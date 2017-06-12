Paramore's RIOT! turns 10 today!
A staple in every former emo kid's music library, RIOT! turns 10 today, making the majority of us feel officially old. Hayley Williams even retweeted this from her dog's twitter fan account:
ONTD, where does RIOT! sit in your Paramore-album-ranking? favourite song from it? and what were you doing when it was released?
going out in public after realizing riot! came out 10 yrs ago and you're officially ancient pic.twitter.com/evOp2StbY5— alf (@alfthepuppy) June 12, 2017
What is my life.
Riot! is probably my 2nd fav Paramore album. Fav song has to be We Are Broken.
my fave songs were hallelujah, crushcrushcrush, miracle, born for this, and let the flames begin
i loved Riot! so much my favorite song from the album was Stop This Song (Lovesick Melody) & CrushCrushCrush
I'm definitely:
1) Self-titled
2) After Laughter
3) Brand New Eyes
4) All We Know Is Falling
5) Riot!
I think the same can be said for a lot of these FBR bands. Panic! and Fall Out Boy also sound totally different than they did during their previous emo/pop-ounk peaks. But the fanbase grew up too and enjoy the new sound.
i saw a tumblr post today about how someone thought it was so unfair that warped tour 2005 was happening when they were too young to go or some shit and there were ages in the tags and that's when i decided i had enough tumblr for the day because i went to warped tour 2005 lmao
And "Fences" is the superior song.
I only had Misery Business, crushcrushcrush, and hallelujah on my ipod
Also, the first time I met Katy Perry lol
So many things I love turn 10 this year. I am not here for the 10 year anniversary of Deathly Hallows next month.