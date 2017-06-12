RUMOR: Guy Ritchie eyeing Tom Hardy to play Jafar in live-action Aladdin

hoe don't do it Reply

Thread

Link

There's one way I might find this palatable, and that would be if they did a reverse of what happened in the live action Last Airbender movie: the bad guy is white, and all of the good guys are people of color. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get the idea but I don't really think that works well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to know why Guy Ritchie is allowed to direct another big budget movie after King Arthur flopped so hard. Man From UNCLE didn't make a big profit either. In an ideal world, he should have to make a film for under $5 million and earn his way back into big budget films. I don't know how these studios keep throwing money away on people who continue to under perform. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What happened to getting Middle Eastern and/or South Asian actors for this movie? (Bc Agrabah is a weird mashup so I think both apply) Reply

Thread

Link

They don't even let us play the villains anymore. SMH @ Trump's America Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl you know I hate Trump just as much but this has been a problem since cinema was invented. The whole industry is problematic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao right? at least let us play the roles you've pigeon-holed us into -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know the casting call for Jasmine requests ME and Indian actresses. I guess we'll see Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is clearly a rumor that most likely wont be true so nothing happened to getting Middle Easterns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

N O



Edited at 2017-06-11 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea Jafar was white! Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone is white, even Abu



😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His name is short for Jafarawayfrombrown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Give it time and we'll have someone on here definitely claiming South Asians and Middle Eastern ppl are white Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would really like to see someone try that shit with me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but the us census says they are!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



*a paraphrased comment on here from a few years ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. ONTD tries this shit and it kills me even more when it's other PoC doing it. smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How fucked up do you have to be to not be conscious of whitewashing in this day and age? Like, what must go through your brain? Oh, Tom Hardy would be perfect, just spray tan and throw some eyeliner on him. Like, ???? Or maybe just cast someone of Middle Eastern descent? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're just trying to make art imitate life some more!!!!!!! /s

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, idk how you could've missed that. Maybe get your eyes checked?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

W A T Reply

Thread

Link

Hollywood doesn't learn, does it? Reply

Thread

Link





Well I lost all hope in this movie if this is true. Well I lost all hope in this movie if this is true. Reply

Thread

Link

Tom Hardy better start growing that goatee. Reply

Thread

Link

lol what is even happening right now. Reply

Thread

Link

Guy Ritchie is not directing this, oh please lord...HE CAN NOT Reply

Thread

Link

RIGHT? Who looked at his filmography and thought...yeah, this won't be a failure of epic proportions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe they thought he did Stardust, for some reason I always confuse him and that director? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmm



no



(now genie i can fuck with) Reply

Thread

Link