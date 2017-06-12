RUMOR: Guy Ritchie eyeing Tom Hardy to play Jafar in live-action Aladdin




According to TheSun, Guy Ritchie has approached Tom Hardy for the role of Jafar is Disney live-action remake of Aladdin.

A source said: “Guy is a huge fan of Tom’s work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change, he’s certainly one of Guy’s favoured choices. It just depends on schedules whether he’ll be able to sign up.”

