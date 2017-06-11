Demi Lovato hosts a Pride party, forces guests to listen to her music as well as Iggy Azalea's music
Demi Lovato and her rehab coach Mike Bayer hosted a Pride BBQ party yesterday. Guests included Iggy Azalea, Demi's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, and music video director Hannah Lux Davis. Demi posted a photo of her and Wilmer on her Snapchat with the caption "best of friends no matter what." During the party, drag queens performed to Demi Lovato's song "Cool for the Summer" as well as Iggy Azalea's song "Mo Bounce."
How are you celebrating LGBT Pride Month?
That's the only positive thing I have for this post.
she's such an amazing performer and I want all good things for her.
It's my last month living in NYC, and I never do anything for Pride. I did march in the parade once, which was cool. Anybody in the area know of anything pride-related for a not-rich, not-single, and nerdy-but-fun guy? I really like brunches and drag queens if that helps.
anyways that sounds like a blast and i wished i had friends/was open/able to get out of my comfort zone like that
forever after people here are gonna be checking your bi card & be all "plz recite how many girls you actually committed to"