Good, because I did not like Chole (I did not play the game; I just watched a game-sins video). Almost everything that was supposed to give an excuse to her behavior was not nearly bad enough to make her seem more tolerable. And she abused/bossed around the few people that cared about her (Max/her stepfather). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God no, it was bad enough suffering through Chloe the first time around. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't like Chloe and this would be an entirely different kind of game without Max's powers... Idk, I guess I'll buy it when it's on sale. Reply

Thread

Link

I have the first one on my laptop and I have yet to play it. Is it worth the time and energy? (tbh I guess it has to be since I already wasted the $ on it) Reply

Thread

Link

It's a really nice game if you can look past the annoying teen angst drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! I'll check it out when I get the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got it through psn for free and literally in the first five minutes quit bc of the teen angst. I was looking forward to it but forget it. I finished kings quest instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it's a good game with interesting characters and it's not that long or difficult to play. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The dialogue can get really cheesy (like Diablo Cody, adults trying to figure out how teenagers talk cheesy), but it's a great game. The first two episodes are a slow start but it starts really picking up and I was engrossed in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been clueless re: keeping up with e3, but my bf just told me about this over the phone and i'm so excited!!!!! we bought LIS on a whim a year and a half ago and spent the next two days playing through it together nonstop lol. i'd kill for more games like these tbh (and while ik there's telltale and their narrative games, i'm not really a fan of them oop) Reply

Thread

Link

maybe get some writers to make the teens actually sound like teens

seriously go fuck your selfie

what the hell Reply

Thread

Link

wowsers, so much anger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone seems to be stuck in the retro zone... sadface Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like someone needs to vape some dank OG bud :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha I agree though the dialogue was so cringey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu, that was an epic win Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I thought their dialogue was cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The woman who voiced Chloe in the original is writing this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hated chloe. her life was not THAT fucking bad lmao she was so over the top. max was boring and a doormat but she was sweet and i'd rather have a sequel where they retcon the ending and have me play her in college or something. plus no time travel will be boring...idk.



also a new voice actress for chloe, which is weird. Reply

Thread

Link

You're getting a new voice actress for Chloe. While Ashly Burch is writing the game, another actress will play her younger self. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Life is Strange had a really interesting premise that was ruined by try-hard fake millennial dialogue and a terrible ending where all your choices only culminated into two possible endings.

Chloe was also a really unlikable character and I'm not sure if that was intentional or not. Reply

Thread

Link

mte, what a disappointment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope it has better dialogue.

the music was really good tho. Reply

Thread

Link

is this an e3 general post well whatever



can we talk about anthem and how it looks live everything andromeda is not and bioware can go fuck their selfie for doing a beloved franchise so dirty?



Edited at 2017-06-12 12:09 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not really BioWare fault EA gave their b team ME and left it with no guidance, because this MP has the potential to make more money. :(





I want underwater and flying (griffons/dragons wtvr) for DA4 though



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for them to finally bring out that Chole and Rachel were dating. Let's be real people. Chole cared a little too much about Rachel for them not to be in love. Also, I didn't like how Jackspeticeye played the ending. That ending sucked for me because of how much I didn't like Chole. Reply

Thread

Link

IA about the first part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't watch him play to the end. Did he choose to stay with Chloe? 'Cause I did too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, this would go against the story Dontnod created as we learn that Rachel did not reciprocate Chloe's feelings. This is what I'm afraid of, pandering to fans and ignoring the original story. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait i thought that was like, canon already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS. I love Chloe SO MUCH so this makes me super happy.



Edited at 2017-06-12 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wonderful. I just hope they don't add puzzles. I fucking hated the puzzles. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao damn I didn't realize Chloe was so hated but it makes sense. I found her a charming mess and she reminds me of a messy friend I had as a child so I have a fond sort of nostalgia going on. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really hate her. She's a stereotypical teen. I'm just too old for that lol. It's like with teenage drama shows; it's not meant for me. Same goes for most characters in the game though tbh, but Chloe was especially hard to look past cause she was so in your face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link