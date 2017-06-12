Tony Awards 2017: Complete Winners List

john legend won a tony too - he only needs an emmy for an EGOT! Reply

out of the four I feel like emmy is easiest to win too??



crazy how close he is!

does emmy have a music category? i guess he could get one for producing?

I love the Tonys. They're so unabashedly and beautifully queer af.



I only got to see a few minutes of them though. My wife was watching this morning but I had to leave for work.

I didn't even watch. After the year of Hamilton and Queen Cynthia Erivo, all the praise for Dear Evan Hansen seemed underwhelming.

No offence to the winners, Ben Platt seems like a nice guy, but meh.

cynthia has the best voice i've ever heard live.

It was underwhelming and undeserved!

I had this same exact thinking.

so we're back to white people i guess

Leslie Odom Jr was completely right when he said last year was only a moment for diversity but didn't actually mean things were changing, meanwhile everyone else was patting their backs.

Yeah I think the Great Comet scenic designer was the only non-white person to win?

Not to mention that it took a POC to make it happen and only through a Herculean effort and dedication to having a diverse cast.



It's like with DEH you've got two white dudes writing for and casting roles for more white people. Until there's more minority representation behind the scenes progress will be slow if any.

I read it's the worst it's been in ten years. Not a single poc winning an acting award and barely any representation anywhere else. The Tonys dragged the Oscars last year but it turns out they're no better.

so happy jitney won! the whole show was boring af though

That was the most underwhelming Tony Award show in years. No great musical performances and a lackluster, unfunny host. Spacey's opening number was terrible - I know it's hard to live up to some of the musical openings that NPH did, but he barely seemed to be trying. Reply

Mte, first time in years I stopped watching.

This year was pretty meh not just in awards but in performances as well. I'm not sure if my viewing was affected because I actually saw a good number of the nominated shows but there weren't a lot of great show stopping performances like in the past. Pretty disappointing for such a strong season. Reply

Dear Evan Hansen is white medicority in a musical form of course they won big (iirc its the same two yts from Blah Blah Bland)

Yep, I can't believe Pasek and Paul were inflicted on us TWICE this awards season. At least the Oscars snubbed LLL for the biggest award.

Yup, it's been the year of Basic & Paul

I'm just a bit disappointed that Ben couldn't go all out, mucus and all, because he just got back from getting sick/vocal rest.

Wow, if that was him sick, he must be astonishing healthy. My eyes welled up during the performance last night

People are giving the show a lot of shit and yes Ben Platt is a beneficiary of nepotism but his performance is one of the most compelling I've seen onstage. It's incredibly physical, on top of the awkward tics, he basically spends 75% of the show in tears if not flat out sobbing while still singing beautifully.

This is Waving Through A Window:





This is my fave song in the show, For Forever:





Edited at 2017-06-12 11:02 pm (UTC)

this is the first tony i actually sat through and its so damn boring.



ben platt seems like a good kid, can't hate.

They normally aren't this boring. Normally the Tonys are the best show because you've got theatre veterans performing big numbers live for an excited crowd. This year was shit.

i was uncomfortable watching ben platt because he was v awkward but then i read the plotof dear evan hansen and saw that it's supposed to be that way. so he just does a really good job. his voice is great! i listened to the soundtrack this morning and lked the music a lot, but the voices aren't my favorite.

instead of all those stupid dated impressions Spacey did I wish they would've given James Earl Jones his moment during the actual broadcast.



also the director did a horrible job during the in memoriam. he kept zooming in and you couldn't see the names of the people.

Right?? It was unacceptable that they put James Earl Jones in the early show. Unless he has an early bedtime

LOL

meh I expected deh to win best musical but they won more awards than I thought they would. Great comet should've won best score. Happy for Ben Platt though.

Right?? Like if you like DEH because EMOTIONS and Ben Platt fine, w/e, but don't pretend that its monotone music deserved to win over the hugely varied, much more clever and creative s ore of Great Comet.

Wow

Still bitter AF about the awards results for musical, it's outrageous that such mediocrity was honored over the unique and creative, completely memorable "The Great Comet"--the fact that this only one two Tony's is offensive and ridiculous. And this was the first year where I had actually seen or listened to all of the best new musical nominees!



I thought the opening was actually really good, but the terrible awards choices detracted from the telecast overall.

