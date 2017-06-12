Kevin Spacey Jokes About Coming Out

idk man...



i can't tell if this is a "i'm gay but i'll never come out, because i don't have to and i'm happy with my gay life outside the media" kind of fuck you, or..... a "lol. i'm sooooooo straight i can make jokes to shut up those people who say i'm gay" kinda fuck you...



He's gay Reply

ok Reply

what a nice "fuck you" to your community during pride.



he doesn't owe coming out to anyone but like...this just seems off-base.

How is this a "fuck you" to other gay ppl? He's allowed to joke about himself. His joke literally has no impact on my life whatsoever. Reply

THIS. people just love to get offended. Reply

His joke literally has no impact on my life whatsoever.

I love you for this.



Edited at 2017-06-12 03:40 am (UTC)

thank you jfc it's like people are looking for ways to be offended these days Reply

how sway? Reply

Lol Reply

Jesus, can ONTD go through its next cycle already? I'm so sick of wanky ONTD and people being offended by everything. It seems like some people just want to be the first to complain in hopes that they'll get a praise train for it.

Um, not clever. Reply

I wish he'd just go away, already. Reply

"“Whoopi, how long have you been in that closet?” Spacey asked. “Well Kevin, it depends on who you ask,” she responded, winning an uproarious, though easy, laugh from the audience."



Why is that hilarious? Idgi. Reply

Why is most shit hilarious? Shit fucking pisses me off. Somebody makes a random joke that warrants a "heh" at the most, and people lose their shit.

Mte. I read it a few times and still don't get it. Maybe you had to be there? Reply

I only care to speculate if the guy is hot, and he's pretty unsexy

I burst out laughing in that episode of House of Cards when his doctor/personal trainer was like "but I love you!"



Edited at 2017-06-12 02:18 am (UTC)

Lol i just watched that episode. Frank likes playing hard to get, duh! Reply

He was so hot to me in American Beauty lol. Reply

I watched him in LA Confidential recently (for the 100th time), he's not really a guy I would consider hot but he was pretty debonair as Jack Vincennes. Also, he had amazing ties in that movie Reply

That movie is such a trash mra movie Reply

i just re-watched it and he was so creepy! like gah. and i freakin' love kevin spacey. Reply

Lmao ikr?! He was such a creepy weirdo. It killed me the way that dude's story wrapped up for this season lmao so out of nowhere i was cackling. Reply

I'm on a binge watch rn and I just finished that episode!!! He was the wooooooorst



What a total fucking loser, like I thought Tom was the bottom of the sidepiece barrel then this motherfucker showed up in our lives Reply

Also, I can't RT this because my job follows me on Twitter and I cannot risk it, but...yes.



my pussy trembles along to grobans vibratto #TonyAwards2017 — la chilindrina (@wtfvcc) June 12, 2017





I...I don't know what to make of that.Also, I can't RT this because my job follows me on Twitter and I cannot risk it, but...yes. Reply

damn chilindrina... Reply

are the filthy Grobies still a thing? I remember those posts but I don't think I've seen any in years. Reply

omg

but ~I agree Reply

he grosses me out



and he doesn't even need to at this point Reply

lol isn't he a known sexual deviant and predator tho...like i know his ass was at those bryan singer parties chasing teenage booty. there's also that pic of him floating online where he's taking the temperature of some guy's ass Reply

This one? Reply

yeah i can't fuck with all that Reply

If he's messing around with underage boys then he's a pos but of course you'd be the first person to point this out. We all know how you feel about gay people (or as I'm sure you like to call them - "sexual deviants") Reply

lol you ok? i said what i said and i called him a deviant cause he likes chasing teenage boys, not cause he gay. nothing in my comment implied what you're suggesting so you can take your reach and blow it out your asshole



Edited at 2017-06-12 03:40 am (UTC)

yeah this all reminds me of an open secret Reply

Ugh. Isn't this one of those "everyone in Hollywood knows" stories that ONTD takes as gospel but has no actual receipts stories? Reply

I know he likes younger men in their early 20s but I'm not aware of underage boys thing. Hoping it's a lie Reply

From an old interview with Anthony Rapp:



(interviewer:) That makes me think of [a certain leading man] in [a certain award-winning film]. It’s hard for me to evaluate his acting because I’m so angry at him. I met him when I was 14 because we were both in plays and he invited me to a party at his house. I was bored, so I was in his bedroom watching TV and didn’t know everybody had left, and he came to the bedroom and he picked me up and lay down on top of me.



(interviewer:) Oh, my God! What did you do? I squirmed away and went into the bathroom. I came out and I excused myself, and he’s like “You sure you want to go?” I always wonder if he remembers it, because he was pretty drunk. And he’s had so many.



It's a blind item for sure, but it definitely pings Spacey for me. Reply

how nice that celebs like him can easily make jokes about coming while i've resided to never come out to any of my family and it'll take moving to another country for me to ever come out at all. nagl spacey. Reply

i'm sorry :( i hope one day you can be in a place where, and around people who make you feel comfortable being who you are Reply

I'm sorry but it's totally self-involved to believe that other gay ppl aren't allowed to make jokes about their own life or coming out just because you personally have a hard time with it. Not to mention that you have no idea what his personal circumstances are and how difficult it may have been for him. Reply

Shut the fuck up lmfao. Op literally explained how hard THEIR circumstances are and, seeing as how it's pride month, are especially bothered with Spacey's joke. Have some sympathy. Reply

Yeah I mean...I have tons of compassion for anyone who can't come out, who would be unsafe if they came out, etc., but I also don't think that it's fair to expect other gay people not to feel good about themselves or make jokes. Coming out is always hard, and just because someone cracks some jokes doesn't necessarily mean that they had it easy. A lot of people use humor to cope anyway Reply

Lmao girl you need to stop. This isn't about you. Reply

IDK when or if I'll ever come out to my family. I feel you girl. Hopefully things get better for us♥️ Reply

I'm sorry that things are like that for. you but you need to stop projecting. people are allowed to joke about their own life story. Reply

Nnnn he's creepy as fuck. Always has been. Stop preying on 17 year olds Kevin. Reply

why are some of you so mad about this, tho? Reply

