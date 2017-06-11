all i know is billy from og power rangers is best Reply

You know I agree!! Reply

obvs Reply

in my mind they always fucked in the youth center's basement while Ernie filmed them for his amateur twink porn spank bank. Reply

noooo Reply

Fucking List. Queen Divatox was perfect and you know it.



Flop Dmitria was missing from this list! Reply

ugh she was the worst! Reply

Dimtria and her fucking riddles! She could never be straightfoward, she deserved to be #1 Reply

I hated Turbo for the most part but loved Divatox. She was so overdramatic and hilarious. Basically made that whole season watchable. Reply

LMAOOOOO. THE ZOOM IS KILLING ME. Reply

power rangers spd is underrated imo Reply

yasssss truly one of the best seasons! Reply

Yeah, I enjoyed it! ngl I ship Sky/Syd. Reply

It started out HELLA GOOD but once they used up their budget it went down a notch but them vs. The A-Squad was great. Reply

Yesssss, the most logical thing you've ever said Reply

it was the last season i watched and i loved it too Reply

The best team ♥️ Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I must say that Rita being a former ranger is really interesting to me as a concept. I'd love to see her and Zordon's team in full/alive



I must say that Rita being a former ranger is really interesting to me as a concept. I'd love to see her and Zordon's team in full/alive

Also, count me in as wanting a girl Tommy. a black girl please!!! I haven't seen the new movie yet but I did read spoilers and Reply

the movie flopped hard worldwide and japan, so chances are we're not getting a sequel... :S Reply

the toys are doing well tho so there's still hope Reply

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the movie tbh. Reply

Tommy is definitely the most overrated. Being the most colors doesn't make you the best - it just makes you a Ranger whore. Titanium Ranger was the best. Raised by demons to be a total badass. Too bad he was so underused. And Justin was probably the worst. Who's bright idea was it to have a kid Ranger? Reply

Loved the Titanium Ranger!! I remember being so into all his angst, lmao. Reply

LOL yes. His angst was legit. And he was one of the most attractive Rangers ever. Reply

The guy from the still is hot, but he's a terrible actor. Reply

Zordon. Such a hag.



lol. submit your nudez is killing me.



Billy would. Reply

I'm mildly disappointed that I went on a business trip around when the movie came out bc I wanted to resurrect all my tweets where I predicted it would flop



I haven't watched any PR since Space tbh, which was honestly the best season and where it should've ended Reply

literally everyone predicted it would flop apart from a select few stans lol Reply

Lmao I agree but every single one of those stans tried to come for me whenever I said it! Reply

katherine. the one that replaced kimberly after she left. i think that was her name? hands off tommy, he's not your man! Reply

I hated Katherine as a kid, didn't help that they upped her TOMMY!!!! x10 compared to Kim. Reply

YES, ugh, if she's not #1 on the list the list is invalid. Reply

This! I'll never be over it. Reply

