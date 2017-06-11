'Bachelor in Paradise' production has halted

WHAT Reply

Thread

Link

I have actually nothing else to say. This all sounds so crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT



seriously disappointing. I thought sex was encouraged? Is this show FAKE? WHAT?



I AM SO UPSET. And doesn't Corinne have a boyfriend? Daaaaamn bish. Taylor must be

livingggggg



Oop don't let me trivialise this if this was assault. Wtfffff if no one stepped in and one of them was clearly overstepping



Edited at 2017-06-12 03:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor is super bummed. I ran into her at the airport today and she was saying how sad everyone is because all the cast members put their lives on hold to go shoot and the crew is out of a job. She didn't give details but she said everyone is fine so I don't think it was assault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh shit i have not been watching this but it sounds bad

so they are canceling mid season or something? Reply

Thread

Link

They literally just started filming. It wasn't going to start airing until after The Bachelorette finished. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so i'm guessing the episodes they started filming are never making it to air Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is so juicy OMG. but this seems very troubling... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah like booze, sex, etc is all business as usual for Bachelor in Paradise. Something serious must have happened...I hate to jump to conclusions, but I hope everyone's okay :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, i bet it's some shit like sex without consent while someone was drunk... it's the only thing bad enough i can think of for them to halt production. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why would they release her name if she was the victim?! i'm so confused :( i really hope she's ok Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly. the scene described sounds a lot like... was it lacey and chad last season? and things went on without issue after that so this must be worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet you they were flirting/kissing drunkenly and maybe she was pushing him off and he kept pushing himself on her, producers kept the cameras rolling/didn't step in to help her, and the next day one of the producers realized they should have done something and filed lawsuit - or she was pushing herself on him, either way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the one with the black woman? Because.... Reply

Thread

Link

No, that's the Bachelorette. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh okay. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sounds like sexual assault. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes misconduct? I've never seen this show, is there usually sex and stuff involved? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, people hook up a lot. Obviously they can't show much since it's ABC, but people having (consensual) sex wouldn't be reason to shut this down. I'm really worried something serious happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they... try to get the producer involved? I'm confused Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuck? I don't understand...why would the producer sue? Unless part of the encounter was non-consensual and no one would step in/do anything about it, so the producer is suing for their lack of action? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE - it almost sounds like one of them was beyond the point of being able to give informed consent and they didn't intervene. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pretty sure you can't sue on behalf of someone else, especially if you don't have a relationship with them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

....ok then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so....an uptight producer? what was she expecting from 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something major has to be missing from this. Two drunk people having sex isn't really grounds for a lawsuit from some producer? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow. Must be really bad since this show is pretty fast and loose compared to the other ones. Last summer there was tons of fucked up inappropriate shit going on.



I hope no one was harmed or taken advantage of in any way. Reply

Thread

Link

Misconduct? Alcohol, sex, cameras?



Why do I feel like Reality Steve is implying date rape between Demario and Corinne?



Or am I just reading too much into this? Reply

Thread

Link



I know you're immediately thinking the worst. I honestly don't think it's that. At least not what I heard. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

I think he says that's not what this seems to be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sexual assault and/or rape allegations sounds like (it feels gross to speculate but ..) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it def sounds like it. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017



According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sensing rape accusations Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, it almost sounds as if these shows are filled with complete garbage people. 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

ikr im shocked! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like a producer suing the Bach for making her watch ppl have sex? which is a form of sexual harassment but I'm shocked this sort of thing isn't in their contracts... Reply

Thread

Link

That's my take on it too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. like maybe the producer didn't feel comfortable watching but they made him/her work through it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats what it sounds like too, but to me, that doesnt sound that serious enough to shut down production over? for one, it never says she was FORCED TO WITNESS it, which I think would be a key thing right? plus...producers like Elan Gale tweet about having to watch EVERYTHING that happens pretty much if you're on site when filming.



something doesnt add up. the ONLY thing I can think is the producer witnessed a sexual assault OR they propositioned her while she was on site. but idk...ive actually still seen worse shit happen behind the scenes on this show (like a producer or behind the scenes dude actively hooking up with a contestant during filming and STILL they didnt stop production or anything). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link