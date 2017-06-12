I appreciate Anna chlumsky- because I have large eyes with low eyebrows too, and occasionally someone will tell me I have crazy eyes. 😭 Reply

she's v beautiful imo! Reply

This was one of those episodes where I felt so bad for Gary that it ended up being depressing. Reply

Mike's prose sample had me in tears lmao. And good ol' Jon H Ryan hammering that poor man's foot lol. Such a good episode. Reply

I'm not digging this season at all and I can't quite figure out the reason. Reply

The concept is exhausted imo Reply

This season made me realize i much prefer the show when its mostly centered around the white house/VP house or whatever. Don't like them going off and doing their own stuff sorry, keep it contained!



Plus the jokes are too easy and way less funny this season lol just racism, sexism etc for its own sake and it comes off really weak comparatively imo Reply

I've given it some thought, I think that the previous seasons humour resulted from a lot of their political missteps. Now, there are no consequences to their stuff ups. There are no stakes, they will just stuff up, Selina will get mad, nothing will matter because she isn't climbing the political ladder or searching for votes.

They either need to time skip to her re-entering politics/being in a position of authority, or end the show sadly (which sucks because I do enjoy it).



Jon H Ryan had me laughing so much.



I love Richard, he's probably been my favorite character this season.



Also damn I still find Kent Davison so HOT! Reply

I love Jon H Ryan. And I love/agree with everything about your comment :) Reply

I really hated this episode



I just want to give Gary a hug. Also, fuck Marjorie Reply

How was this episode/season? I watched Claws instead. Reply

I'm just gonna wait for the season to end and then binge it. Hope it's good! Reply

I'm so bummed about the state of this show now tbh. Never thought it would let me down the way it has been i'm pretty bitter about it lol Reply

it's nowhere near as good as it was imo Reply

tony hale was brilliant in this episode. broke my heart and also made me lol ("what a mean face"). this was probably the best episode of the season thus far but it's a low bar tbh. could definitely do without the offensive "jokes" Reply

This show is so unnecessarily mean and the writing has just gotten really dumb



Tony Hale looking like he was crying at the party had me feeling things tho. He's such a great actor. Reply

