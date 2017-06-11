Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé is not good at public speaking
Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles recently gave a speech at Howard University, where he discussed the importance of knowing an artist's weaknesses. His comment about his daughter Beyoncé pissed off the Beyhive. Here's what he said:
"Everybody thinks that they’re the greatest and they should. We as a label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists. I can tell you all my artists, the limitations."
"See, I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking. She’s not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She’s incredible at it. But I know all of my artists’ weakness. They all have weaknesses."
Watch a video of the speech below:
SOURCE
ONTD, do you agree with him and do you believe that speaking in AAVE means you aren't a good public speaker?
Edited at 2017-06-11 08:33 pm (UTC)
last 45 seconds always give me life.
https://twitter.com/localblackicon/stat
But a lot of
racistspeople here are liking her not being eloquent as her being completely stupid.
this is the last place this should've been posted on.
It's not about her using AAVE (when does she even do that when she's speaking in public?), it's that I've never seen her convey anything other than platitudes.
This. He doesn't even sugarcoat it.
This was my takeaway too.
i don't follow beyonce's personal life/interviews closely, but i don't get the sense that she's close to him at all?
Of course he's giving a talk, but he's still their father.