Lady Gaga and Starbucks team up for "Cups of Kindness"


Gaga has created her own line of Starbucks drinks as part of a new campaign. From June 13th to 19th, these special drinks will be available: the Pink Drink (straberry açai with coconut milk), the Ombre Pink Drink, a Violet Drink (blackberry and hibiscus with coconut milk), and matcha lemonade. For each drink purchased, Starbucks will give 25 cents to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, and will donate a minimum of $250,000.

