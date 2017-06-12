[politics] comey:shrug

Celebs react to 45 possibly firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller





During an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS Newshour, CEO of Newsmax Media Chris Ruddy has reported that 45 is considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He is considering firing Robert Mueller after his visit to the White House today. These happenings are ahead of the testimony of AG Jeff Sessions tomorrow before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Representative Adam Schiff has already tweeted that "if President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don't waste our time."



The director of the movie Princess Bride



Actress from the TV show Charmed


The creator of the TV show The Wire


Actor from Queer As Folk US / commentator on VH1


Actress from Will and Grace



SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
  • Current Music: 아이유 - 미리 메리 크리스마스
Tagged: , , , ,