Celebs react to the Pittsburgh Penguins winning back to back Stanley Cups

Sidney Crosby will be 30 this summer, a look at what he accomplished before age 30 pic.twitter.com/qN3zfDu4C0 — ㅤ (@PenguinsWorId) June 12, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Sidney is the best hockey player ever! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok, but what does wayne have to say about this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not in a world where Wayne Gretzky exists Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You misspelled Gordon Bombay.



Edited at 2017-06-12 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His behaviour has been trash lately though. I was rooting for Nashville purely because PK is nothing but a class act. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't believe he's not even 30, i feel like he's been around forever and a half Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's still a trash person though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's absolute trash

and the refs kissing his ass and looking the other way every game has gotten very old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't there some controversy over their win? Wasn't one of their players (Crosby) really rough with another the second to last game? Reply

Thread

Link

Not really. He and PK were getting into it, but PK was also holding his leg. Hockey is a rough sport and PK was trying to get under his skin all series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Disgusting behaviour from a man who has suffered about 892349734 concussions himself and yet here he is slamming another player's head into the ice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you joking me? PK also punched him in the head repeatedly in game 2. He was holding his leg and stick here! Neither were great. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

PK had his arm wrapped around his leg. Spare me.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mum watched all the games, she was v excited for her hometown win Reply

Thread

Link



That Bret Michaels Tweet is cracking me up and is giving me shades of Swifty wishing her friends happy birthday with amazing photos of herself (or ha boyfriend like that iconic Klossie birthday photo). Clearly he's celebrating the win but the photo has like next to nothing that would obviously associate it with the Penguins/Hockey and it has his self-promotion all over it, LoL Reply

Thread

Link

lol yeah like if he had a penguins shirt it would be one thing but come on bret sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao right, +the fact that Bret Michaels is in this post at all is killing me for some reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yuck

I can't stand this team

Reply

Thread

Link

As a Sens fan: Uggggggggghhhhhhh. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

met ;-; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Best forwards in the NHL. Geno is so great! Best forwards in the NHL. Geno is so great! Reply

Thread

Link

gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the self-promo on bret michaels' picture is killing me Reply

Thread

Link



MTE, Damon, I was like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont follow hockey that much but i always liked evgeni malkin.

but his fiance posted on insta about how happy she was when trump won so now i'm like, ehhhhh.

but i guess russian propaganda and everything...



on less political note, anyone know of any good hockey for dummies explanation? i like watching the game but i don't know all of the rules Reply

Thread

Link

Geno has been very smart to keep his mouth closed about his politics and he does things like donate his suite to LGBT kids, so I still love him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh really?? a little surprised tbh bc i know russia has more of a homophobic culture but i'm glad to hear that!

he did always come off as a sweet guy to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I first started watching hockey, my friend gave me this book...which at first I wasn't sure about but it's SO good/helpful/easy to read and hilarious!: Clueless About Hockey by Teena Dickerson



(Now, some of the rules have changed since this book was written but I still recommend it) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

met a russian guy living here in canada recently and he loved trump.

first trump supporter i ever met in the wild (it's eastern canada too)

it was a fucked up experience Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Offside: a play is offside if a player on the attacking team enters the offensive zone before the puck, unless the puck is sent or carried there by a defending player.



Icing: when a player shoots the puck across both the centre red line and the opposing team's goal line, and the puck remains untouched. ... Play is resumed with a faceoff in the defending zone of the team that committed the infraction.



Penalties: Mostly 2 minute infractions where a player (or multiple players) sit in the penalty box. This creates an odd-man advantage for the non-penalized team. There are times you will see 4 or 5 minute penalties. Sometimes five-minute majors where the player is ejected for the remainder of the game. There are a variety of penalties: hooking, roughing, unsportsman like conduct, cross-checking, elbowing, hooking, high sticking, etc... My personal favorite is embellishment/diving. That's when a player pretends to be hurt or over exaggerates being hit to try to draw a penalty on the other team. See:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMzmF-Y 6uIk The basic calls on the ice are off-side, icing, penalties - and obviously - goals.Offside: a play is offside if a player on the attacking team enters the offensive zone before the puck, unless the puck is sent or carried there by a defending player.Icing: when a player shoots the puck across both the centre red line and the opposing team's goal line, and the puck remains untouched. ... Play is resumed with a faceoff in the defending zone of the team that committed the infraction.Penalties: Mostly 2 minute infractions where a player (or multiple players) sit in the penalty box. This creates an odd-man advantage for the non-penalized team. There are times you will see 4 or 5 minute penalties. Sometimes five-minute majors where the player is ejected for the remainder of the game. There are a variety of penalties: hooking, roughing, unsportsman like conduct, cross-checking, elbowing, hooking, high sticking, etc... My personal favorite is embellishment/diving. That's when a player pretends to be hurt or over exaggerates being hit to try to draw a penalty on the other team. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5APNXEc wVuU Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'M SO HAPPY







Fuck I can't get my gif to show up.



Edited at 2017-06-12 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I can see it!! It's Horny! He saved our asses last night! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've fallen out of the hockey loop. i used to watch the playoffs, knew all the gossip with the nhl and women's teams. i feel so lost. Reply

Thread

Link

Because I hate the Steelers I don't feel right supporting anything from the city of Pittsburgh so I was rooting for the predators lol Reply

Thread

Link