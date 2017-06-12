Paramore's RIOT! turns 10 today!

This is not what I wanted to read.



What is my life. Reply

Mte Reply

Thank you for informing me how old I am. Reply

10 years? Wtf!



Riot! is probably my 2nd fav Paramore album. Fav song has to be We Are Broken. Reply

I remember buying it at FYE in the mall 10 years ago today



my fave songs were hallelujah, crushcrushcrush, miracle, born for this, and let the flames begin Reply

I enjoyed riot. I think it's their only album where I liked every track and can listen straight through without skipping.



Edited at 2017-06-12 09:38 pm (UTC) Reply

i was 11 when it came out !



i loved Riot! so much my favorite song from the album was Stop This Song (Lovesick Melody) & CrushCrushCrush Reply

I think Let The Flames Begin or Hallelujah are my favorites off that album. But honestly in retrospect, Riot isn't my fav. That's not to say I don't love it, it's just hard cause I genuinely love their entire discography.



I'm definitely:



1) Self-titled

2) After Laughter

3) Brand New Eyes

4) All We Know Is Falling

5) Riot!



Edited at 2017-06-12 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I think this is my ranking too Reply

I'm switching All We Know...and Riot but yeah IA. Reply

Oh look, my first grey hair! Reply

I don't think I even had this album, but I always liked Fences. Reply

I'm always surprised this band and all the others on the FBR label are still together and touring. Who is their fan base these days now that ~~scene is dead? Reply

i think a lot of people that grew up with them still listen to them, and a lot of FBR bands now are kind of more on the pop side of pop punk (or a diff genre altogether - most of the old FBR bands like the academy is, cobra starship etc are no longer together). Reply

A lot of it is the same group of kids that liked them back then. Some of it is new young kids, and some of it is people who are only getting into their newer stuff and still don't like their older 2000s stuff. Like, if you played the first Paramore album next to their newest one, they sound like a completely different band.



I think the same can be said for a lot of these FBR bands. Panic! and Fall Out Boy also sound totally different than they did during their previous emo/pop-ounk peaks. But the fanbase grew up too and enjoy the new sound. Reply

yeah this too. i think somehow paramore/panic!/fob/all time low in particular, managed to kind of become more mainstream in a sense and break out. Reply

Some of it is new young kids



i saw a tumblr post today about how someone thought it was so unfair that warped tour 2005 was happening when they were too young to go or some shit and there were ages in the tags and that's when i decided i had enough tumblr for the day because i went to warped tour 2005 lmao Reply

I know some current p!atd fans who cant name a song off their first album besides sins Reply

Nearly everything about FBR was obnoxious af. Reply

Oh don't you worry, the 2000s will make a comeback Reply

I used to be a part of paramoremusic lmao and a LOT of former members from 2007-2009 are still hardcore Paramore fans to this day. It's weird. I know some who consistently go on that Paramore cruise every year and I'm just like ??? do u have a job ??? Reply

They're all into EDM and all its offshoots or Folk Reply

i went to see FOB last year and honestly it was a good mix of younger fans there for Save Rock and Roll stuff and aging reformed emo kids like me there for any of their old stuff. I was pleasantly surprised but also got depressed that some of these younger fans were toddlers when From Under the Cork Tree was released Reply

I'm surprised but then not, because for some reason I keep thinking that 2008 just happened and then I realize it's 2017 and go "Where the hell did the last 9 years go?"



And "Fences" is the superior song. Reply

I could be wrong but I thinkkkkk Decode from the twilight soundtrack was the first paramore song I ever heard, and then I went and listened to their first album



I only had Misery Business, crushcrushcrush, and hallelujah on my ipod Reply

Riot is my favorite Paramore album. It was also the first year I went to Warped tour and that lineup was everything.



Also, the first time I met Katy Perry lol Reply

i've never actually heard any paramore songs. i was 19 when this came out and i feel like that was "too old" to get into bands like these Reply

Try their new album After Laughter, it's very different from their old sound. If you're into Talking Heads/tropical 80s type stuff, you'll like it. Reply

lol hardly Reply

same! i was also 19 and felt like, ehhh this is a bit young for me. Reply

Lol yup, me too. I worked at Hot Topic in high school and was ready to move past that phase lol Reply

I have this album. Faves include Fences and Misery Business. "She's got a body like an hour glass that's ticking like a clock." pops into my head every once in a while.



So many things I love turn 10 this year. I am not here for the 10 year anniversary of Deathly Hallows next month. Reply

