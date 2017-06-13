"Deadpool 2 "sets Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna in A Key Role
Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been cast in Fox/Marvel's upcoming sequel Deadpool 2
The studio isn’t offering any details on who Kutsuma is playing, other than it’s a key role. David Leitch is at the helm on the film, slated to hit theaters June 1, 2018.
Shioli Kustuna is Japanese Australian actress (from killarney Heights , Sydney) .
She is a young star in Japan .
She can speak both Japanese and English fluently . She also sets to appear in The OUTSIDER starring Jared leto
and "Oh lucy !" starring Josh Hartnett .( in The OUTSIDER She going to play Jared Leto's love interest .)
ONTD ,Are you look foward to Deadpool 2 ? Do you have any idea which character she going to play ?
TO MASI OKA, You couldn't find a japanese actor who speak Perfect English right ? Are you sure ?
source
....okay
except for Domino. Sorry, but Zazie Beetz is way too young for that role and I'm afraid Cable/Domino will come across as creepy if they go there.I hope Shioli is cast appropriately.
Yikes. Pull more threads pls.