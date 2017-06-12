RUMOR: Guy Ritchie eyeing Tom Hardy to play Jafar in live-action Aladdin
Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie's 'Aladdin' remake https://t.co/Umi4MQt5cm pic.twitter.com/gmyrgEtB7b— NME (@NME) June 10, 2017
According to TheSun, Guy Ritchie has approached Tom Hardy for the role of Jafar is Disney live-action remake of Aladdin.
A source said: “Guy is a huge fan of Tom’s work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change, he’s certainly one of Guy’s favoured choices. It just depends on schedules whether he’ll be able to sign up.”
source
Edited at 2017-06-11 08:30 pm (UTC)
😐😐😐😐😐😐😐
*a paraphrased comment on here from a few years ago
Well I lost all hope in this movie if this is true.
no
(now genie i can fuck with)