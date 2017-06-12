Lady Gaga and Starbucks team up for "Cups of Kindness"
Lady Gaga gets her own line of drinks at Starbucks https://t.co/Nt6BUOmLgh pic.twitter.com/MKm8eo5tvq— Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) June 12, 2017
Gaga has created her own line of Starbucks drinks as part of a new campaign. From June 13th to 19th, these special drinks will be available: the Pink Drink (straberry açai with coconut milk), the Ombre Pink Drink, a Violet Drink (blackberry and hibiscus with coconut milk), and matcha lemonade. For each drink purchased, Starbucks will give 25 cents to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, and will donate a minimum of $250,000.
The pink ombré drink is so gross. It reminds me of bubblegum caugh medicine.
Where is The Cure video tho? 👁👁
I love some of their coffee drinks tho bc i'm crazy for sugary shit.
I get the teas, which are fine enough.
This is one of the biggest companies in the world, and they are doing the absolute least.
Ombré Pink Drink As delicious as it is gorgeous. This refreshing Ombré Pink Drink combines our light, fruity Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers® beverage with cool, creamy coconutmilk and a splash of Teavana® Shaken Iced Passion Tango® Tea, for a bright burst of hibiscus.
Violet Drink The sweet blackberries and tart hibiscus of our Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers® beverage swirl together with creamy coconutmilk and ice, creating refreshing (and violet-hued!) sips.
Matcha Lemonade Our finely ground Teavana® matcha green tea is combined with crisp lemonade and then shaken with ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink that's a delightfully vibrant, green hue.
Pink Drink Our crisp, Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers® beverage, with its accents of passion fruit, is combined with creamy coconutmilk. It’s a fruity and refreshing sip of spring, no matter what time of year.
actually no, i do, the idea of it is gross.
milkshakes contain ice cream. different. the thought of their hibiscus tea drink mixed with milk isnt appealing to me.