June 11th, 2017, 02:50 pm nightwing30 2017 Tony Awards Red Carpet + Viewing Post

Watch the red carpet here: [X]SOURCE

Tagged: anna kendrick, asian celebrities, award show - tony awards, black celebrities, comedy / comedian, josh groban, kevin spacey, red carpet and event, sarah paulson
thanks for listening
But I am hoping CFA can beat out DEH.
It's like the Oscars and La La Land all over again....but they did the right thing and went for Moonlight, surely the American Theater Wing could also resist that basic siren song???
I mean, heartwarming Sept. 11 story, come on!
I wish it could win Best Musical, but if it can't, I want Come From Away to win! Anything but DEH.
I'd be OK if Falsettos lost ONLY if Stephanie wins best featured actress in a musical and Brandon wins best featured actor in a musical, but I feel if it's going to someone from Falsettos, it's going to be Andrew.
I'll be doing my usual theatre trip in September--where should I sit for Great Comet?
if not front mezz. don't go orchestra
I'm debating with myself about if I want to go back to see Great Comet in September again, or go to Chicago to see Hamilton.
Last year I got an invite to the official Tony Awards party and I watched the Pens win on my phone!
This year I'm on vacation and I'm in my hotel room setting up multiple screens :)
I hope then red carpet is air conditioned. It is hot as ballssss in the city today
Other than that, I've got my fingers crossed for Gavin Creel to take featured actor. I've been obsessed with his voice since I saw him in Thoroughly Modern Millie.