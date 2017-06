*praying the writers kill Simcoe in the most painful way even if its not historically accurate* Reply

I like the actor and how well he plays creepy but my god if he's not dead by the end of the season, tables will be flipped. Reply

Couldn't agree more lmao Reply

I was marathoning some episodes on Saturday and thought that there has never been a more perfect match of actor and character. He's so totally despicable. He should be winning some Emmys for this. Reply

yeah this show was never going to be getting emmy recognition which is a bit sad because sam roukin (simcoe's actor) seems like the COOLEST dude irl. Reply

i thought the same thing watching the preview. like, is he finally going to die? please! Reply

I'm so excited it's coming back but sad that it's ending...I'm awash in a sea of emotions. Reply

same :-( I just hope this season is strong, writing-wise. Reply

I'm not ready... Yet I can't wait to see Simcoe die. Reply

how have i literally never heard of this show in my life Reply

I don't know what this is but those ears tricked me into thinking Colin Morgan was involved. :( Reply

I guess all good things must come to an end.... I'm going to miss this show (and especially Benjamin Tallmadge). How am I going to get my American Revolution fix now? Reply

the only ending i'll accept is mary and anna burning down setauket and running away together with sprout, thanks! Reply

