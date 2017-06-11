Laura Dern Talks about Not Talking about Twin Peaks

Surely she's Diane. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she is. Lol, I was an idiot and was on twitter before the episode aired in my timezone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really enjoy her. I've only seen her in Big Little Lies, Jurassic Park, and Twin Peaks (the first go around).

What else should I check out? Reply

Thread

Link

I SCREAMED TONIGHT TBH Reply

Thread

Link

+ I KNEW IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

affliction this is your time to shine as the PR manager for Laura Dern!!! Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnn this ep was an emotional rollercoaster. from dougie eating chips and diane to.........that...... Reply

Thread

Link

You're right

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i finished fire walk with me so i'm ALMOST THERE ;~;. i love laura. Reply

Thread

Link

Congratulations on getting through it! And I mean because it's dark and heavy. I really love what it does for fleshing out Laura but goddamn, it's hard to watch since you know where it's all going. Especially the end. And ha, it just reinforced my hatred for certain characters like Leo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been wanting to watch it but I know how insanely disturbing it is so I've been trying to find a good time lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fire Walk With Me. She was so good as Laura and carried that film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do any of y'all listen to Lovett or Leave It? Their Twin Peaks discussion this week cracked me up, especially Alexandra Petri's explanation of what the show is about. Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't feeling this episode too much but I screamed at the big reveal. I knew it was going to be her!!!! Did I miss something in regards to the case files btw? I have been watching these episodes on my tiny iPhone 5 screen since I don't have a smart TV :x



Edited at 2017-06-12 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The case files Dougie received were all done by his colleague Anthony. Anthony is the one who Dougie said was a liar at the staff meeting. Anthony said at the meeting that company had to pay off a claim and that was when Dougie called him a liar. Im pretty sure the doodles Dougie made on the case files showed that Anthony has been doing shady things with the claims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup I think that's it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Dougie. I wasnt into Janey until tonight. Jade Give Two Rides is my ultimate lady bae and I ship her with Dougie-Coop. Ultimate dude bae is Gordon but that is bc I have a massive crush on Lynch. He's just so handsome and has a beautiful voice.

Richard can go straight to Hell.

I miss the booger tree :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I need more Jade. I LOVE HER. She's one of the best characters in the Revival.



ia Lynch is a fine older man, but so is Miguel/Albert (RIP). Always love a good Albert scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm filled with a mixture of sadness and joy every time Albert shows up on screen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, I loved Gordon so much in the original run, and I found myself so drawn to lynch. That continues with this season, but I think it has to do with his hair. It's so awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yass a TP post. I wasn't especially into tonight's ep tbh, the gore-y scenes (ugh that scene in the office) and just how much it's all over the place are starting to get to me. i would just really like more meaningful exchanges between some of the original characters, i know this isn't a nostalgia train but i can dream. i'm nhf the annoying new cops (besides bobby lol) like who is that guy who's always talking shit.



I love Jane-e tho! And yes excited for Dern as the super special secret character she was just revealed to be. Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking Chad! He is such an asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He rlly is. I wish he would stop. I would take an Officer Wally Brando over him lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god I hated that scene so much lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want him to suffer a horrible comeuppance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ashamed of how long it took me to realize how much I love the Dern. She is so phenomenal. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you guys think Bad Coop sent the hitman after Dougie or was it Anthony? Reply

Thread

Link

Starting to think Wyndham Earl is involved with Bad Coop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

bruh they did not have to show that kid. that was a lot even for TP. Reply

Thread

Link

ia that was brutal as fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just really miss Harry. :/ I don't blame Michael Ontkean for not wanting to come out of retirement, but my heart aches every time they mention Harry. Loving Hawk having a bigger role, though. Reply

Thread

Link

Tonight's episode was underwhelming, but for a filler it wasn't so bad. Some nice, interesting Lynchian moments like the man who witnessed the hit and run having a vision. I like that Diane is part of the equation, that Mrs. Jones is such a bad bitch, etc.



I am getting tired of Mute!Dale. I miss him so much. I need Audrey. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel you on missing Dale and Audrey.



Still, I've gained a new appreciation for the Dougie scenes since reading some theories about them. For instance, the way no one around Dougie seems to care enough about him to provide real help, how the relationships in his life don't really mean anything, and how pathetic his life must've been. The fast-paced corporate world around him also contrasts with the intimacy of Twin Peaks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte about Dougie. Like what the hell was his life like that it's only complete strangers who express concern for his well being and everyone else handles him with kid gloves as if it's the norm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Harry Dean Stanton's character is actually a character from Fire Walk with Me! He manages the trailer park that I think Theresa Banks lived at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also I noticed that Rosa Ranchero is = RR double R like the double R diner



not sure if this is homage or a clue Reply

Thread

Link

waiting for a week without knowing anything sucks especially when barely anything even happens in an episode -.- Reply

Thread

Link

We're 6 episodes in, I'm starting to feel disappointment. Reply

Thread

Link

It was an engaging episode but they really need tow rock in more of the original cast. I know they won't be the focus but there is no reason not to utilize them more. Reply

Thread

Link

Although if we get more Naomi and Laura, I can look past it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get the frustration some people are feeling, but whenever I watch a new episode I find I'm really enjoying just being in that world and watching it all unfold. I get the impression that each episode is taking us closer to the town of Twin Peaks, and the original characters are gradually becoming more important. It will probably work better when we can go back and binge it all since it's meant to be like a long film.



On a side note, goddamn I love Kyle MacLachlan. Reply

Thread

Link