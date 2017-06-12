New Carly Rae Jepsen think piece sends Twitter in to an uproar!

She has some good songs but ya'll hype her up too much lol



repent and listen to cut to the feeling, the pop song of the century.

Omg where have I been

IA, she's so overrated by pop forum fans. Her stuff is ok, but nothing amazing.

YOU TAKE ME HIGHER THAN THE REST OH OH OH

EVERYBODY ELSE IS SECOND BEST



i thought that too and with her first album yes but EMOTION and the bsides are so FUCKING GOOD and what pop music should be
YOU TAKE ME HIGHER THAN THE REST OH OH OH
EVERYBODY ELSE IS SECOND BEST

Or maybe her music is just good pop music???? If I wanna feel like a teenager I listen to Cascada. Kiss my ass cultural gate keepers!!!

lol you nailed it with cascada

"Should Carly stop writing songs about crushes, unrequited love, heartbreaks and instead write more grown up songs like the pains of finding quality childcare, taxes, and 401K plans?"





I honestly wouldn't care as long as they were BOPS.

With Carly writing them I'm sure they would be.

"I really, really, really, really, really like long-term investments."



"Hey, I just met you. You don't look crazy. So here's a check for this month. Please watch my baby!"



"Baby, take me. to the. 1098-T. I'll be your tax preparer in secret! When the deadline's around. Tax evade with me! Tax evade with me!"





Like that?

"Hey, I just met you. You don't look crazy. So here's a check for this month. Please watch my baby!"



lmao! Brilliant.



Lol

A+



Underappreciated comment.

"Baby, take me. to the. 1098-T. I'll be your tax preparer in secret! When the deadline's around. Tax evade with me! Tax evade with me!"



hot fire

i have faith in carly that they would be tbh

What about the adult women who like Taylor Swift then????

I think they covered that with the pieces on Ivanka Trump voters

Taylor wrote her last album in her early 20s. If her content hasnt progressed this coming era then you might have a point. The even at her most juvenile her songwriting isn't nearly as cloying, twee and juvenile as Carly's

Y'all drag her all the time with her lyrics lmao stop being dumb.

Carly is the POP SAVIOR we don't deserve, she is amazing and a GIFT.

If I wanted to feel like a teenager again, I'd probably listen to emo music.

Some Skrillex before he was Skrillex, back when he was just Sonny Moore of From First To Last lol. Oh, such simpler times.

That blows my mind every time.

same. i always just listen to what i listened to back in like, 2007.

same tbh. Circa Survive's Juturna ty!!!1111

Or Taylor Swift.

Yea I feel like by high school no one was even listening to pop, or at least people I knew/went to school with, it reminds me of elementary/middle school, not my teenage years.

CRJ looks like Pat Benatar in your icon.

dead @ your note op.



let me enjoy the good sis in peace.

so woman over 25 should just sit and file taxes and have no feelings whatsoever?

Well shit. I'm 40 so I should be dead.

Your lady parts will shrivel up and fall off soon.

yes. but of course men can do and like anything they want at any age.

According to Hollywood, women are expired goods after 30. Perhaps the same apply to the music industry. :/

I'm not super into Carly but sometimes we need to not overanalyze everything to death.

this is the only song i've ever heard by her.



That's the song that pays her bills and funded the best pop album EMOTION.

hell i'm sure it's the song that bought her house in LA last year

remedy that immediately please:



You say that every post, Dave.

ignorance isn't gonna take you anywhere!

She's just not for me and *deep sigh and mutes the petty thoughts* that's ok. I just gotta accept that and that people get a lot of joy from her.

New Republic and another one of their terrible takes. I don't really listen to Carly to make sense of my life. They are just fun to listen to while you run.

Oh, so people are still weaponizing what's popular among teenage ~girls, because ~girls clearly can't have any appreciation for anything remotely complex and since they like it then it must be subpar/uncool/trash?

Pretty much!



Her music is “for girls”



I didn't know that music was either for or not for a certain sex! But of course if it's for girls then there just must be something wrong with that - lets analyze it!



Fetishization of “teen girl” cultural value has led to an unnerving and ever-increasing sense that a teen girl is somebody an adult woman might want to be. Mirroring this insult to teen girls’ experience is the implication that adult women cannot ever become full adults. This insults all of us, suggesting that personhood for women lies in some fantasy infantile state: never a child, never an adult.



Fucking what? Listening to a pop song about being in love and having a crush (do feelings just stop once you turn 20?) is now adult women wanting to be like teen girls? What about her male fans? Are they desperate to be teenage girls as well?



Then the article then moves into talking about marketing to teens and corporations appropriating teen culture for advertising purposes - which is a valid topic but she doesn't connect it very well with CRJ.



To clarify: It is not a worthy celebration to obsesses over your age, old or young.



This clarifies nothing and the typo doesn't help - does nobody edit obnoxious think pieces anymore?



It’s in Carly Rae Jepsen’s bangs and her pre-sexual chirpiness.



Bangs are exclusively for teens now, and I don't even know what "pre-sexual chirpiness" is supposed to even mean.



My favourite line?



She must find herself, find love, find money, manufacture healthy babies



Manufacture healthy babies....MANUFACTURE BABIES. lmao this woman is bonkers. Reply

Dear fucking Gawd, it's even worse than I thought. I'm so tired of people acting ~above it all~ with pop music that makes people happy - if it puts a smile on someone's face and the worst offense is that you don't particularly like the song then who the fuck cares? It's a shitty world, if someone can put a smile on someone's face and help them forget their problems for a minute - especially a child - without doing harm then they are a-okay in my book. Shit, what I wouldn't give to feel that blind optimism and sheer joy of that moment when you're young and are getting to see a pop star you think hangs the moon - bottle that shit, man.

Oh, ye gods. This reads like a freshman sociology student's attempt at being Deep.

"Pre-sexual," what? Are they complaining because she's not ~~~sexual enough?

Ding Ding Ding

or maybe cause she makes great pop music?



I wouldn't consider it all that juvenile. "I Really Like You" was the most ~teen~ but it's because they were trying to follow-up her "Call Me Maybe" success with something they felt was similar.



SMHC @ these haters.







yeah i honestly feel like this author has probably only heard call me maybe and i really like you, the two songs that are the least like all her other ones imo

Cry is one of her best.

cry is such an amazing song like it hits me like a brick every time, iunno what that author listened to

CRY IS SO GOOD

cry was LIFE-CHANGING

Your icon omg.

Cry is amazing!!

Cry is soooooo good

cry shakes my soul

Ooh thanks for posting Cry--downloading now.

never get to hold you is soo underrated...and ty for reminding me about the amazing bop that is cry.

CRY KILLS ME



I WAS ON A 3 HOPUR FLIGHT AND NO LIE I JUST LISTENED TO IT OVER AND OVFER Reply

Cry singlehandedly dismantled toxic masculinity like when will your faves???

Omg Cry YAAASSSS

