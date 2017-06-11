swamp monster

Katy Perry ranks her exes' sexual performances



- James Corden played Truth or Dare with Katy so she'd either have to answer or eat gross food (like bird saliva)

- Her [Choices.]#3. Diplo
#2. Orlando
#1. John Mayer

- She also said they're all amazing lovers and she'd have sex with all of them once she gets out
Best/worst sexual experience you've ever had?
