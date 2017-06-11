True Crime Roundup: Stephen Avery's Attorney Says Teresa's Ex-Boyfriend Actually Did It
Did this teenager deliberately encourage someone to commit suicide? Prosecutors argue yes. Michelle Carter sent dozens of text message to her boyfriend while he was suicidal, allegedly pressuring him to kill himself so that she could receive sympathy and attention. Conrad Roy was 18 and Michelle was 17 when he killed himself via carbon monoxide poisoning.
It's a really fucking insane story.
The attorney for Stephen Avery has accused Teresa Halbach's ex-boyfriend Ryan Hillegas of murdering her.
The attorney claims that Ryan Hillegas was still in love with Teresa and was jealous that she had moved on. Teresa had moved on to a romantic relationship with her roommate. The attorney claims that Hillegas committed perjury, because he stated on the stand that Teresa was "only roommates" with the guy, even though they were romantically involved. He also had no alibi for October 31, 2005, the day Teresa was murdered.
She also says that lawyers Dean Strang and Jerry Buting were ineffective counsel for Avery.
How true crime often forgets about and re-victimizes the female victims at the center of the murders.
It has been nearly seven years to the day since 10-year-old Kyron Horman disappeared in a much-publicized case in Oregon. The details of the mystery are very frustrating, as there are many details but the key pieces seem to be missing.
The parents of Jacob Wetterling are suing to prevent the release of documents related to Jacob's abduction. The documents contain sensitive private information about the Wetterlings and their son, and they are requesting privacy. The sheriff's department says that the documents should become public for the good of the community.
Christina Grimmie was shot by an obsessive stalker nearly a year ago today when she was greeting fans after a concert. Her family has made a public statement thanking her fans and saying they are still healing.
Finally, it is approaching the one-year anniversary of the Orlando mass shooting at Pulse nightclub. It was the largest mass shooting in American history, in which a homophobic and racist man murdered 49 Latinx LGBTQ people.
What is a case you're obsessed with right now?
He was being abused at home. If you're going to argue that she's responsible for his death, then I think it would make even more sense to argue that his father is responsible for his death because the abuse likely triggered his mental health issues. But I just don't believe that you can convict someone for somebody else's suicide.
As a bonus, here's what she texted her friend after he died: ‘Like, honestly, I could have stopped it. I was the one on the phone with him and he got out of the car because [the carbon monoxide] was working and he got scared. I f***en told him to get back in.’
good lord. would that be considered Munchhausen syndrome by proxy? i don't think i've ever heard of a non-mother/child case tbh
so yeah i guess it wouldn't fall into that category.
I was trying to follow the latest Adnan Syed hearing as well. The prosecutors are really dragging it out and it's pointless because they have nothing left and fucked it up royally at that time.
This reminds me of Hotch dropping a bunch of names to an egotistical agent on Criminal Minds, and she's like wtf are those, to which he replieds with 'they're the victims, everyone remembers the killers but no one remembers the victims'
I've been consciously giving up on true crime bc no matter how I slice it, it's just shitty to enjoy it so much.
Edited at 2017-06-12 01:01 am (UTC)