Celebs react to the Pittsburgh Penguins winning back to back Stanley Cups
BACK TO BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) June 12, 2017
We love you #Pittsburgh #StanleyCupChampions again!!! #5
Hell of a way to start the next 50 years! pic.twitter.com/tSbbZIPm5J
Congrats 🍾 to my hometown #StanleyCup champions #Pittsburgh @penguins! Much respect to #Nashville @PredsNHL on a hard fought series! 🤘🏻🥅🏒 pic.twitter.com/n9HSP6Bfwu— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) June 12, 2017
The Pittsburgh Penguins are the first team in 19 years to be back to back Stanley Cup champions. There have been 3 Cups in the Crosby/Malkin era.
WAY TO GO @penguins !!!! #backtobackbaby— Billy Gardell (@BillyGardell) June 12, 2017
Source: 1 2 3
Edited at 2017-06-12 11:50 pm (UTC)
and the refs kissing his ass and looking the other way every game has gotten very old
Disgusting behaviour from a man who has suffered about 892349734 concussions himself and yet here he is slamming another player's head into the ice.
Clearly he's celebrating the win but the photo has like next to nothing that would obviously associate it with the Penguins/Hockey and it has his self-promotion all over it, LoL
Boo!!
I can't stand this team
Best forwards in the NHL. Geno is so great!
but his fiance posted on insta about how happy she was when trump won so now i'm like, ehhhhh.
but i guess russian propaganda and everything...
on less political note, anyone know of any good hockey for dummies explanation? i like watching the game but i don't know all of the rules
he did always come off as a sweet guy to me
(Now, some of the rules have changed since this book was written but I still recommend it)
first trump supporter i ever met in the wild (it's eastern canada too)
it was a fucked up experience
Offside: a play is offside if a player on the attacking team enters the offensive zone before the puck, unless the puck is sent or carried there by a defending player.
Icing: when a player shoots the puck across both the centre red line and the opposing team's goal line, and the puck remains untouched. ... Play is resumed with a faceoff in the defending zone of the team that committed the infraction.
Penalties: Mostly 2 minute infractions where a player (or multiple players) sit in the penalty box. This creates an odd-man advantage for the non-penalized team. There are times you will see 4 or 5 minute penalties. Sometimes five-minute majors where the player is ejected for the remainder of the game. There are a variety of penalties: hooking, roughing, unsportsman like conduct, cross-checking, elbowing, hooking, high sticking, etc... My personal favorite is embellishment/diving. That's when a player pretends to be hurt or over exaggerates being hit to try to draw a penalty on the other team. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5APNXEc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMzmF-Y
Fuck I can't get my gif to show up.
Edited at 2017-06-12 09:35 pm (UTC)