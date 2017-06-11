Wonder Woman Fends Off The Mummy for 2nd Weekend at #1

I watched all the episodes of Flying Witch on Crunchroll. It was cute. Not very thrilling, but captivating nonetheless.



Also went out to dinner with some friends yesterday. Tried a new place. VERY good bread. The Calamari was pretty good. Mashed potatoes sucked, though. Reply

Ugh, WW is just as good the second time. Also, I saw Power Rangers and i just don't get the hate for it here. It's no Casablanca, but it was a cute movie. Reply

I thought ontd actually liked the recent power rangers movie lol Reply

$57M not only represent the 2nd smallest 2nd weekend drop for any superhero movies but also a bigger 2nd weekend than all the other DCEU movies. It’s pretty incredible.



I didn’t like the movie but I’m delighted by it’s huge success. Reply

Btw, sorry for how messy the post looks - it's my first one on ONTD. I don't know how to incorporate the actuals chart like ms_mmelissa does...or properly embed a tweet, it appears, lol Reply

Just take a screen shot of it and post it in there Reply

When you're embedding a tweet into a comment, click on the top right hand corner of the tweet on twitter, click embed tweet, and then just copy and past that exact code into the comment box (don't add any extra coding from LJ) Reply

Her naivete is played up but they do talk about how educated she is and she shows how much of a polyglot she is. She's confused by how restrained everything is and her enthusiasm in ending the war does get in her way at first but she grows quite a bit in a short amount of time. Reply

Not really. depends who's writing her though. Reply

I thought her naivete was well done. The focus is by far on the fact that she has an idealized/black-and-white view of good vs. evil and struggles with the complexities of war. There are some cute fish out of water moments and a few jokes based on her being generally unaware of her beauty, but I thought they subverted the trope nicely because she's NOT sexually naive. Chris Pine's character is a huge novelty to her because she's never met a man before, but her curiosity about him is never used in that romance-novel-y "she's a wide-eyed virgin who's never seen a penis before and he's going to Teach Her" way. When he alludes to sex she says nonchalantly "biological reproduction? I know all about that" and talks about how she's studied books on pleasure, which conclude that men are "necessary for procreation, but not for pleasure." Reply

I don't think it's really played up all that much. Her naivety felt very natural and was coherent to me considering the context (living in a secluded island, and all). She was endearing, and it's all part of her natural character growth throughout the movie. You'll have to see it for yourself to judge I guess, but she wasn't like dumbed down for the sake of dumbing her down. Her ignorance is not sexualized whatsoever, she's not taken advantage because of her naivety. And believe me, I was ready to jump and scream in outrage if it had happened.



Also, I completely disagree with that letterboxd review, her being feminine and naive never prevented her from doing anything she wants to do, because she never questions her right to be there. People in the movie, will try to tell her no, and she'll not give a single fuck and do it anyway. The entirety of this movie was like:



Others: Diana, no.

Diana: Diana, yes.

Steve: You're doing amazing, sweety!



And Steve does not take center over her. He doesn't have more screentime than her, but he gets significant screentime, enough that it doesn't feel like he's just the useless sidekick for eyecandy (which would usually be the case for a female sidekick). It is well balanced: Jenkins managed to show that there can be two main characters, and they can work well together, play each other up, compliment each other's strength and weakness. He had his own character development and story arc, but it wasn't the main story, I don't think most people even paid attention to it. Diana's growth and journey was the center there is no doubt, but Steve wasn't pushed in the background or a deadweight. I feel like we're so used to one being the main, and the partner ending up just being a tool so that the hero isn't talking to himself, that now that for once it's well-balanced, some people are under the impression the sidekick/partner is eating up all the screentime, but that's not true at all. She is the star, she is the heart and focus of the movie from beginning to end.



Edited at 2017-06-11 08:17 pm (UTC) Reply

IMO besides her being naive about war (and it was because she idealized humans) she wasn't naive in anything else, she had her fish out of water moments but that was expected considering her background, but she was smart, strong, charming, commited to her cause, they didn't dumb her down to make Steve look cool or made her weak, at first Steve tried to protect her but when he saw she was more capable than him he stopped, she was the main character and the one that got most screen time and a good character development, I've seen people imply that because Steve had his moments then he was the focus but I couldn't disagree more, she was the center of all and Steve didn't have to be an asshole or useless for her to shine, both were very good characters but it was clear from the start the movie was about WW, not him.



Idk, i loved the movie and I want to watch it again, it's not perfect but some of the critiques i've seen about it are such a reach (the "born sexy yesterday" trope is one of them tbh) Reply

for me it felt very similar to the way that Thor was in the Thor movie, so that made it feel less gendered to me. Plus, she was still very much in control and I don't think she came across as stupid at any point, just learning about the new world. Reply

I watched Wondy a second time and actually liked it more on my second viewing.



The final battle really is a mess but otherwise it's v enjoyable. Reply

That's less than a 50% drop, which is better than most blockbusters. That means word of mouth is good. Reply

I think so too.

Reply

That's a really solid hold. Good word of mouth should push Wonder Woman's box office above expectations.



"The Mummy" flopping domestically isn't surprising. Tom Cruise isn't the draw in the US he used to be. International box office will make it turn a profit, though.



Meanwhile, I wanted to see "It Comes At Night" but the times were weird. Is it good? Reply

i heard it's super depressing Reply

Idk about the Mummy turning in a profit anymore after seeing deadline say the budget including marketing is actually over $300 million. It'd need to make around the $700 mill to break even if that's true and it's already opened in most of its territories.



Um...good luck with that Universal Reply

It comes at night is being marketed as a horror film but it's really a psychological thriller. It's a slow burner with the last 30 mins having the most action. It leaves you with a lot of questions. I would have rather streamed it on my computer than pay to watch it in a theater tbh. Reply

Thanks for this 😘 Reply

Yay! (Even tho I still haven't had the time to see WW yet oop, since I want to see it in a theater.)



I streamed a cam version of the Mummy a couple nights ago out of morbid curiosity (the '99 one was my fav back in the day and I do enjoy watching Tom Cruise) and yep, that shit was bad, lmao. The script especially. Nothing and no one could redeem it. The plot points seemed forced and overly complicated. And yet everything felt so... small? Like everything in the '99 one felt so grand and epic and mysterious and like such an amazing adventure while this one felt like it took place in like 3 rooms, idk. I guess their main mistake was not having the entire thing set in Egypt. But the list of mistakes was infinite lbr.



Edited at 2017-06-11 07:03 pm (UTC) Reply

i was gonna stream a cam for sofia but meh i should just watch star trek beyond again lol Reply

I saw the Mummy for free and the stunts were decent but the script was hot garbage and Sofia deserved better. I'm really annoyed about it tbh.



I paid to see WW again so that I could go and cry some more and cry I did. Reply

I rented persepolis finally.....& some of the mummy. Just awful :(



Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] family-hiding-out-during-apocalypse-stup idly-let's-other-family-seek-refuge-in-t heir-home i watched "it comes at night." i went into it not knowing a single thing about it. it was good, but i'm kind of over the wholesubgenre of horror films. it's been done so many times before and you know that nothing good ever comes out of helping others out lmao. parts of it were pretty fucked up, though. Reply

Not shocked, the Mummy was trash Reply

I saw The Zookeeper's Wife and then later Obvious Child at home Reply

are movies that awful where the mummy has a fighting chance? Reply

