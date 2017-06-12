Katy Perry hints at possible reconciliation with Taylor Swift


As most of you know, Katy is currently doing promo for her new studio album Witness. She did a 'wordless interview' with the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and got asked about TayTay. If you don't include Swish Swish, this would be the sixth time Katy acknowledges Taylor this era (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) and her tone has dramatically changed. Gone are the iconic days of associating Taylor Swift with Regina George and new times are ahead of us: is the alternate universe the one where Taylor and Katy bury the hatchet? Let's see.

Süddeutsche Zeitung: You are feuding with Taylor Swift. Is there any chance for reconciliation?


SZ: Are you sometimes amazed at how famous you actually are?

SZ: The inspiration for I Kissed a Girl was Scarlett Johannson. Did you get to kiss her?
SZ: The Muppet Show cut you out - too much cleavage. Are you a hazard to the youth?

SZ: Long and black before, now short and blonde. What's your natural hair color?

SZ: There are six Katy Perry perfumes. Is your nose your most important body part?

SZ: Does it help if you always date famous men?

SOURCE + English translation by me

ONTD, how is this super boring feud going to pan out? Is Katy playing her cards right?
