Tony Awards 2017: Complete Winners List



Best Play:
“Oslo”

Best Musical:
“Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Book of a Musical:
“Dear Evan Hansen” — Steven Levenson

Best Original Score:
“Dear Evan Hansen” — Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Best Revival of a Play:
“August Wilson’s Jitney”

Best Revival of a Musical:
“Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Scenic Design of a Play:
Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:
Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Lighting Design of a Play:
Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Best Costume Design of a Play:
Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Best Costume Design of a Musical:
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Direction of a Play:
Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:
Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Direction of a Musical:
Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Best Choreography:
Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Best Orchestrations:
Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:
James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award:
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theatre Tony Award:
Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, Texas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:
Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre:
Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser
