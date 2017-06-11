Laura Dern Talks about Not Talking about Twin Peaks
“Part of the beauty of it all is the reveal." Laura Dern isn't spilling any secrets about #TwinPeaks: https://t.co/QHxlRhCgt9 pic.twitter.com/y2H9K6XQVY— IndieWire (@IndieWire) June 10, 2017
-Doesn't even tell her kids about her roles if it's supposed to be a secret (like Star Wars).
-Wouldn't be able to answer any questions about her characters from Lynch films since Lynch doesn't talk about it
-She believes the beauty is in the reveal and watching a story unfold
source
Twin Peaks discussion post?
[Spoiler (click to open)]I'm glad the Diane question has finally been answered, lol
What else should I check out?
Edited at 2017-06-12 04:13 am (UTC)
The case files Dougie received were all done by his colleague Anthony. Anthony is the one who Dougie said was a liar at the staff meeting. Anthony said at the meeting that company had to pay off a claim and that was when Dougie called him a liar. Im pretty sure the doodles Dougie made on the case files showed that Anthony has been doing shady things with the claims.
I love Dougie. I wasnt into Janey until tonight. Jade Give Two Rides is my ultimate lady bae and I ship her with Dougie-Coop. Ultimate dude bae is Gordon but that is bc I have a massive crush on Lynch. He's just so handsome and has a beautiful voice.
Richard can go straight to Hell.
I miss the booger tree :/
ia Lynch is a fine older man, but so is Miguel/Albert (RIP). Always love a good Albert scene.
I love Jane-e tho! And yes excited for Dern as the super special secret character she was just revealed to be.
Fucking Chad! He is such an asshole.
Do you guys think Bad Coop sent the hitman after Dougie or was it Anthony?
I am getting tired of Mute!Dale. I miss him so much. I need Audrey.
Still, I've gained a new appreciation for the Dougie scenes since reading some theories about them. For instance, the way no one around Dougie seems to care enough about him to provide real help, how the relationships in his life don't really mean anything, and how pathetic his life must've been. The fast-paced corporate world around him also contrasts with the intimacy of Twin Peaks.
not sure if this is homage or a clue
On a side note, goddamn I love Kyle MacLachlan.