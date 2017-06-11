Taylor Swift streaming on Microsoft Groove
Taylor Swift Now Streaming on Microsoft Groove. Thanks @taylorswift13! #GoodTimes #GrooveMusic https://t.co/yaUZ3Iy8Iw pic.twitter.com/JvqB67ayGU— Windows Store (@windowsstore) June 10, 2017
I'm howling it's like she goes on another streaming site each time Katy says her name
Edited at 2017-06-11 07:44 pm (UTC)
it was amazing for its time tbh and i didn't need iTunes or any software. just drap and drop songs into the folder and move it along.
I don't even think it has much to do with money anymore. I think she's just super obsessive about her image and what her "legacy" will be years from now.
Both her and Beyonce are extremely calculating with press coverage. The only difference is that Taylor tries to paint this "I'm just like you - an everyday, relatable, girl next door and my fans are my friends" where Beyonce is more from the Prince line of thinking -- where "less is more" and using the media to paint a more mysterious, enigmatic image of one's self where the music speaks for the artist rather than interviews.
Edited at 2017-06-11 07:51 pm (UTC)