Wonder Woman Fends Off The Mummy for 2nd Weekend at #1
While Universal's release of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise is the #1 movie worldwide, it fell short of its anticipated mark domestically. The Cruise-led feature had to settle for second place, finishing nearly $25 million shy of Wonder Woman's second weekend, as the DC Comics adaptation enjoyed a #1 finish at the weekend box office for a second week in a row.
With an estimated $57 million, Warner Bros. and DC Comics' release of Wonder Woman finished atop the weekend box office for a second week in a row as its domestic cume now totals more than $205 million after just ten days in release.
What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
Also went out to dinner with some friends yesterday. Tried a new place. VERY good bread. The Calamari was pretty good. Mashed potatoes sucked, though.
I didn’t like the movie but I’m delighted by it’s huge success.
Watched A Bigger Splash and Purple Rain. Now I'm kinda interested in seeing Under the Cherry Moon, which - unlike Purple Rain - he directed....
Also saw this old silent short [heads up: nudity] and am so bummed I can't find the gorgeous musical accompaniment on iTunes/Spotify...there's a performance of the piece, but I don't know how to download high quality audio from YouTube vids...
Also, I completely disagree with that letterboxd review, her being feminine and naive never prevented her from doing anything she wants to do, because she never questions her right to be there. People in the movie, will try to tell her no, and she'll not give a single fuck and do it anyway. The entirety of this movie was like:
Others: Diana, no.
Diana: Diana, yes.
Steve: You're doing amazing, sweety!
And Steve does not take center over her. He doesn't have more screentime than her, but he gets significant screentime, enough that it doesn't feel like he's just the useless sidekick for eyecandy (which would usually be the case for a female sidekick). It is well balanced: Jenkins managed to show that there can be two main characters, and they can work well together, play each other up, compliment each other's strength and weakness. He had his own character development and story arc, but it wasn't the main story, I don't think most people even paid attention to it. Diana's growth and journey was the center there is no doubt, but Steve wasn't pushed in the background or a deadweight. I feel like we're so used to one being the main, and the partner ending up just being a tool so that the hero isn't talking to himself, that now that for once it's well-balanced, some people are under the impression the sidekick/partner is eating up all the screentime, but that's not true at all. She is the star, she is the heart and focus of the movie from beginning to end.
Idk, i loved the movie and I want to watch it again, it's not perfect but some of the critiques i've seen about it are such a reach (the "born sexy yesterday" trope is one of them tbh)
The final battle really is a mess but otherwise it's v enjoyable.
"The Mummy" flopping domestically isn't surprising. Tom Cruise isn't the draw in the US he used to be. International box office will make it turn a profit, though.
Meanwhile, I wanted to see "It Comes At Night" but the times were weird. Is it good?
Um...good luck with that Universal
I streamed a cam version of the Mummy a couple nights ago out of morbid curiosity (the '99 one was my fav back in the day and I do enjoy watching Tom Cruise) and yep, that shit was bad, lmao. The script especially. Nothing and no one could redeem it. The plot points seemed forced and overly complicated. And yet everything felt so... small? Like everything in the '99 one felt so grand and epic and mysterious and like such an amazing adventure while this one felt like it took place in like 3 rooms, idk. I guess their main mistake was not having the entire thing set in Egypt. But the list of mistakes was infinite lbr.
I paid to see WW again so that I could go and cry some more and cry I did.
I saw it a second time in 70mm on Tues since it was cheaper and I loved it. the emotional bits were just as emotional. blah @ the villains but everything else was on point re: chemistry + the characterization. seeing WW come into her own and fighting for the first time in her costume made me cry again.