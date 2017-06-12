Katy Perry hints at possible reconciliation with Taylor Swift

OK so is ONTD the Katy Perry fan page now and no one told me? Did I miss the big announcement?







I'm not crazy right? There are just toooo many posts about her. Wth Reply

well, she's doing promo and nothing really interesting is happening in the entertainment world rn /kanyeshrug Reply

Ya, so maybe there should be a roundup post that sums up the promos for the day and not several different posts. Reply

You aren't crazy. I think this makes third one today and I have no idea why because it seems to re-harsh over the same topic. Reply

and it's weird how she's always talking about taylor. Reply

This reminds me of when Taylor was all over ONTD and it got so annoying Reply

I mean, she's a big pop star, she's doing promo, and it's a Sunday. Reply

get over it and scroll Reply

She's been doing a live stream all weekend and making news on this slow weekend Reply

it was like this when taylor was releasing 1989, when 1D released their last album, when beyonce released lemonade. shes doing promo Reply

not any different than when taylucifer or any other big pop gorl released an album t b h Reply

fan page, me thinks no if you look at any comment about her Reply

She's doing all of her promo in one weekend so it'll be over soon. Reply

What else can she say at this point, except try to make tayler look pettier for refusing to make up Reply

Katy's album tanked really really hard and she's trying *everything* to stay relevant and get good press. She's super desperate but of course no ones as desperate as Taylor. I really really hope her next album ranks. I am already so sick of hearing about her again, and she's only been faintly talked about for the past 2 weeks or so. Reply

idt it's actually tanking, she's projected to do pretty well Reply

Irl, she's flopping. An indie artist like SZA dethroned her from Her first week sales are inflated by her album bundle deal, where you are forced to buy a copy of Witness if you want a tour ticket.Irl, she's flopping. An indie artist like SZA dethroned her from #1 on iTunes after only 24 hours. Reply

The promo and concept for this album is so WTF. But it's supposed to hit #1 Reply

I mean, she was asked... again. Idk if she's playing her cards right but I like this concept of an interview, I've never seen anything like it. Reply

My god! We get it! Reply

I'm so over this Becky on Becky crime. It'd be entertaining if it was actually over something worthwhile and messy. this is child's play Reply

"Becky on Becky crime"

Lmao Reply

lol Reply

shouldn't she be doing this when taylor isn't dodging paps and promoting something so taylor has to respond?



force her to give an answer!!



Edited at 2017-06-12 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

Not really. I mean, it's been 2 or 3 years and people are just now asking Katy about it. There's a chance Taylor can be asked about this, Harry's music, and Hiddleswift when she "comes back." Realistically, I see Taylor having something else happen to have all the attention be on that instead. Reply

I'm sure Taylor will ensure that no press asks her about KP before she agrees to an interview -- unless she wants to discuss it. She's pretty controlling about stuff like that. Reply

is witness doing that badly



this promo is so weird Reply

that gif.. throwback to when taylor had decent hair Reply

I think she's going to beat Artpop Gaga in terms of being over-the-top in promoting an era/album. Katy's antics and promos have all been so extra.



Edited at 2017-06-12 12:49 am (UTC) Reply

IDK, Gaga actually had her own version of Farmville created for her promo - that's pretty out there, though to be fair - so is Big Brother-ing yourself for 4 days. Reply

As a Scorpio, I can't help but want think this is an elaborate plan to screw her over from the inside once they're "friends" again



But Katy is a flop Scorpio so she'll just disappoint Reply

this gif has never been so appropriately used, she really has to stfu about this dumb beef Reply

lol this is genius really.



Katy opens up about herself making everyone sympathize with her, adds some raw feminism and on top of it wants to take the high-road forcing Taylor (who already looks fake as hell) to make up or risk looking like even more of a snake and a bully.



All while releasing a diss track prior, bravo Katy, bravo. Reply

i think that's what she's going for but really she just looks desperate here. yeah tswift dragged out the bad blood thing and it was childish, but she never once mentioned katy by name even though she was super obvious about it. katy can't keep taylor's name out of her mouth now Reply

Taylor has just been super passive-aggressive, while Katy has addressed the feud directly. It all plays into La Diabla's plan of LOOKING innocent but being a mean girl. Reply

that is coz she hinted prett heavily in her interview, noww when katy gets asked question directly regarding the matter, she cant say it is someone unknown? like that makes no sense? Reply

lol yeah the diss track doesn't really go with all this "I forgive her/like her and want to make up" does it? But I agree that this all just makes Taylor look bad, like she's been holding a grudge over something beyond stupid for three+ years now when (diss track aside) Katy just wanted to be excluded from Taylor's narrative. Reply

it comes off the opposite of genius to me. she tried going after taylor and since that didn't work, now she's acting the martyr. it's pretty obvious and reeks of desperation. next step is gonna be rehab so she can blame this flop era on "dehydration." Reply

eh, I'm the odd man out here I guess but I'm fine with Katy talking about it. She let Taylor trash her for almost 3 years while keeping quiet, like damn let the girl finally get her feelings out. Reply

taylor didn't trash her for 3 years though? she did one interview about it in 2014, never even mentioned katy's name and then never talked about it again Reply

loool oh sis Reply

eh she had her friends conveniently dragging Katy at random moments tho, she wasn't 100% quiet about things Reply

lol Reply

all of taylor stans are willingly obtuse Reply

lol Reply

This is me. Everyone who is tied to Taylor in the media always has to answer for things, but never Taylor. I mean, props to her team for keeping things so locked down, but I want Taylor to be held accountable for her shit. Reply

Lol ia. I don't give a fuck about Katy but people saying she should stop taking about it because Taylor stopped talking about it are obtuse as hell. Taylor opened the floodgates and Katy has a right to respond. Taylor stans think Tay should get as many digs in as she pleases and the moment she's done that should be the end of it. Child please. Katy is doing promo for the first time since the feud began. She's being asked about it. She can answer. She has just as much right to profit off it as Taylor did. Reply

