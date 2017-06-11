I really liked it. Get it Niecy! Reply

Thread

Link

Was tonight's episode a repeat of the one they showed a couple weeks ago? I liked it, anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. they showed a "preview" of the pilot on TNT before the official showing tonight. i wanted to make a post then but there weren't reviews or promos to share Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damnit, I forgot it was starting tonight. I'll have to catch it on demand.



Also, why in the hell is this set in fucking Palmetto of all places? Reply

Thread

Link

Karreuche got herself a job? Good for ha. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't watch but I love K being more successful after leaving that trash box! Reply

Thread

Link

Really excited to watch this on my DVR...TNT really has good original content between this and Animal Kingdom. Reply

Thread

Link

ita. i don't really have high hopes for their shakespeare show....but i do like their forays into original programming. i feel like they're doing interesting stuff in general Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will? It took me so long to realize what the hell it was about from its trailer. I had to google it and idk if the premise seems promising but I'll check it out since they had amazing women like regina king and emmy rossum direct animal kingdom this season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they're doing some cool things. I also really enjoyed Good Behavior. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh i forgot about that. i watched the early preview but then it took ages to come out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is this? It looks like a fun summer show Reply

Thread

Link

i thought it was fun. i want to see where it goes.....and i want to get my nails done Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally forgot! I was planning on watching it. Reply

Thread

Link

well it will probably repeat a lot over the next couple weeks?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I FORGOT TO DVR THIS. Reply

Thread

Link

oop! it'll probably air next week before the next episode or at some point in the coming week?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks amazing Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed the pilot. I think it's a good summer show Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i saw the "preview" they had a week ago that was basically an early airing of the pilot tonight. i'm 100% here for it, especially with Niecy being fabulous as fuck Reply

Thread

Link

Opp! lol oh goody cos I just set it on remind timer so I'll be watching soon 😄 Reply

Thread

Link

Wait... Karrueche does acting? Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh, I loved the trailer for this. I've been in my true crime hole, I forgot to record this but it looks good! Definitely going to watch and keep up.



I heard this was presented to HBO but they passed which is kind of annoying me. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the early preview. I wanted to discuss it but no previews were available. Hoping it does well. Reply

Thread

Link

same!!! i really wanted to make a post about it then...but there weren't trailers or celeb reactions to share! so i did it asap tonight when the trailers came online Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I wanted to watch this! Though tbh, rn I have no control over the TV lol Reply

Thread

Link

Karrueche is so pretty Reply

Thread

Link

She really is stunning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love ALL the girls already and thought this was a little cheesy but fun Reply

Thread

Link

It's on my DVR I will watch tomorrow Reply

Thread

Link

this started already? will give it a watch Reply

Thread

Link

I really enjoyed it and I'm curious where it'll go Reply

Thread

Link

The promos for this look awesome Reply

Thread

Link

Dying to watch this! I fucking LOVE Niecy (Miss you, Denise Hemphill ♡), and the show actually looks good Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, forgot to record this, but it comes on again tonight, so whatever. Karrueche is fucking gorgeous. I'm so happy for her. I can't wait to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

damn i have to watch! is karrueche good? i watched her in her web tv soap and it was cringey she was so baaaad. Reply

Thread

Link

She's not great but she isn't terrible either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link