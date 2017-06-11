June 11th, 2017, 06:07 pm ljtryout Top 10 Worst Power Rangers Characters 10. Norg, PR Operation Overdrive6. Troy, PR Megaforce5. Richie, MMPR4. Justin, PR Turbo (should be #1 lbr)2. Dax Lo, PR Operation OverdriveSourceONTD, who do you think is the worst PR character? Tagged: 1990s, list, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8181 comments Add comment
Seriously! Lol!
Flop Dmitria was missing from this list!
Also, count me in as wanting a girl Tommy. a black girl please!!!
Billy would.
I haven't watched any PR since Space tbh, which was honestly the best season and where it should've ended
This! I'll never be over it.
I only watched MMPR so I dunno who would be the worst