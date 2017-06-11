Taylor Swift streaming on Microsoft Groove

Who uses Microsoft Groove? */Apple user*



Edited at 2017-06-11 07:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't know microgroove existed. Huh Reply

Thread

Link

is this like their attempt at the ipod? the june or whatever the hell it was Reply

Thread

Link

lmao the zune!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, when this came up in GotG2 I was like wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed when the Zune was brought up in GotG 2 too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.amazon.co.uk/Iriver-40GB-Pl ayer-Tuner-H-140/dp/B0001FAP7W



it was amazing for its time tbh and i didn't need iTunes or any software. just drap and drop songs into the folder and move it along. lol this throwback. even though i was a kid on a budget even i avoided the Zune and went with iRiver. lmao.it was amazing for its time tbh and i didn't need iTunes or any software. just drap and drop songs into the folder and move it along. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a zune and frankly I loved it :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My friend bought a Zune because he thought iPods were too difficult to use. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a zune and i loved it. they had the same service as what spotify is, where you paid monthly for access to all the music they had, plus like the ability to download 10 songs a month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when I wanted a Zune because I thought iPod was too mainstream lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't know that microsoft groove was a thing and thought she was making a livestream like katy's youtube one and was like 'really, bih? really?' oops Reply

Thread

Link

lol hew? Reply

Thread

Link

omg I thought this meant she was doing a live stream like Katy hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

Me too lmao. Lbr though Taylor would never let herself be seen as an actual human being. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Taylor would never "appear vulnerable" unless everything said/done was calculated in advance.



I don't even think it has much to do with money anymore. I think she's just super obsessive about her image and what her "legacy" will be years from now.



Both her and Beyonce are extremely calculating with press coverage. The only difference is that Taylor tries to paint this "I'm just like you - an everyday, relatable, girl next door and my fans are my friends" where Beyonce is more from the Prince line of thinking -- where "less is more" and using the media to paint a more mysterious, enigmatic image of one's self where the music speaks for the artist rather than interviews. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a Windows phone and even I don't use that shit



Edited at 2017-06-11 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ how all of her enemies are flopping. nicki, kanye, katy, kim. zeena's black magic doesn't play Reply

Thread

Link

I've never heard of microsoft groove Reply

Thread

Link

lol at this attempt of a stan wank post with a tweet from yesterday. I also thought it was a livestream, that would have been funny. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea that service even existed wtf Reply

Thread

Link

why would anyone go up against someone who probably says the name of her enemies each night before she sleeps, except instead of to a sword its to her massive management team and army of lawyers Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am howling 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a modern day Arya Stark Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never heard of her Reply

Thread

Link





The internet doesn't have enough EvilTaylor gifs, SmugTaylor will have to do Reply

Thread

Link

i wouldnt be surprised if she got rid of them like beyonce tried to do to those superbowl photos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that performance she was so mad that day lmao harry's impact!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks good in this gif tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her best hair imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but what is she gonna do when calvin's album and song with katy drops in two weeks? how is she gonna top the spotify announcement lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Teaser about her new album or close up pap pics of her making out with her new bf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only reason he probably even recorded a song with katy is because of the feud between the two so she doesn't even need to say anything, it's sad enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's probably when she release a single or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, I love that these aren't even jokey comments intended to be absurd - Taylor WILL do something, no question, and I can't wait to see what it is. I actually thought she'd limit herself to a new boyfriend roll-out but she seems to really want to beat a dead horse here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link