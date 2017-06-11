True Crime Roundup: Stephen Avery's Attorney Says Teresa's Ex-Boyfriend Actually Did It

Michelle Carter is a sociopath, that story makes me so angry. Reply

Here's her "sad" face.

Poor bb girl, this trial must be really taxing for her D-:

She looks "i'm-at-home-doing-chores-while-everyone-i s-at-the-pool-party" bored.

I'm confused because I can't really confirm with articles they're just more surrounding the texts. Is she charged with murder, conspiracy to commit or manslaughter?

I've been following this one for a long time. She creeps me out so much.

The text girl also spent months telling him to get help. That story is just crazy and I feel for his family regardless.

Yeah she did and she was apparently dealing with her own issues as well. The case is way more complicated than how it gets reported a lot of the time and people are forgetting that she's a teenager with a brain that hasn't even finished developing yet that struggled with mental health issues herself. They barely even knew each other and just communicated by text - they only met in person a few times. I don't think she should be found guilty to be honest. While I think what she did was awful and wrong, I don't think telling someone to kill themselves implicates you in their death.



He was being abused at home. If you're going to argue that she's responsible for his death, then I think it would make even more sense to argue that his father is responsible for his death because the abuse likely triggered his mental health issues. But I just don't believe that you can convict someone for somebody else's suicide.



Edited at 2017-06-12 01:41 am (UTC)

She told him to get back in the car to die when he got out because he wasn't sure about going through with it. Really don't start with the "doesn't implicate you in their death" bs when someone texts you they couldn't go through with the suicide and your response is " get back in there to die" along with "You can't think about it. You just have to do it" Stop.



As a bonus, here's what she texted her friend after he died: ‘Like, honestly, I could have stopped it. I was the one on the phone with him and he got out of the car because [the carbon monoxide] was working and he got scared. I f***en told him to get back in.’ Reply

michelle is a nutjob. send ha to jail!! Reply

Speaking of Christina Grimmie, her family released her final album recently on iTunes in case any of you want to check it out and support her family. Reply

Thank you! I cannot believe it's already been a year since her death and the Pulse nightclub massacre. It seems like last month - and ten years ago all at once, if that makes any sense. Reply

Thanks for mentioning this. Reply

anyone have a status update on Brenden Dassey? Last I heard his case was tossed but he wasn't being released? Reply

Yeah, i read that prosecutors were granted an appeal over his being freed so while judges look over that, he's still in prison. Reply

god, fuck her and her eyebrows. Reply

I thought it was a pic of Cara Delevingne at first Reply

lol yup Reply

me too Reply

mte. i thought she was playing a criminal or something. Reply

same Reply

lmao me too Reply

Calling Dean and Jerry ineffective is like...offensive and laughable. And you don't get appeals granted by accusing other people of the crime. Reply

Right?!! His lawyers were pretty amazing. Go bark up another tree lady. Reply

I believe Ryan did it. Lied about the voicemails and knew her password, knew the location of the car, plus was one of the very few who knew she was meeting Stephen and could pin it on him.



Edited at 2017-06-12 12:55 am (UTC)

Wasn't it her brother who lied about the voicemails and the password? Reply

I think her ex-boyfriend did it. Stephen has a sketchy history but I don't think he had a reason to kill her. Reply

I don't know if he for sure did it, but I think the police should have looked into him more. It seemed like once the car was found on the Avery property, that was it for the police. They didn't bother investigating further. Reply

I definitely think it's a possibility, but I also think it's possible Stephen did it... i go back and forth on his guilt tbh. It just frustrates me that literally no one else was ever investigated properly or considered a suspect. The ex boyfriend was sketchy and from what I recall the brother was too. And maybe they're both innocent but I wish they were investigated properly for so that they could be ruled out and we'd be closer to the truth, one way or another. Reply

Someone also deleted a voicemail after she was already missing. Reply

Has anyone seen Tower? I just watched it a few days ago, I thought it was really good (even though the rotoscoping was kind of annoying at times). It's about the sniper who was shooting people from the University of Texas tower in the 60s.



Reply

I thought it was really good and I knew nothing about this so I found it compelling Reply

Yeah I'd heard about the shooting before but didn't realize how many people were killed. And the story of that pregnant woman who was shot and that woman who pretended to be shot to lay down next to her and keep her alert. Oh my heart. Reply

yeah i thought it was really good. i didn't know much about it, so it was super informative, and i love that you get the story completely from the perspective of the people who were there. Reply

texas monthly had a great article on the woman who was gunned down while she was pregnant Reply

Claire Wilson's story is sad :/ Reply

I saw that case on a Crime to Remember, crazy stuff. Reply

god the woman that was pregnant and shot breaks my heart <3 Reply

allegedly pressuring him to kill himself so that she could receive sympathy and attention



good lord. would that be considered Munchhausen syndrome by proxy? i don't think i've ever heard of a non-mother/child case tbh Reply

isn't munchhausen usually used just for child abuse? and death might happen but afaik the abuser is not usually aiming for it. Reply

according to webmd (MSBP) is a mental health problem in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child, an elderly adult, or a person who has a disability.



so yeah i guess it wouldn't fall into that category. Reply

Parent

na just straigh up horrible manipulation Reply

That whole Michelle Carter situation is so sad and fucked up. I feel awful for his family. What she did was fucked up but she's seemed to have had mental health issues for a long time. It seems like a story Hollywood would want to sell as some YA thing ft Cara.



I was trying to follow the latest Adnan Syed hearing as well. The prosecutors are really dragging it out and it's pointless because they have nothing left and fucked it up royally at that time.

What did happen with that hearing? I was so caught up in Comey's hearing that I couldn't even follow up with Adnan's. I really don't think prosecution has much of a case besides Jay's changing story. I think her BF at the time killed her tbh. Reply

.@rabiasquared gives her thoughts on today's hearing #adnansyed #serial pic.twitter.com/WGJ64EaFMh — Mallory Sofastaii (@MalloryABC2) June 8, 2017

They're basically waiting to see if they'll be given a new trial bc even though they were granted a new trial but a judge the state opposed that request. imo the state clearly has nothing and they know it - and they know they fucked up during the investigation too. Way too many shady things happened, especially between them and Jay imo. I know the reason the new trial was granted had nothing to do with the lies but that Lens Crafters bf seemed to barely be looked at + the potential time card lie. Who knows how long it will take for the court to decide but it's going be pretty pathetic if he doesn't get one. Reply

Last week was also the 25th anniversary of the Springfield Three abduction. That's a case that I don't think will be solved without a confession, and I don't think they'll get one. :(

It's such a mysterious case. Reply

never heard of the case but i guessed it was missouri before i googled it. Reply

I've never heard of that one, I'll have to look that up tonight. Reply

It is a MESS. Contaminated crime scene, no physical evidence (that we know of), very little evidence at all, a lot of shady would-be suspects...and no bodies. It's a total rabbit hole. Reply

There's also a lot of podcasts (if you're into that) that have covered this case extensively, plus shows like Disappeared. There's a lot of information out there about this one but it's really easy to go down the rabbit hole. Reply

Yeah, that one is going to remain unsolved unless someone confesses which is not gonna happen. Reply

That case is so upsetting ugh. I think there's a good chance they're buried under a nearby hospital parking garage, I wish they'd just excavate it. If nothing else it would bring closure to the family but discorvering the bodies may also lead to new leads. I know it's expensive to do but ugh I just wish they'd do it. Reply

I live near Springfield. One of the Mothers was speaking about it last week, I feel so sorry for her. Reply

I read a story the other day that suggested that Michelle Carter was copying Glee and/or Cory Montieth's death--her texts mimicked show dialog and her boyfriend died one year to the day that Cory did? As if this story isn't crazy enough already.

what's the story? this is the first time i'm hearing about it

Reminds me of that scene in To Die For where Nicole Kidman's character has this fantasy of being famous, so at her husband's funeral she sets up a boombox to play "All By Myself" so she can have a soundtrack for her 'grieving widow' stance of gazing longingly into space behind her sunglasses, and everyone just awkwardly stands there. Reply

How true crime often forgets about and re-victimizes the female victims at the center of the murders.



This reminds me of Hotch dropping a bunch of names to an egotistical agent on Criminal Minds, and she's like wtf are those, to which he replieds with 'they're the victims, everyone remembers the killers but no one remembers the victims'



I've been consciously giving up on true crime bc no matter how I slice it, it's just shitty to enjoy it so much.



Edited at 2017-06-12 01:01 am (UTC)

