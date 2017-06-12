Celebs react to 45 possibly firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller

BLESS YOU MODS!!! Reply

I love these posts so, lol, yw. Reply

THANK YOU! <3 <3 <3 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 Reply

Bless them? They should be blessing you + others who post about politics. Ya'll are the ones generating that ad revenue for them Reply

Bless *you* bb Reply

Praise be your political posts bb! Reply

lmao your gif game is second to none Reply

Your icon appearing is posts is a spurt of happiness in my day! <3 <3 <3 Reply

Perfectly normal, perfectly innocent Reply

nothing to see here! Reply

Pay no attention to the Kremlin behind the curtain! Reply

this made me cackle haha Reply

No that isn't Comey in the curtains, I swear! Reply

YAS FIRE HA! Reply

Chris Ruddy did not meet or speak with President Trump today, a senior White House official tells me. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 13, 2017



Under federal law, only the AG can fire the Special Counsel. With Sessions recusal, it's Rosenstein. See 600.7(d) https://t.co/bNntmuK6Up — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 13, 2017 Reply

I don't believe anything the WH says.



I hope he fires him 🤞 Reply

Why are you hoping for that? Mueller is the only good thing we have going for us. Republicans in Congress won't care if he's fired. They'll furrow their eyebrows and work on the next bill trying to screw over million of Americans. Reply

We're not even 6 months into this shit... Reply

Yet it feels like an eternity. Reply

I have no concept of time anymore. Like it feels like eternity, but we're coming up on 6 months and in Jan/Feb I could barely imagine getting thru 6 months of it Reply

It's only been 144 days. 144 DAYS!!! Reply

There's a quote where it's like "Some years feel like weeks, and some weeks feel like an eternity"? That's what it feels like. Reply

To think we might have 3 1/2 more years of this is giving me a migraine. It's a non stop new cycle of how stupid and corrupt DT is. There isnt even a need ot run a negative campaign ad because hes basically doing all the work for them. Anyone who hanst seen him for who he really is right now is choosing to be blind. Reply

In October 2016, I was a young 42. Sure, I was 42 but I looked 30, worked all the time, had a cover band for a hobby (45 songs a night--not for the weak!), and was doing pretty ok.



I'm still 42 (43 looming) and now...I have double the grey hair, getting out of bed feels like an accomplishment, I still have my band but it is harder to do what I need to do, I've gained 20 pounds, my knees hurt, I've got a bum ovary, I've got pinched nerves in my back and neck, I look my age...



No doubt and no lie--this shit is aging the fuck out me. Reply

Sis, he hasn't officially been President for 5 months yet. Reply

Not to mention he was in the news every day for nearly 2 years before Election Day so it definitely feels like forever Reply

i misread this title and thought he'd actually done it 😩 heart attack for .5 seconds. Reply

if it did happen, i wouldn't have had a hard time finding celebrity reactions. T_T Reply

It's almost as if he enjoys firing people, which could never have been predicted — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2017

LMAO Reply

Lolol Reply

LMAO Reply

This dapper King... Reply

lol i hate how real this is Reply

lmao Reply

Seriously Reply

i love sassy jake Reply

Nice Jake :) Reply

this actually made me laugh Reply

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAAHAHHA Reply

Truth Reply

If jason sudeikis is willing to go back on snl, he would be a great choice to play tapper. Reply

Hasn't he played him already? Don't know why i thought that. They definitely look alike imo. Reply

lol Reply

jesus haha Reply

For real though if he fires Muller what are people gonna do? Like at what point are you guys literally taking to the streets? Reply

He can't. Only Rosenstein can. He can fire Rosenstein, however, and replace him with someone willing to fire Mueller. I'm pretty sure at that point the only thing left is to riot.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

half of them won't give a shit & the other half will try and organize but then get too fatigued to take it anywhere Reply

I dunno man if he finds a way to get Muller fired you're all gonna have to force him out. Iceland threw their PM the fuck out over the Panama papers, South Korea protested for months to get their president impeached. Is the US that lazy? Reply

the real question you should be asking is when are white people going to wise up, talk to their community, and fix what poc tried to prevent? Reply

Besides protesting and coming up with savvy tweets, nothing will come of it. The GOP doesn't care. Reply

Protesting isn't working. People need to do work stoppage. Just don't show up for work. If this was done on a large scale, it would have an impact. No teachers at schools, no staff at power plants, no pilots at airports, no tellers at banks, no taxi drivers, no uber drivers, no clerks at the grocery store.



The country needs to stop going around like everything is normal. It's not normal. He's never going to gracefully resign, people are going to have to do something to get Congress' attention. Something that costs them money, since that's all the GOP cares about. Reply

people aren't going to take to the streets. protests have gotten considerably smaller since the election. a lot of people don't really care either because their day-to-day life is still the same as it was before the election. just look at the fact that almost 40% of eligible voters didn't vote. most people have tuned out. Reply

Nothing will happen lbr. Honestly, though, are we better off with Pence...? I don't know. It's a choice between Dumb Evil Racist White guy or Somewhat Competent Evil Homophobic (and Racist) White guy. I really don't know. Reply

thanks for making this post!!!!!!!! Reply

the power triad of my dreams

the power triad of my dreams Reply

I don't know what to do other than just wish the next three and a half years away as quickly as possible (that's if we are very lucky). Our government is a fucking joke. Reply

lololol yes Reply

lmao Reply

OT: Where does a Comey fan get Comey icons? Reply

I made it! If you send me a gif of Comey you like, I can make you one c: Reply

Give me a clip. I'll make you one. Reply

lol Reply

Donald Trump in a gif perfection Reply

Also can we discuss the R's trying to sneak in another shit health care bill w/o telling anyone? Reply

yeah seriously what the fuck was with that Reply

An acquaintance wrote on FB about the R's trying to pass this shit in complete secrecy and how we need to call our reps, and one of his friends was like "What are you talking about? There isn't even a bill yet! Obamacare is a joke, the republicans are going to give us something great to replace it." No questioning, no critical thinking, can't be bothered to google, just brainwashed garbage pile people. Reply

brainwashed garbage pile people just about sums up everyone who voted for him. Reply

that sounds about right tbh. Reply

Yes, you can talk about that here. This is a politics post! Reply

and my fucking shitbag senator (john cornyn) was basically making a joke about this like the is sick. theyre playing with peoples lives Reply

I AM SO UPSET ABOUT THIS. I hope evryone in this post is calling their Senators Reply

Your work in every state is critical to stopping #TrumpCare, but the fight may come down to these 10 key states: https://t.co/Irg6QSLBkw pic.twitter.com/CZOvKyL8xE — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) June 12, 2017

SPREAD THIS EVERYWHERE: Reply

We need to try to stall this via calling our Senators until the July 4th recess when we can make an impact at town halls. Reply

I sent a useless fax with ResistBot to my supreme pos senator (Rubio) calling him spineless, useless and immoral. I would normally be nicer but he has never given a good goddamn about his constituents and only keeps getting elected because he'll say whatever the racist nitwits in the rest of Florida want him to. His bitch ass can't even carry his home county. Reply

wait what's the tldr on this guy?? Is this good or bad? Reply

Robert Mueller is leading the special investigation on the Russia/Trump campaign ties. Firing him would be bad. Reply

Robert Mueller is the Special Counsel appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Mueller is the former FBI Director that was before Comey. He is heading up the independent investigation to Trump / Russia. Reply

Mueller is respected by both sides, he has a really good reputation. Everyone has basically been saying he's tramp's worst nightmare. Reply

omfg. thank you guys. He can't be serious. This is just an insane fucking time. Reply

He was FBI Director under both W and Obama - very well respected, there was universal praise for him being appointed from both sides when they announced him as Special Counsel. He is pretty much as vetted and as clean as one could possibly be in Washington at this moment, and he has not be wasting any time recruited the best possible people. This threat is in direct response to him getting press for widening the net and hiring more and more very qualified people. Reply

mueller went out of his way to get this special counsel gig (from what i recall). he gave up a very very high-paying private legal job because he wants fucking justice already. he was head of the FBI for ages before comey was, and his history there shows he does not fuck around.



you want mueller to lead the team against trump, if anyone. Reply

Mueller is the reason VW got taken down during their emissions scandal. He's also taken down Takata airbags, and oversaw a probe into Ray Rice's domestic violence case. Basically, he's the last person you'd want investigating you, which means he's perfect for Drump.



Edited at 2017-06-13 02:27 am (UTC) Reply

OT, but fuck Takata airbags. It's been two fucking years and I'm still waiting on replacements for the passenger side airbags in my Mustang. 😡 Reply

Mac and Charlie gazing at each other across the restaurant kills me each and every time! Reply

it's one of the best scenes Reply

