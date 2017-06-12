Wolf Alice release 'Yuk Foo'; new album 'Visions Of A Life' out in september; announce tours
'Visions Of A Life' will be out on the 29 Sept. We're immensely proud of this album and it will give us great pleasure to share it with you— wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 12, 2017
They also announced US and UK/European tours:
COME SEE US IN THE USA FOR SOME INTIMATE SHOWS!— wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 12, 2017
TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW AT 10 AM LOCAL – https://t.co/LEsYYtupt1 pic.twitter.com/RP4hyyZACv
COME SEE US IN THE UK AND EU. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 9AM – https://t.co/LEsYYtupt1— wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 12, 2017
SEE YOU CHEEKY LEGENDS SOON MWAH MWAH MWAH MWAH MWAH pic.twitter.com/32orTETu9B
I love their first album, you should all check it out even if you don't like this song. It's my first post, I hope I didn't mess anything up lol.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
Also excuse me @ no Canadian dates???
great first post, bb!