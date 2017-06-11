carly

Halsey Earns First #1 with "Hopeless Soda Fountain Kingdom"




Her second studio album earned 106,000 equivalent album units with 76K in pure sales. Halsey is the first female artist to notch the top spot in 2017. Lady Gaga was the last artist to do it with "Joanna" last November. Solange and Barbara Streisand were the only other two solo woman to top Billboard the last 12 months.

Number 2 on BB200 is Kendrick Lamar's DAMN with 73K units. Followed by The Epic AF compilation (??) with 49K units and The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band with 45k units following its 50th anniversary reissue.

