Celebs react to 45 possibly firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Please fire Robert Mueller.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2017
I triple dog dare ya...
Beetlejuice!!
Beetlejuice!!
Beetlejuice!!#TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/gDuPJj4xHI
During an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS Newshour, CEO of Newsmax Media Chris Ruddy has reported that
Representative Adam Schiff has already tweeted that "if President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don't waste our time."
If DT fires Robert Mueller, we officially pass Watergate & Trump becomes most corrupt POTUS of greatest scandal in US history. #Trumprussia— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 12, 2017
The director of the movie Princess Bride
And there it is, folks. #trumprussia #RussiaGate https://t.co/dSLLWtXSAh— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 12, 2017
FYI, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/zfLQyRQ6er— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 13, 2017
Actress from the TV show Charmed
If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed to do so, pick up a goddamn brick. That's all that's left to you.— David Simon (@AoDespair) June 12, 2017
The creator of the TV show The Wire
Firing Mueller would add Rocket fuel to this... https://t.co/5IMpp589wi— Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) June 13, 2017
Actor from Queer As Folk US / commentator on VH1
👇🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KElrvF697m— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 13, 2017
Actress from Will and Grace
I hope he fires him 🤞
I'm still 42 (43 looming) and now...I have double the grey hair, getting out of bed feels like an accomplishment, I still have my band but it is harder to do what I need to do, I've gained 20 pounds, my knees hurt, I've got a bum ovary, I've got pinched nerves in my back and neck, I look my age...
No doubt and no lie--this shit is aging the fuck out me.
Edited at 2017-06-13 02:19 am (UTC)
The country needs to stop going around like everything is normal. It's not normal. He's never going to gracefully resign, people are going to have to do something to get Congress' attention. Something that costs them money, since that's all the GOP cares about.
you want mueller to lead the team against trump, if anyone.
Edited at 2017-06-13 02:27 am (UTC)