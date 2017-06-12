Wolf Alice release 'Yuk Foo'; new album 'Visions Of A Life' out in september; announce tours

I love it a lot! Slay me Ellie Rowsell Reply

Loooooove Wolf Alice. This song is..interesting. Might grow on me.

Also excuse me @ no Canadian dates??? Reply

Wolf Alice are the first new band in a while to have genuinely caught my interest. Love them and Ellie is awesome. Reply

I've been a fan of these guys since 2012 - I have all their limited edition vinyls, a bit of a super stalker over hurrrrrr. I love this. Reply

LOVE this band! they played at a party i went to and it was so nice to be able to be close and dance without getting squished.



great first post, bb! Reply

thanks! yup, they're great live though i saw them at a festival but they still palyed a great show. Reply

yesss I love them, Blush is still my ultimate fave Reply

i love 'blush' too. Reply

love them. i play silk so much it's redic. Reply

yes omg 'silk' is one of my favourites from them. Reply

I can't wait to see them next month! I haven't been this into a band in a looooong time Reply

