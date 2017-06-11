2017 Tony Awards Red Carpet + Viewing Post

just here to say that i saw great comet twice two weeks ago and it's one of the best things i've ever seen and it's a joke that dear evan trashsen is gonna beat it



Comet is such a beautiful piece of work and I'll forever be bitter that DEH will end up winning all the awards

right like yes it's a spectacle but also i can't listen to the finale without crying so just give it everything if the tony awards believe in justice

Ben Platt is a shoe-in, but everything else... IDK, I think it's a toss up and Great Comet and Come From Away could end up surprising. DEH's score isn't as strong as the others (I don't care for 75% of the second act songs) and Ben Platt is the reason that show got that kind of praise it did.

my friend saw it and i'm still in awe over the pictures she sent me of the set!

THIS! I mean I was in love with the musical just from the music, but the staging just brought it to a whole new level of amazingness and sheer wonder. If there would justice, it would win.

But I am hoping CFA can beat out DEH.



But I am hoping CFA can beat out DEH.



It's like the Oscars and La La Land all over again....but they did the right thing and went for Moonlight, surely the American Theater Wing could also resist that basic siren song???

i'm really rooting for come from away. i doubt they'll win the big ones but i really want them to get something!

I'm hoping they win best book. It's such a great little show, I hope they don't go home empty handed.

same! i'm so excited broadway across canada is doing it next season so i can see it. i get chills whenever i listen to me and the sky. and the whole show just makes me so happy!

i'm from newfoundland so i am VERRRRRRY invested right now

Yes! I hope they win something. I really regret not seeing it when it was here.

I'm not really invested in any one show this year but I could use a live stream link for CBS that works. Anyone? Bueller?

I think they will win Best Featured Actress at least for Jen Coella...and I hope they win Best Musical over DEH!

I mean, heartwarming Sept. 11 story, come on!



I mean, heartwarming Sept. 11 story, come on! Reply

My friend is in Come From Away, and it is so damn exciting to see him perform on the Tony's, and to see everyone watching along and rooting for the show on Facebook. I really hope they get something.

ok so I've seen all the best musical noms, including Great Comet twice, and GODDAMN I AM ROOTING FOR GREAT COMET SO HARD. Like, yes, Ben Platt is gonna win best actor and probably deserves to, but idk if i would have liked DEH if it wasn't for him (I don't think the score is as strong). Come From Away was an utter DELIGHT and I'm in love with the score, and Groundhog's Day was fun, BUT GREAT COMET ALL THE WAY.

THIS! Great Comet is leaps and bounds superior to the rest, and it's a shame it's too ~different~ to be a true contender.



I wish it could win Best Musical, but if it can't, I want Come From Away to win! Anything but DEH. Reply

Falsettos has no chance against Dolly but I so want them to pull an upset.



I'd be OK if Falsettos lost ONLY if Stephanie wins best featured actress in a musical and Brandon wins best featured actor in a musical, but I feel if it's going to someone from Falsettos, it's going to be Andrew. Reply

I am so mad at myself for not seeing Falsettos while it was open.

It's coming to movie theaters in about a month, from what I hear. The website is still adding dates, but so far it's not showing in my home state or NYC :P

I loooooved Dolly, so I really want it to win. But I will be so thrilled if Stephanie wins. She deserves it.

I'll be so happy if Stephanie wins

not much of a theater person but who's expected to win big tonight?

Ben Platt will win Best Actor... everything else is pretty much a toss up IMO.

I haven't been following too closely but I think the bets are on Dear Evan Hansen and Hello Dolly. And Great Comet.

dear evan hansen/hello dolly/great comet in the tech awards. come from away may pick up a couple too

I watched a bootleg of DEH last night. Was underwhelmed which I expected. I see why tumblr is obsessed.



I'll be doing my usual theatre trip in September--where should I sit for Great Comet? Reply

if you can afford it the banquettes on stage (perfect seats are first few rows on the aise closest to the centre)

if not front mezz. don't go orchestra



if not front mezz. don't go orchestra Reply

Good to know! Why not orchestra?

Yes! I sat in the first row of the banquettes on stage right. There was a table right in front of me that the actors would sit on and it was so cool!

I've sat both on stage and in the rear mezz. You can't go wrong with either. Stage for sure if you're willing to spend a little extra, but there's no real bad seat in the house.

I sat in row E of the rear mezz. Perfect location if the onstage seating/seating around Pierre's Salon is out of budget. It's the first row of seats behind one of the platforms, so you get a good amount of interaction with the cast and you don't miss anything else that happens in the mezz or onstage.

I'm debating with myself about if I want to go back to see Great Comet in September again, or go to Chicago to see Hamilton.



I'm debating with myself about if I want to go back to see Great Comet in September again, or go to Chicago to see Hamilton. Reply

I sat in the center back row of rear mezz, and it was really good! There is actually a lot of action in rear mezz, so in some ways it's best to be in back so you can see everything going on. I had a little table next to me, a dancing platform in front of me, and even got a pierogi thrown at me!

Leslie and Cynthia are dueting tonight!!!

why? why do the tony's and the hockey game have to be on the same time on the same night?

ikr. I want to watch this but also the hockey game and USA v Mexico.



Edited at 2017-06-11 10:29 pm (UTC) Reply

i guess you'll have to set up 3 tvs! lol. guess i'll be flipping between intermissions and commercial breaks.

Are you me?! I'm a Penguins fan, majored in theatre and work in pro soccer.



Last year I got an invite to the official Tony Awards party and I watched the Pens win on my phone!



This year I'm on vacation and I'm in my hotel room setting up multiple screens :) Reply

LOL - I thought I was the only one that fit into the Tonys/hockey demo. To be fair, I'm sure the crossover isn't that big.

i guess they think theatre fans aren't hockey fans? which is silly, i love both. also there are at least three musicals about hockey.

I know, right? I want to watch both.

I've only seen Come From Away so I don't have an opinion on a lot of the noms. I always root for Laurie Metcalf tho as a Roseanne fan. Good luck to everyones faves!

Also I will continue to hold a soft spot for Josh Groban because he is a charming and humble and magically talented human being IRL.

i couldn't believe how good his acting was tbh

same

Ehhh, I'm suspicious of him after hearing about his fuckboy ways.

You can't say this and then not give deets!!



Edited at 2017-06-12 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

NY1 hasn't stfu about this all week.



I hope then red carpet is air conditioned. It is hot as ballssss in the city today Reply

I wonder if Cate is coming.

anyone know of any sites doing a live blog this year? i can't find any super sassy theater nerds.

The only new thing I saw this year was Oh, Hello and they're not nominated, but I am rooting for them to crush it as presenters. I'm sad they're not hosting.



Other than that, I've got my fingers crossed for Gavin Creel to take featured actor. I've been obsessed with his voice since I saw him in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Reply

Aaaand Great Comet's performance will sell the most tickets this evening. Good LAWD that was astounding. — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) June 11, 2017



Wow. NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 just completely DESTROYED their #TonyAwards performance. So smart. Y'all ain't ready. — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) June 11, 2017 from the dress rehearsal. guys i'm so excited. Reply

I'm really curious how it will translate on tv. Their performance on the today show was kinda underwhelming but seeing this makes me happy. Reply

I'M NOT READY! I'M NOT READY! Reply

