myrna loy

Wonder Woman Fends Off The Mummy for 2nd Weekend at #1


While Universal's release of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise is the #1 movie worldwide, it fell short of its anticipated mark domestically. The Cruise-led feature had to settle for second place, finishing nearly $25 million shy of Wonder Woman's second weekend, as the DC Comics adaptation enjoyed a #1 finish at the weekend box office for a second week in a row.
With an estimated $57 million, Warner Bros. and DC Comics' release of Wonder Woman finished atop the weekend box office for a second week in a row as its domestic cume now totals more than $205 million after just ten days in release.

source 1 2 3

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
Tagged: