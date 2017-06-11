Laura Dern Talks about Not Talking about Twin Peaks




-Doesn't even tell her kids about her roles if it's supposed to be a secret (like Star Wars).

-Wouldn't be able to answer any questions about her characters from Lynch films since Lynch doesn't talk about it

-She believes the beauty is in the reveal and watching a story unfold

source
Twin Peaks discussion post?
[Spoiler (click to open)]I'm glad the Diane question has finally been answered, lol
