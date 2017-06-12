Alison Brie made a major statement about the state of Hollywood.
Alison Brie stated that she was asked to take her shirt off at an Entourage audition early in her career: https://t.co/a4N4lwRIqQ pic.twitter.com/YoZFgPlroo— E! News (@enews) 12 juin 2017
"The audition process has not changed that much. I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Ok, can you take your top off now?'"
Re:Entourage - CLARIFICATION - I had a bikini top on UNDER my top. They didn't ask me to get totally topless. Sorry to disappoint you! 😎— Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) 12 juin 2017
The ongoing lack of roles for women.
"I've gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them. And I'd be glad to get them! It's brutal, it just is."
I actually recently found out Patty Jenkins directed two Entourage episodes and for some reason I'm still not over it.
I'm glad she clarified tho. Out of context it sounds hella shady but if she was auditoning for a three line part where she'd be in a bikini it's not out of the realm of possibility that they would ask her to audition in a bikini.
it sucks for any person to go thru this, and i do understand that there is an extra dimension in hollywood and its extra shitty, but yeah nowadays everything is shitty
Now if you wanna have a discussion about why so many women have to go through the eye candy thing then sure...but based on her clarification, its not as gross as its being made out to be.
Like, don't try to excuse them sis but nail the motherfuckers and name and shame them
Kind of surprised this is coming from her, as a 'cool girl/boys humour' type. At least until the last I checked for her which is when Community ended
