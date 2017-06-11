Halsey Earns First #1 with "Hopeless Soda Fountain Kingdom"

album is awful, her voice is intolerable Reply

Thread

Link

I've been at bitch eating crackers with her and doubt it will change. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Innit weird how when ye hate someone everythin they post pisses u off like they tweet "i love soup" n ur like aye a bet ye fuckin do — char 🐝 (@charanderson98) April 8, 2017

Same, lol. Or as I prefer to put it: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this always cracks me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe her fans will be more nice to her now?



Reply

Thread

Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's more iconic, that or THIS?!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg she loves the fame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her singing voice is so weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so fucking cringy, get rid of her now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this girl is obssessed with bad wigs. Reply

Thread

Link

whenever i hear her new single on the radio i'm always so jarred by how that one part in the chorus sounds like needed me Reply

Thread

Link

that one part in the chorus



u mean the whole song lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao tru but that part is so blatant!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know a lot of people don't like her on here, but I like her new album. Reply

Thread

Link

She seems harmless for the most part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD love her music but hate her simultaneously lol

I like her new album, too. It took a few listens to grow on me but now I bop to Bad at Love so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's the first song outside of strangers that i've immediately gotten hooked on. it's so good! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this album better than Badlands? That one left me feeling very whelmed. Reply

Thread

Link





yaas gaga kween! Reply

Thread

Link

omg this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really not feeling it at all.



Outside of "Eyes Closed" & "Strangers" the only song to grab me was "Walls Could Talk" mainly bc it made me laugh.



But the rest of it was zzzzzzzz and "Don't Play Me" is so cringe-worthy--- but it's not as painful as New Americana so...progress I guess?



Edited at 2017-06-12 01:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

just reading that name makes me angry Reply

Thread

Link

idt i've ever heard anything of hers outside of that kitchen song Reply

Thread

Link

That wig really looks like shit. Hopefully she can afford a better one now. Reply

Thread

Link

the album title is so awful. like, why??? Reply

Thread

Link