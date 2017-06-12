June 12th, 2017, 10:40 pm buckyno Sebastian Stan trains for Infinity War donsaladino Alert! Special guest! Featured Workout on @fitner_app with @imsebastianstan getting ready to take on Thanos!donsaladino #gymmafia bringing in a special appearance. 💥👏👍sources 1 2 3 Tagged: marvel, scarlett johansson, sebastian stan Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7676 comments Add comment
Btw, I don't keep up with filming stuff too much, but does Evans still have his beard? Because he's been shooting for like a month now...
Tell me about it boo. Last year, before being serious into going to the gym more I always wondered why a huge number of the fitness people I
thirst followfollow in Instagram always cursed on cardio....
then I did 15 minutes of it and want to jump out. :X
why do none of these dudes do squats
never 4get