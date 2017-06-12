Tony Awards 2017: Complete Winners List
Best Play:
“Oslo”
Best Musical:
“Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Book of a Musical:
“Dear Evan Hansen” — Steven Levenson
Best Original Score:
“Dear Evan Hansen” — Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Best Revival of a Play:
“August Wilson’s Jitney”
Best Revival of a Musical:
“Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Michael Aronov, “Oslo”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best Scenic Design of a Play:
Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical:
Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”
Best Lighting Design of a Play:
Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”
Best Costume Design of a Play:
Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”
Best Costume Design of a Musical:
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best Direction of a Play:
Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical:
Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”
Best Direction of a Musical:
Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”
Best Choreography:
Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”
Best Orchestrations:
Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:
James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award:
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”
Regional Theatre Tony Award:
Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, Texas
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:
Baayork Lee
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre:
Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser
