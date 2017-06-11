STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x08 Season Finale Promo "Come to Jesus" + Episode 6 Breakdown & More

oh man i think i'm getting a crush on pablo schrieber

i think it's the hair

mad sweeny is my fave character

anyway i loved the weirdness of a setting in the 1700's to have 1950-60 songs playing

that was different

also super excited for the finale Reply

Thread

Link

sorry my thoughts are dull and sporadic

i just really liked it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No worries! I sometimes post my quick thoughts like that =P But yeah, I didn't think coming into the series that Mad would be a big favorite of mine, but I really love what the show is doing with his character. That and his dynamic with others is just so fun to watch, haha.



Someone check on him after Salim's sick burn ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just came in here to belatedly say that i love how penis positive this show is and pablo's giantness is getting finer with age so you're not alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those gifs of him definitely caught my attention. I am very uncomfortable with the knowledge that he played William Lewis on L&O: SVU though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pablo is approx. 6'4'' i don't blame you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pablo Schreiber is my favorite white guy named Pablo. And as much as I appreciate looking at Ricky Whittle, I really enjoy non-Moon episodes a lot more.



Edited at 2017-06-12 02:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hear ya ♥ haha! Also, yeah, while I am enjoying the Shadow/Wednesday story parts, I'm enjoying the hell out of the bits where we focus on the others a bit more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this crazy ass show so much. i haven't read the book so i'm pretty much confused all the time but i'm loving it anyway! it's just so fun Reply

Thread

Link

Hehe, that's great to hear! And yeah, if anything is ever too confusing, at least there are wikis with info for you to check up on =) or even ask in these posts, folks would be happy to discuss! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only watched 2 episodes, I liked them , and also, damn, Ricky Whittle looks AMAZING in a suit, my god, perfection.

Reply

Thread

Link

I love his roadtrip outfit, but yeah, Ricky in a suit is too beautiful ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that white shirt it's something else... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Ricky you so fine you so fine you blow my mind hey ricky hey hey ricky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes so unbelievably good looking. the height difference between him and emily browning in their flashback ep really spoke to my soul. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't really enjoy this episode but that is okay. Easter coming that makes me happy. :D Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I'm really glad we're finally going to meet Easter =) the little previews they had shown for a while now looked so funny and I loved the banter in the book between her and Wednesday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't read the book in years but I remember the banter between Easter and Wednesday. They were golden. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





OMG THE LADY FROM THE OTHERS!





Can Salim/Not Salim get more ADORABLE!?!? I feel sad because the 3 of them are not together anymore.



Every producer should hire Demores and Obi to narrate everything, fuckkkkkkkk.



OK, I hate Laura but also love her so I literally screamed at my screen when she "died". I also secretly admire her assholic behavior to assholes like Mad S. but also kindness towards Salim.



By the way, who was Essie's first husband? He's foiiiiiiiiine



Granny Essie telling stories to her grandchildren brought memories of my own granny telling me stories of myths and ghosts and witches turning into animals and demons inside eggs :')



Fucking bunny... Fucking ravens... Fucking Wednesday!



Just one ep more :(



Edited at 2017-06-12 02:43 am (UTC) This was such a beautiful ep. I could watch a full movie of Essie and Leprechaun's (mis)Adventures.OMG THE LADY FROMCan Salim/Not Salim get more ADORABLE!?!? I feel sad because the 3 of them are not together anymore.Every producer should hire Demores and Obi to narrate everything, fuckkkkkkkk.OK, I hate Laura but also love her so I literally screamed at my screen when she "died". I also secretly admire her assholic behavior to assholes like Mad S. but also kindness towards Salim.By the way, who was Essie's first husband? He's foiiiiiiiiineGranny Essie telling stories to her grandchildren brought memories of my own granny telling me stories of myths and ghosts and witches turning into animals and demons inside eggs :')Fucking bunny... Fucking ravens... Fucking Wednesday!Just one ep more :( Reply

Thread

Link

Fionnula is a legend! Even with guest-stars, this show's casting is ace!



Right? I do wish the roadtrip had lasted a bit longer...but at least it's not like they all won't run into one another again in the future hehe.



Their voices are just perfect, so incredibly soothing to listen to ♥



Same! I really appreciate that they didn't just make her awful to EVERYONE (boy, imagine the tumblr think pieces on that...). She rightfully goes toe-to-toe with a fellow asshole, but also knows how to be to someone genuinely kind.



I'm going to miss the hell out of this show not being here for us on a weekly basis, but I'm already ready for S2 and all the stories ahead of us ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're all screaming and whining (same on Twitter) about how too good Mad S. is for her and he should have let her die because she's useless and I'm like... You saw and heard Mad S. doing awful things on Wednesday's name to mess up with Shadow AND if it wasn't for Laura, Shadow would be dead by now but sure, she's useless? Come on... I hate defending her, she's awful but she's not worst than Mad S. and she's definitely not useless.



Edited at 2017-06-12 03:03 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love love LOVED the use of the '50s music as a backdrop for Essie's story. I couldn't believe the production value for such a short bit.



I wonder if this means Salim is done for the series or if he'll pop back up briefly before the end. I mean, they couldn't possibly just leave it off like that, could they? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Killer 🐰



Pablo can insert a coin in me any day .



Salim too adorable " you are a very bad creature " . The song Tehran 1979 from the soundtrack is such a bop Reply

Thread

Link

I hate the term cinnamon roll but Salim/not Salim truly is one .



I love that he called him a "creature" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Salim so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait can mad sweeny turn into a wolf? Reply

Thread

Link

No, I don't think so. Why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because i thought he caused the crash that killed laura

maybe i'm getting things confused Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I've never read the books or seen the show but I didn't know Kristen Chenoweth was in this. I might start watching just for her.



That guy climbing the mountain of skulls and talking to that animal head made me think of Homer eating that hot pepper at the chilli competition and then hallucinating his night away talking to that coyote voiced by Johnny Cash lol.



Edited at 2017-06-12 03:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

There are quite a few folks unhappy with the casting, due to the character she's portraying (she's definitely a bit curvier in the books), but from the few scenes they've shown of her so far, I think Kristin is going to kill it in this role =) Hope you give it a try, it might be a bit confusing for some parts, but overall it's very fun and the cast is fantastic!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Créd as co tarlaid an cac-sa dam? Nach lór rofhulangas? Is lór chena, níam olc! Níam!"

"Haven't I believed enough in your bullshit? Haven't I suffered enough? Isn't that enough itself? I'm not evil! I'm not!"

Reply

Thread

Link

damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

watching the episode rn, Pablo is killing it



ahem is Bilquis in the finale??? pls say yes



Edited at 2017-06-12 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Bilquis is in the finale =) Not sure if you've completed the episode yet, but she's in the promo, now worries. (I'm actually a bit surprised, she's billed as a regular/main character, but she hasn't been featured as much as I thought she would) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we better see her more next season >:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] - clever, using emily to tell sweeney's coming to america

- mr. ibis and mr. jaquel are married. thanks!~!!!!

- so sweeney caused the accident? how, exactly? i know that he did it for odin

- that red hair wig was a little distracting

- this episode highlights something that's always bothered me about gaiman: the way he writes female characters having to use their sex to get out of situations. i understand why/how/it's not too exploitative but it feels. idk, glaring?

- i'm not as stoked as everyone else is with easter, but god i'm gonna miss this show so damn much. it's been a joy to watch

- GET YOUR MAN SALIM/NOT SALIM. GET IT. Reply

Thread

Link

met @ mr. ibis and mr. jaquel; I will accept nothing else m'kay!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

About the sex, a part of me can see and understand the logic in it (the times blablabla) but the rest of me was thinking "I wish there was another way to show her struggle as a woman that doesn't agree with most sexist men who says that women only need to open their legs to get everything easy in life" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. like on one hand i get but otoh it's like. can't you...come up with something else, maybe? i get some of it is a part of her character and a result of how she was treated but like. ugh. there are other ways to do things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

- I love that she pulled double duty this ep =) I think it was smart, showing how these two characters' lives were impacted by Sweeney's presence

- They totally are, it's the only thing that makes sense!

- Yeah, like the other comment, it's not easy to answer because on one hand it may make sense due to the times she lived in...but yeah, do wonder if they could have found a far more less predictable way to show her ability to survive. Even Pablo tweeted about it during the live-tweet tonight.

- I'm a fan of Kristin's, and I do enjoy what we've seen so far of her portrayal, but I do think they could have gone with someone a bit more closer to her book description. I wonder if they'll do away with that line about Ostara gaining some weight...

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was not a huge fan of the episode. Is there some significance to Emily playing the part of Essie? Or did they just do it for aesthetic reasons?



I remain in love with Huginn/Muninn (I need to remind you all of this after every episode they're in) Reply

Thread

Link





There’s a couple of rationalizations for us to cast Emily as Essie. One is from Ibis’ point of view, who is telling that story and… 1/2 — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 12, 2017



…is reminded of Laura as he was about to tell the tale of Mad Sweeney seeing Essie off to the great beyond. Then there’s Mad Sweeney’s POV. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 12, 2017





Fuller answered this tonight during the Q&A =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-06-12 04:14 am (UTC) Pablo looks so tall and lean in the show but he looks mighty meaty irl Reply

Thread

Link

The hair/beard combo makes his face to look long and weird but he looks much better in real life, unfff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link