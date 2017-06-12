June 12th, 2017, 10:05 am brandnewinfo Veep 6x09 "A Woman First" Promo Only two episodes left.Source Tagged: television - hbo, television promo / stills, veep (hbo) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
Plus the jokes are too easy and way less funny this season lol just racism, sexism etc for its own sake and it comes off really weak comparatively imo
They either need to time skip to her re-entering politics/being in a position of authority, or end the show sadly (which sucks because I do enjoy it).
Edited at 2017-06-12 05:27 am (UTC)
I love Richard, he's probably been my favorite character this season.
Also damn I still find Kent Davison so HOT!
I just want to give Gary a hug. Also, fuck Marjorie
Tony Hale looking like he was crying at the party had me feeling things tho. He's such a great actor.