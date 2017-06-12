Kevin Spacey Jokes About Coming Out
“Whoopi, how long have you been in that closet?” Spacey asked. “Well Kevin, it depends on who you ask,” she responded, winning an uproarious, though easy, laugh from the audience.
Kevin Spacey’s cheekiness at the #Tonys is the closest thing to a “coming out” he’s ever had. https://t.co/LlpeVOCh2E pic.twitter.com/XchI9NSFo0— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 12, 2017
Later, as a part of a bit in which Spacey is getting advice from previous award show hosts, Billy Crystal advises him, “If all else fails, put on a dress.” He then dresses as Norma Desmond, Glenn Close’s character in the current Sunset Boulevard revival, and dramatically belts, “I”m coming out,” before stopping, “No, wait, no…”
i can't tell if this is a "i'm gay but i'll never come out, because i don't have to and i'm happy with my gay life outside the media" kind of fuck you, or..... a "lol. i'm sooooooo straight i can make jokes to shut up those people who say i'm gay" kinda fuck you...
he doesn't owe coming out to anyone but like...this just seems off-base.
I love you for this.
Why is that hilarious? Idgi.
I burst out laughing in that episode of House of Cards when his doctor/personal trainer was like "but I love you!"
What a total fucking loser, like I thought Tom was the bottom of the sidepiece barrel then this motherfucker showed up in our lives
Also, I can't RT this because my job follows me on Twitter and I cannot risk it, but...yes.
but ~I agree
and he doesn't even need to at this point
(interviewer:) That makes me think of [a certain leading man] in [a certain award-winning film]. It’s hard for me to evaluate his acting because I’m so angry at him. I met him when I was 14 because we were both in plays and he invited me to a party at his house. I was bored, so I was in his bedroom watching TV and didn’t know everybody had left, and he came to the bedroom and he picked me up and lay down on top of me.
(interviewer:) Oh, my God! What did you do? I squirmed away and went into the bathroom. I came out and I excused myself, and he’s like “You sure you want to go?” I always wonder if he remembers it, because he was pretty drunk. And he’s had so many.
It's a blind item for sure, but it definitely pings Spacey for me.