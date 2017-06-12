Drake

New Carly Rae Jepsen think piece sends Twitter in to an uproar!

Some takes from the article:

- Adult women love Carly Rae Jepsen because of the teenageriness(sic) of her music
- Adult women want to be a teen girl and cannot ever become full adults
- "The reality remains that real teen girls and adult women simply do not belong to the same cultural space."

Should Carly stop writing songs about crushes, unrequited love, heartbreaks and instead write more grown up songs like the pains of finding quality childcare, taxes, and 401K plans?
