'Bachelor in Paradise' production has halted
Bachelor in Paradise production has suddenly halted in Mexico amid ''misconduct'' allegations. https://t.co/h6oBv6ZZNl pic.twitter.com/Va3lVv4eTc— E! News (@enews) June 11, 2017
On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
I will report more as I have it.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
My source was told a producer filed a "third party complaint," to clarify my above comment.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017
(MAJOR SPOILER): From I've been told, the show has been cancelled. They're done. Everyone's being sent home. (1/3)— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017
(MAJOR SPOILER): DeMario & Corinne are the contestants in question. Details are still sketchy, but this is not a good situation (2/3)— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017
(MAJOR SPOILER): I'm not at liberty to throw accusations out. But yeah, drinking, sex, cameras, etc. You get the picture. (3/3)— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017
This is a real shitty situation to be honest. I don't know enough details to speculate. Just know it involves DeMario & Corinne.— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017
seriously disappointing. I thought sex was encouraged? Is this show FAKE? WHAT?
I AM SO UPSET. And doesn't Corinne have a boyfriend? Daaaaamn bish. Taylor must be
livingggggg
Oop don't let me trivialise this if this was assault. Wtfffff if no one stepped in and one of them was clearly overstepping
so they are canceling mid season or something?
Is this the one with the black woman? Because....
Oh okay.
I hope no one was harmed or taken advantage of in any way.
Why do I feel like Reality Steve is implying date rape between Demario and Corinne?
Or am I just reading too much into this?
something doesnt add up. the ONLY thing I can think is the producer witnessed a sexual assault OR they propositioned her while she was on site. but idk...ive actually still seen worse shit happen behind the scenes on this show (like a producer or behind the scenes dude actively hooking up with a contestant during filming and STILL they didnt stop production or anything).