Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé is not good at public speaking


Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles recently gave a speech at Howard University, where he discussed the importance of knowing an artist's weaknesses. His comment about his daughter Beyoncé pissed off the Beyhive. Here's what he said:

"Everybody thinks that they’re the greatest and they should. We as a label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists. I can tell you all my artists, the limitations."
"See, I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking. She’s not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She’s incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ weakness. They all have weaknesses."

Watch a video of the speech below:


ONTD, do you agree with him and do you believe that speaking in AAVE means you aren't a good public speaker?
