a fucking masterpiece. this, along with Beyond Good & Evil 2, have been such pleasant E3 surprises.

I only know of this game because this YouTube guy I had a crush on did a let's play of it before let's plays were really a thing. He had the shittiest recording quality so the images quality was shit, so these new mordern graphics are extra blowing my mind



I would never want to play this game though, my least favorite part about games are the bosses and this is just a game full of bosses lol Reply

This year's E3 just really felt lackluster...but there were quite a few titles revealed tonight that I am looking forward to. Definitely this one, my god it looked gorgeous ♥



And this track never fails to just get me emotional :



Reply

I wonder if they're going to re-master or re-make the soundtrack.

Good question! Hopefully we'll get some info soon =) I'm also hoping some of the scrapped Colossi concepts they shared over the years will make it into the game.

I feel like that's pretty much a guarantee tbh. They already did PS3 remasters and could probably have upgraded that again for the PS4. The fact that it's a full remake from the ground up says to me they intend to do more than just make it look nicer.

Too true, it'd be a wasted opportunity for them to not do that =) Oh man...not sure how I'll cope dealing with that spider Colossus haha.

I've been yelling about this with various friends since it got announced, haha. I only finally got around to playing the PS3 remaster like 7 or 8 months ago, but I'm STILL thinking about it. what an experience. it's definitely a game that deserves a gorgeous remake. definitely the highlight of the conference for me, which was way too short :/ Reply

they were all super short this year, it's been really bizarre.

I didn't really watch any of the other conferences aside from part of Microsoft's, but I could've sworn they were all at least over an hour :( but yeah, nothing like the 2+ hours of previous years

I'm not surprised tbh. I nearly went crazy after browsing for PS4 games and was like when y'all get yo shit together?!? I guess 2018 will be a better year for gaming, apparently. Do y'all know how I can get DLCs for TitanFall 2? Cos gimme more!!!



I just don't know why it was so hard and stressful for me to pick a solid PS4 video game (obviously I'm not over P5 but I always find myself to hesitate on it tbh) I wanted to wait for the price going down, but it was homophobic asf so not sure if wanna 💔. Anyhoo, thank fuck that I was able to try out new demos on PS4 tho, Nier and Tales of Berseria was SICK as fuck. (FF series, take a fucking note! This is how y'all suppose to do dis! No mansplaining tho thanks) It actually is right up in my alley and this is much needed for me tbh. I definitely need fiErce HBICs + Cyberpunk in my gamin. Plus these games got customizations too, that's so IMPORTANT. Reply

I was annoyed by the lack of indie showcases across all the conferences. Pretty blah year overall, when the most exciting news imo is a remake and a sequel to a classic game.



(also 'Xbox One X' great job marketing team at Microsoft) Reply

Ugh I already have the ICO Collection version.

