Lady Gaga and Starbucks team up for "Cups of Kindness"

If Sweet Valley High was a gif it would be that gif. Reply

Thread

Link

That Taylor would definitely be Elizabeth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Possibly. But I can also see her as a Lila / Enid hybrid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this just made me realize that i would love to see a sweet valley high reboot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pink ombré drink is so gross. It reminds me of bubblegum caugh medicine. Reply

Thread

Link

I should try it, cause I used to love that shit. Like, lock my mom out of the house and drink the whole bottle when I was six love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this admission Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I remember that stuff. I had to look it up a couple weeks ago just to make sure I hadn't made it up. Apparently there are whole fangroups dedicated to it, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lies and slander!!! i don't like passion tea or coconut milk but my love for cool lime refresher wins me over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Low key queen of the gays, when will your faves, etc



Where is The Cure video tho? 👁👁 Reply

Thread

Link

I've never had Starbucks before. But then again I don't drink coffee, so. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think these drinks have caffeine in them tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the refreshers do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they have non coffee drinks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no one I know who truly drinks/loves coffee likes Starbucks tbh lol



I love some of their coffee drinks tho bc i'm crazy for sugary shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had coffee once in my life and I am literally at sbux like 2-3 times a week to work on stuff lol



I get the teas, which are fine enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was there once, ordered a coffee, got a cup of ice drizzled with coffee that didn't even taste good. never again tbh. although i am curious about the teas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This but no video for The Cure in sight okay Choices...... Reply

Thread

Link

im too broke to go get these but the violet drink and the matcha lemonade sound good af Reply

Thread

Link





new born brave bus is coming Reply

Thread

Link

that jif is iconique Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Matcha lemonade sounds good Reply

Thread

Link

The only thing here that does tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That thing with the berries floating in it looks gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd like to think that starbucks would give more than a quarter for a drink sold for $5-6 average Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly...the ~shareholders probably don't like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia lol but at least they're doing a minimum of 250k Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't it like a dime they donate for every water bottle too? their proportions are off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And it's just for a week!



This is one of the biggest companies in the world, and they are doing the absolute least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If anyone needs to know what's in them..I know I did.



Ombré Pink Drink As delicious as it is gorgeous. This refreshing Ombré Pink Drink combines our light, fruity Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers® beverage with cool, creamy coconutmilk and a splash of Teavana® Shaken Iced Passion Tango® Tea, for a bright burst of hibiscus.



Violet Drink The sweet blackberries and tart hibiscus of our Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers® beverage swirl together with creamy coconutmilk and ice, creating refreshing (and violet-hued!) sips.



Matcha Lemonade Our finely ground Teavana® matcha green tea is combined with crisp lemonade and then shaken with ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink that's a delightfully vibrant, green hue.



Pink Drink Our crisp, Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refreshers® beverage, with its accents of passion fruit, is combined with creamy coconutmilk. It’s a fruity and refreshing sip of spring, no matter what time of year. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess I just don't understand why they're adding coconut milk to 3 out of 4 of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea, but I hate coconut milk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc, the pink drink was created by customers & got super popular on instagram, so they're the ones who created the recipe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their coconut milk is disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what will keep me from trying them, i just can't get into coconut milk even though i really wanted to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of these sound saccharine af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will drink all of these honestly. I already really like the pink drink. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"delightfully vibrant green hue" keep trying it Starbucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pink drink litterly tastes like Pepto Bismol Reply

Thread

Link

that ombre pink drink has been all over disney instagrammers and it just looks gross to me. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd rather just a tea with fruit in it than these weird milk sorta tea things Reply

Thread

Link

I dont know how I feel about juice and milk together...



actually no, i do, the idea of it is gross. Reply

Thread

Link

but strawberry milkshakes are delicious and basically milk + fruit/fruit puree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew someone would bring up strawberry + milk because of friggin nesquik (though the thought of that now makes me nauseous)



milkshakes contain ice cream. different. the thought of their hibiscus tea drink mixed with milk isnt appealing to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link