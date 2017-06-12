Alison Brie made a major statement about the state of Hollywood.

lmao I was about to be appalled and go "damn that's not even surprising though" but then I read the clarification.



I actually recently found out Patty Jenkins directed two Entourage episodes and for some reason I'm still not over it. Reply

i mean she had to pay her bills no? Reply

One of them had to do with that fake Aquaman movie so I couldn't stop giggling about it. :P Reply

Lol a "major statement"



I'm glad she clarified tho. Out of context it sounds hella shady but if she was auditoning for a three line part where she'd be in a bikini it's not out of the realm of possibility that they would ask her to audition in a bikini. Reply

Wasn't she implying that they asked her to take off the bikini top, though? Reply

Did you read the clarification? She's literally clarifying that they specifically did not ask that. Reply

Did Alison Brie get work done? Reply

no just lost a lot of weight for GLOW Reply

I think she lost weight and the hairstyle/make up doesnt suit her. Reply

i feel like this could be applied to any job for young people right now. we get some unpaid internship , worked to the bone, and we have to be super thankful for it...



it sucks for any person to go thru this, and i do understand that there is an extra dimension in hollywood and its extra shitty, but yeah nowadays everything is shitty Reply

this. the taking off her top thing is a whole other level obvs but like .. everything else? umm that's just how most of us feel at job interviews lol Reply

Oh, different brie. Reply

At first I thought it was Brie Larson so the Entourage thing did not make sense. Reply

It took me way to long to realize even with staring at the pic lol -_- Reply

Yeah, I'm like..wasn't she blond with more jaw? Reply

Er...I feel like she's making a good (and familiar) point about Hollywood sexism, but the "sorry to disappoint" with the smiley face feels a little, like, 'sorry if you were titillated by that gross story and I just ruined it by saying I wasn't totally topless'...? Am I reading it wrong? Reply

this Reply

I'm sure she got a lot of gross comments from men about her breasts so I read it more like, "Hey pervs, I still had a bikini on under my top when I took it off. Sorry to disappoint your dream fantasy world." but who the fuck knows these days lol Reply

that's how i read it too Reply

I saw it that way too. Reply

that's how I interpreted it. some of the guys who have crushes on Alison Brie are so creepy about it. a certain type of guy thinks that because they have "nerdier" crushes it makes them more "cultured" and therefore have a pass to be more disgusting about it Reply

it's especially gross since she was a victim of the fappening (I fucking hate that term), no? Reply

i mean if the part is to be eye candy in a bikini, i feel like that is a reasonable thing to ask.



Now if you wanna have a discussion about why so many women have to go through the eye candy thing then sure...but based on her clarification, its not as gross as its being made out to be. Reply

By saying it wasn't completely topless, it doesn't make it any better? Because these assholes clearly wanted to check out her tits and if they wanted that on their garbage, sexist show.



Like, don't try to excuse them sis but nail the motherfuckers and name and shame them Reply

She's not excusing them, she's clarifying the story so she can't be called a liar. Reply

Major to who, exactly? The people that should hear it dgaf and I'm pretty sure the rest of us very much know.



Edited at 2017-06-12 08:35 pm (UTC)

Hollywood is disgusting... Reply

Major? Anyway, even as much as we know all this it's still depressing to hear yet another account. It's hard to have any hope things would improve or want to support things.

Kind of surprised this is coming from her, as a 'cool girl/boys humour' type. At least until the last I checked for her which is when Community ended Reply

Was it not totally topless or was it her publicist freaking out after seeing the quote?



Edited at 2017-06-12 08:50 pm (UTC)

