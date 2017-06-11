Demi Lovato hosts a Pride party, forces guests to listen to her music as well as Iggy Azalea's music

i wonder if her and wilmer will get back together Reply

she's probably too old for him now Reply

She looks good.



That's the only positive thing I have for this post. Reply

lmao these two would be friends, wouldn't they... Reply

I'm torn between thinking Sonique is better than this and being really happy for Sonique to be getting this gig.





she's such an amazing performer and I want all good things for her. Reply

Right? It's kind of amazing that we live in a generation where Sonique can fully live her video girl fantasy. I say get it, girl! Reply

Who is in the boots and bodysuit? I'm loving the dude in the floppy sun hat - he is posing for his life! Reply

In the second pic? That's Sonique, from season 2 of RPDR. Reply

Thanks bb! She looks incredible. Reply

Ctrl + F "black person"

0 results. Reply

what r u talking about, iggy azalea was there Reply

Hahahahahahahhhahahahaaaaaaaaaa Reply

lol Reply

Iggy looks so much like Tori Amos, I'm thrown whenever I see her in some photos Reply

Omg what an insult to Queen Tori Reply

holy shit, now i totally see it too Reply

Is she still with that MMA guy? Reply

no they broke up Reply

How are you celebrating LGBT Pride Month?



It's my last month living in NYC, and I never do anything for Pride. I did march in the parade once, which was cool. Anybody in the area know of anything pride-related for a not-rich, not-single, and nerdy-but-fun guy? I really like brunches and drag queens if that helps. Reply

you could go to a drag brunch at lips Reply

Ugh. Who dumped whom with Demi and Wilmer? He seems exactly like the kind of fuckboy who'd convince her to start sleeping with him again while he's still hooking up with tons of other women. Reply

it sounds like demi dumped him. she said her relationship with him was always tied to her being sick and him helping her. she had to get out of it after she was healthy. Reply

I think he dumped her. Like a few months before she was doing interviews saying if he asked her to marry him, she'd say yes Reply

Oh lord, now you say it I remember all her aggressive hinting. That was so cringey. Reply

Meh,a small priced to pay for free booze and cake (and maybe coke 👀) Reply

Mte. We would be great party crashing friends! Reply

Edited at 2017-06-11 07:11 pm (UTC) Her hair looks so good. Can't wait until I have long shiny dark hair againnnnnn. #highlightrecovery Reply

I always appreciate her hair. Reply

I loooooove CFTS Reply

Omg you're like the only one I know. I have to secretly jam to that song Reply

It's such a bop!! I still listen to it daily and I don't even care about Demi lmao Reply

I almost went to the parade yesterday in DC but it was HOT and the parade was halted due to protests anyways so I stayed far away from it. Reply

bigot at a pride parade... lol. Reply

I love that my existence bothers you so much. Reply

dudes. i had the craziest night. i went to the nola pride parade and got a million beads and then went to the after party on bourbon. i was so fucked up and only went to support and have fun cause I'm straight but i KISSED A GIRL and got her number and she asked me on a date today! so i might go and explore cus I'm curious and she is hot. i woke up with 4 wristbands and 3 leis holding a vuvuzela. lmfao Reply

You should file this story under "Things to keep to myself" tbh. Reply

why? I'm happy and exploring myself :) there is a misconception about beads, they are just thrown to you from the parade :) Reply

so we should only hear about people stories about how this or that person got fucked hard and etc? not everyone wants to hear that detail night Reply

no, she really shouldn't have Reply

the vuvuzela part is my favorite lol Reply

K Reply

As long as you're up front with the fact that you're straight, but curious while on your date, I don't see an issue here. She needs to know what kind of person she's talking to. Reply

bye Reply

Lmao I love this. Glad you had fun! Reply

don't waste her time Reply

why r people annoyed with your story? Reply

wtf why are people bitter? sounds like you had a wild night i'm jealous tbh Reply

i think the discourse is bc you mentioned you're straight and then mentioned curious which is kinda like, youre doing it for the v? idk..



"dudes. i had the craziest night. i went to the nola pride parade and got a million beads and then went to the after party on bourbon. i was so fucked up and only went to support and have fun cause I'm straight but i KISSED A GIRL and got her number and she asked me on a date today! so i might go and explore cus I'm curious and she is hot. i woke up with 4 wristbands and 3 leis holding a vuvuzela. lmfao"



welp this thread was a ride... Reply

