Aretha Franklin performs one of her last shows in Detroit
Aretha Franklin makes one of her last performances before retirement, also gets street named after her and the key to the city at Detroit Music Weekend.
Source1 2 3
How are you paying your RESPECT to the queen, ONTD?
Aretha Franklin delivers one more — and one last? — triumph on a Detroit stage - Detroit Free Press https://t.co/yzzDFHRAsc— Detroit update (@Detroitupdate1) June 11, 2017
It was my pleasure to give the Queen of Soul, @ArethaFranklin, a key to the city tonight during @dmweekend. pic.twitter.com/kOWFEKeOYU— Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) June 11, 2017
.@ArethaFranklin unveils Aretha Franklin Way outside Madison Avenue. #Detroit pic.twitter.com/jEoLKmztly— Ben Solis (@bensolis1) June 8, 2017
Source1 2 3
How are you paying your RESPECT to the queen, ONTD?
Queen
Re: Queen
icon!! queen of haters!!
the queen of soul did THAT! i love how she gets literally two words out and carole is already shook.
Edited at 2017-06-11 10:38 pm (UTC)
that classic shade slays me everytime.
Celine fangirling is the most adorable thing.
Just kidding, I love Aretha and she deserves to be living up her golden years carefree and count her coin while ignoring the new generation's struggle vocals.
take your pick.
our legends are dying and none of the current artists out aside from beyoncé show any promise of filling that void.
edit: drag me for the unintended messiah shade, please, i deserve it.
Edited at 2017-06-12 05:36 am (UTC)