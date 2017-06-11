Life is Strange: Before the Storm announced
The game will be a prequel and focus on Chloe and Rachel.
#LifeisStrange: Before the Storm releasing Ep 1 August 31, 2017.— Life Is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) June 11, 2017
Find out more: https://t.co/VWXlNl2GBw#BeforeTheStorm #E3 pic.twitter.com/SeMEldAjr1
Also looking forward to Vampyr.
seriously go fuck your selfie
what the hell
also a new voice actress for chloe, which is weird.
Chloe was also a really unlikable character and I'm not sure if that was intentional or not.
the music was really good tho.
can we talk about anthem and how it looks live everything andromeda is not and bioware can go fuck their selfie for doing a beloved franchise so dirty?
I want underwater and flying (griffons/dragons wtvr) for DA4 though
