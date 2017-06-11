Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé is not good at public speaking

Lol he gonna get dragged Reply

we been known this



awww i don't think this was that bad. :( Reply

Yeah I don't see the issue here? She seems nervous and is saying she'll support Rih. Maybe I'm missing something. Reply

omg Reply

The tweet on the bottom in the screen cap has me dying



Edited at 2017-06-11 08:33 pm (UTC)

aw she's cute tho, that wasn't that bad Reply

Yeah not the best example. She seems sweet here, just a little nervous and making sure she says the right PR words. Reply

aww Reply

she just sounds uneducated Reply

tbh, I didn't realise she and Rihanna even got on that well, or that she even came out and supported Rih like this. But bless her, it is awkward but nice nonetheless. Reply

nnnnn Reply

a better example would be her answer when he asked her about racism, lol Reply

this anthem Reply

UNDERAPPRECIATED SONG.



last 45 seconds always give me life.



Reply

"My artists"???? Is that seriously how this Mama Rose bitch talks about his kids?? Reply

Beyonce is TERRIBLE at speaking/being herself/being authentic in any interview-- she always comes off like a robot or like she's holding back. Does anyone have any proof to the contrary? Reply

during the DC days, she had a lot of personality in interviews/behind the scenes stuff. idk when it flipped off. Reply

I think she became more guarded because she didn't have the other 2 members to kinda lean on for support. Being in a group has its benefit of relating to all the new experiences compared to being solo. Reply

Probably media/PR training too, right? Best way not to show your ass is to minimize the chances and exercise control over what you do present to the public. Reply

That's not a secret she isn't.

But a lot of racists people here are liking her not being eloquent as her being completely stupid. Reply

mte Reply

True Reply

oh please she's a fucking dunce Reply

Lmao right? Reply

Naw. She's dumb as a box of rocks because she's been a pageant girl since she was 3 with parents who didn't care a lick about her education. Reply

Beyonce is an idiot, just like Britney. Reply

Lol she's dumb because she sounds dumb, ignorant, and naive in her interviews. That's why they stopped letting her do them, I doubt she would be able to explain her album themes or ideologies without exposing herself. Nothin to do with race since there are other label puppets just like her. At least she's talented unlike Britney and Katy? Reply

Please Reply

yep! as soon as I saw this post I knew racist would be happy for the opportunity to be nasty. People really come for bey who has never said the dumb things other girls have but whatever Reply

i was about to say.



this is the last place this should've been posted on. Reply

bitch me too Reply

He's not wrong.



It's not about her using AAVE (when does she even do that when she's speaking in public?), it's that I've never seen her convey anything other than platitudes. Reply

we knew this Reply

I keep seeing him around, and I wanted to ask, what show is this from? I really want to see more of him! Reply

David is my sweetheart Reply

Lol damn. Reply

She's not, but I don't like her dad saying this. It feels demeaning to her Reply

This. He doesn't even sugarcoat it. Reply

This was my takeaway too. Reply

because he's a sleazebag stage parent, and his motives are just generally suspect



i don't follow beyonce's personal life/interviews closely, but i don't get the sense that she's close to him at all? Reply

Parent

its heavily implied in one of her recent docs. Reply

I don't think so, he was just saying that everyone has faults and he used his experience as an example. Reply

"my artists"... she's your daughter, you asshole. Reply

um he's giving a speech about his success as a manager... it would be unprofessional for him to call her that in this setting everyone knows she's his daughter thats why he's even there lol Reply

He could've just mentioned that artists he's managed have their limitations, and then referenced public speaking in general. Feeling the need to put down Bey in that way, and inviting the comparison to Solange like that is tacky.



Of course he's giving a talk, but he's still their father. Reply

well he didn't lie Reply

Its not the AAVE, any beyonce fan knows she gets nervous af when public speaking, you can tell when she does it. Shes not good at it. Im shit at it too tbh I have to prep a lot bc I get nervous Reply

Howard University hired Beyonce's estranged dad to give a speech...? Reply

