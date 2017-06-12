New Carly Rae Jepsen think piece sends Twitter in to an uproar!
Some takes from the article:
- Adult women love Carly Rae Jepsen because of the teenageriness(sic) of her music
- Adult women want to be a teen girl and cannot ever become full adults
- "The reality remains that real teen girls and adult women simply do not belong to the same cultural space."
Full article at the source: link
Should Carly stop writing songs about crushes, unrequited love, heartbreaks and instead write more grown up songs like the pains of finding quality childcare, taxes, and 401K plans?
Edited at 2017-06-12 08:15 pm (UTC)
YOU TAKE ME HIGHER THAN THE REST OH OH OH
EVERYBODY ELSE IS SECOND BEST
I honestly wouldn't care as long as they were BOPS.
"Hey, I just met you. You don't look crazy. So here's a check for this month. Please watch my baby!"
"Baby, take me. to the. 1098-T. I'll be your tax preparer in secret! When the deadline's around. Tax evade with me! Tax evade with me!"
Like that?
lmao! Brilliant.
Lol
Underappreciated comment.
This!
let me enjoy the good sis in peace.
Her music is “for girls”
I didn't know that music was either for or not for a certain sex! But of course if it's for girls then there just must be something wrong with that - lets analyze it!
Fetishization of “teen girl” cultural value has led to an unnerving and ever-increasing sense that a teen girl is somebody an adult woman might want to be. Mirroring this insult to teen girls’ experience is the implication that adult women cannot ever become full adults. This insults all of us, suggesting that personhood for women lies in some fantasy infantile state: never a child, never an adult.
Fucking what? Listening to a pop song about being in love and having a crush (do feelings just stop once you turn 20?) is now adult women wanting to be like teen girls? What about her male fans? Are they desperate to be teenage girls as well?
Then the article then moves into talking about marketing to teens and corporations appropriating teen culture for advertising purposes - which is a valid topic but she doesn't connect it very well with CRJ.
To clarify: It is not a worthy celebration to obsesses over your age, old or young.
This clarifies nothing and the typo doesn't help - does nobody edit obnoxious think pieces anymore?
It’s in Carly Rae Jepsen’s bangs and her pre-sexual chirpiness.
Bangs are exclusively for teens now, and I don't even know what "pre-sexual chirpiness" is supposed to even mean.
My favourite line?
She must find herself, find love, find money, manufacture healthy babies
Manufacture healthy babies....MANUFACTURE BABIES. lmao this woman is bonkers.
I wouldn't consider it all that juvenile. "I Really Like You" was the most ~teen~ but it's because they were trying to follow-up her "Call Me Maybe" success with something they felt was similar.
SMHC @ these haters.
I WAS ON A 3 HOPUR FLIGHT AND NO LIE I JUST LISTENED TO IT OVER AND OVFER