STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x08 Season Finale Promo "Come to Jesus" + Episode 6 Breakdown & More
[synopsis]On the eve of war, Mr. Wednesday attempts to recruit the Old God Ostara, but needs Mr. Nancy's help in making a good impression and winning her over.
American Gods Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Corbin Bernsen (Vulcan), and showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, join Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones to discuss Episode 6, "A Murder of Gods".
"How do you put a volcano in the hands of your worshipers? Well you give them a gun." Michael Green and Bryan Fuller talk us through the making of episode 6, "A Murder of Gods".
Pablo discusses both episode 5, "Lemon Scented You", and episode 6, "A Murder of Gods". Audio levels on the second video is a bit low for some reason, but these were pretty great!
officialpabloschreiber Oh shit it's the weekend again?!? Let me get rinsed off real quick...
---
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
GIF 1
This is it! Next week is the finale =) I'm already missing it, hehe. Thoughts on tonight's ep? Will see you all next week for a post-finale wrap-up!
i think it's the hair
mad sweeny is my fave character
anyway i loved the weirdness of a setting in the 1700's to have 1950-60 songs playing
that was different
also super excited for the finale
i just really liked it
Someone check on him after Salim's sick burn ♥
Edited at 2017-06-12 02:27 am (UTC)
i love this crazy ass show so much. i haven't read the book so i'm pretty much confused all the time but i'm loving it anyway! it's just so fun
OMG THE LADY FROM THE OTHERS!
Can Salim/Not Salim get more ADORABLE!?!? I feel sad because the 3 of them are not together anymore.
Every producer should hire Demores and Obi to narrate everything, fuckkkkkkkk.
OK, I hate Laura but also love her so I literally screamed at my screen when she "died". I also secretly admire her assholic behavior to assholes like Mad S. but also kindness towards Salim.
By the way, who was Essie's first husband? He's foiiiiiiiiine
Granny Essie telling stories to her grandchildren brought memories of my own granny telling me stories of myths and ghosts and witches turning into animals and demons inside eggs :')
Fucking bunny... Fucking ravens... Fucking Wednesday!
Just one ep more :(
Edited at 2017-06-12 02:43 am (UTC)
Right? I do wish the roadtrip had lasted a bit longer...but at least it's not like they all won't run into one another again in the future hehe.
Their voices are just perfect, so incredibly soothing to listen to ♥
Same! I really appreciate that they didn't just make her awful to EVERYONE (boy, imagine the tumblr think pieces on that...). She rightfully goes toe-to-toe with a fellow asshole, but also knows how to be to someone genuinely kind.
I'm going to miss the hell out of this show not being here for us on a weekly basis, but I'm already ready for S2 and all the stories ahead of us ♥
Edited at 2017-06-12 03:03 am (UTC)
I wonder if this means Salim is done for the series or if he'll pop back up briefly before the end. I mean, they couldn't possibly just leave it off like that, could they?
Pablo can insert a coin in me any day .
Salim too adorable " you are a very bad creature " . The song Tehran 1979 from the soundtrack is such a bop
Salim/Omid is too precious for this world.
I love that he called him a "creature"
maybe i'm getting things confused
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
That guy climbing the mountain of skulls and talking to that animal head made me think of Homer eating that hot pepper at the chilli competition and then hallucinating his night away talking to that coyote voiced by Johnny Cash lol.
Edited at 2017-06-12 03:38 am (UTC)
"Haven't I believed enough in your bullshit? Haven't I suffered enough? Isn't that enough itself? I'm not evil! I'm not!"
ahem is Bilquis in the finale??? pls say yes
Edited at 2017-06-12 03:48 am (UTC)
- mr. ibis and mr. jaquel are married. thanks!~!!!!
- so sweeney caused the accident? how, exactly? i know that he did it for odin
- that red hair wig was a little distracting
- this episode highlights something that's always bothered me about gaiman: the way he writes female characters having to use their sex to get out of situations. i understand why/how/it's not too exploitative but it feels. idk, glaring?
- i'm not as stoked as everyone else is with easter, but god i'm gonna miss this show so damn much. it's been a joy to watch
- GET YOUR MAN SALIM/NOT SALIM. GET IT.
- I love that she pulled double duty this ep =) I think it was smart, showing how these two characters' lives were impacted by Sweeney's presence
- They totally are, it's the only thing that makes sense!
- Yeah, like the other comment, it's not easy to answer because on one hand it may make sense due to the times she lived in...but yeah, do wonder if they could have found a far more less predictable way to show her ability to survive. Even Pablo tweeted about it during the live-tweet tonight.
- I'm a fan of Kristin's, and I do enjoy what we've seen so far of her portrayal, but I do think they could have gone with someone a bit more closer to her book description. I wonder if they'll do away with that line about Ostara gaining some weight...
I remain in love with Huginn/Muninn (I need to remind you all of this after every episode they're in)
Edited at 2017-06-12 04:14 am (UTC)