STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x08 Season Finale Promo "Come to Jesus" + Episode 6 Breakdown & More



[synopsis]On the eve of war, Mr. Wednesday attempts to recruit the Old God Ostara, but needs Mr. Nancy's help in making a good impression and winning her over.



American Gods Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Corbin Bernsen (Vulcan), and showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, join Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones to discuss Episode 6, "A Murder of Gods".


"How do you put a volcano in the hands of your worshipers? Well you give them a gun." Michael Green and Bryan Fuller talk us through the making of episode 6, "A Murder of Gods".




Pablo discusses both episode 5, "Lemon Scented You", and episode 6, "A Murder of Gods". Audio levels on the second video is a bit low for some reason, but these were pretty great!

And finally, some gratuitous 6'5 leprechaun eye-candy :


This is it! Next week is the finale =) I'm already missing it, hehe. Thoughts on tonight's ep? Will see you all next week for a post-finale wrap-up!


