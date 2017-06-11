Aretha Franklin performs one of her last shows in Detroit

katy and taylor WISH they could have a rivalry this iconic and petty. Reply

icon!! queen of haters!!

the queen of soul did THAT! i love how she gets literally two words out and carole is already shook.



Edited at 2017-06-11 10:38 pm (UTC) Reply

YAAAAASSSSS! I came in here to make sure this was posted.

honey, when she threw that fur coat to the ground! this is why i always laugh when people say real musicians play ~instruments (which, lbr, is usually code for a guitar or drums, not a piano). i dare anybody to listen to her go off at 123 years of age and say that her voice isn't as powerful as any guitar solo.

I cry a lil' bit every time I watch the performance, it's just so... ugh, what a fucking legend and after all these years her voice is still flawless. I absolutely love the audience reactions - especially Carole King and the Obamas - they are all of us at home watching this.

123 years of age

I was hoping this would be here. Still snatching souls and wigs smh

Jesus her voice is still perfection.

Why am I tearing up at this lol??? I know because Carole King is legendary and she was shooketh with Queen Aretha. This performance is soooo wonderful.

this always makes me cryyyyy

I love when people get genuinely excited, like Carole King at the start

I love how Carole is just fangirling the fuck out

Everything about this is amazing.

OMG, this has me bawling...not only at the kween, but seeing the Obamas.

Gowns, beautiful gowns

that classic shade slays me everytime.

I worked at this with the non profit arts center I work at but I'd been on Madison Ave since ten am (I got up at 7 to get ready) so by the time she went on at 6 pm, all I wanted was to pack up my stuff and go home. I'm still exhausted but regret not seeing her now tbh

Bless you for your hard work sis!

Aw thanks so much! That means a lot! It was such a long, hot day tbh!!

I always loved this performance. She had, like, twenty minutes to prepare it since Pavarotti was ill and asked her to sing it and crushed it.



CHILLS. Thank you so much for sharing that!



Celine fangirling is the most adorable thing. Reply

bless this comment

shame these heathen ass hoes!



speak the truth and shame these heathen ass hoes!

hateretha <333

Please, Hateretha is going to come out of retirement the second Patti releases her next album.

she really is the queen.

This fur wearing hag. I hope she gets rabies.

i sat next to her at a pistons game lol she was lovely. she had an entire chair for snacks.

Despicable cunt.

and you will stay very mad

Imgur hasn't worked on ONTD in years you fool.

take your pick. works fine for me, but just in case you still can't see hateretha two stepping all over your feels...take your pick.

Thankfully that worthless blob is retiring.

The Queen of Soul deserves all the awards, all the honors.

love ha. a legend, literally laid the cobblestones your faves trip over etc.

