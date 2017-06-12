SMFH at all these dudes skipping leg day >=/ Reply

meanwhile, Scarlett's legs look nicccce. Reply

how can u tell? leg is about thighs not calves. u obviously don't know anything. Reply

Does ONTD still thirst for Bucky or nah? Reply

I thought the second guy in the last image was Redmayne 2.0 Reply

Redmayne is too wiry to be whoever is with Sebastian. Reply

Nice.



Btw, I don't keep up with filming stuff too much, but does Evans still have his beard? Because he's been shooting for like a month now... Reply

Chris Evans fans are going to be very happy with Cap's new look. #lumbercap — Sarah (@Cinesnark) June 10, 2017 Sounds like he will have it and I'm so ready for it Reply

omg omg omg I could cry Reply

I have such a thing for guys with beards (as long as their facial hair doesn't look liek pubic hair) Reply

Holy shit my body is ready!! Reply

omg PLS Reply

Yes, all bearded glory. He is off to film another movie soon so maybe he needs the beard there and Marvel took pity in him and us and gave us #lumbercap Reply

Is that Sebastian or his stunt double? Reply

Asking the important questions! Check for the triangle always. Reply

keep an eye out for the ~wasp waist~ Reply

loll Reply

Work on those damn chicken legs, ho Reply

I appreciate the fact he always looks in pain at the gym. those people who act like exercise is the greatest thing ever omg. tbh if you don't hate cardio I probably hate you sorry bout it. Reply

I don't really enjoy working out at the gym (except I like the feeling after) but doing cardio in nature is nice. Hiking up stairs and running down. Reply

you outside is really the only way to tolerate it. if I'm on a machine for 30-45mins I'm gonna lose it lol. Reply

tbh if you don't hate cardio I probably hate you sorry bout it.



Tell me about it boo. Last year, before being serious into going to the gym more I always wondered why a huge number of the fitness people I thirst follow follow in Instagram always cursed on cardio....



then I did 15 minutes of it and want to jump out. :X

I do 6 mile runs twice a week and I despise every second! Reply

my god i am at such bitch eating crackers level with scarjo, even that dumbass post makes me annoyed



why do none of these dudes do squats Reply

Yeah it's like doing squats will take like what, 10 minutes of your time? Reply

Yes keep doing chest and skipping legs guys. The ladies love dudes with a huge upper body and no lower body. Reply

It reminds me of that one Tom and Jerry cartoon where Tom hid balloons under his swimsuit to impress a lady cat and he was bulging everywhere except stick legs Reply

lmao at that in a kids cartoon. Reply

Right? Going for the Johnny Bravo cartoon figure is so amazing for a majority of them. Reply

My friend convinced me to wake up at 5 tomorrow to go to Bodypump...then I have yoga at 7PM. I'll probably die but at least there's drinks after yoga. Reply

never 4get never 4get Reply

seriously like what drugs do i have to take to be this hot Reply

ok i admit, that is cute. but he does nothing for me the rest of the time. and he seems kinda douchy from the few interviews i've seen of him Reply

what he's like the dorkiest guy. maybe you watched old interviews where he was still shy and awkward Reply

bless you, bless his face Reply

bless this Reply

Why are there so many pics of this dude at the gym? Do they pose for a group photos after every workout? Creepy Reply

I think his trainer uses him as like the sole source of promo. and I'm sure sebastian doesn't mind the attention either. Reply

idt he likes getting stalked by fans outside the gym tho didn't he make some comments abt that before? but don just needs to get that promo and literally announce when and what time seb's gonna be there and the damn gym address. Reply

His trainer and Stan are thirsty af. He is also a trainer at the place Scarlett goes in NY so he got her pic. Reply

Those arms. I'm hitting the gym like crazy since I'm going to Okinawa in a couple of months Reply

I gotta get ripped so I can be an Amazon Reply

yaaas babe excellent goal! Reply

Seeing Wonder Woman gave me more fitspo than any male gaze movie I have ever seen Reply

Realizing that Wonder Woman didn't have a bit of male gaze was just... I don't have words Reply

mte Reply

