Alison Brie made a major statement about the state of Hollywood.




How Hollywood today compares to the industry in the 1980s
"The audition process has not changed that much. I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Ok, can you take your top off now?'"

[clarification]




The ongoing lack of roles for women.
"I've gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them. And I'd be glad to get them! It's brutal, it just is."

