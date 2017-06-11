FIRE

Demi Lovato hosts a Pride party, forces guests to listen to her music as well as Iggy Azalea's music

Demi Lovato and her rehab coach Mike Bayer hosted a Pride BBQ party yesterday. Guests included Iggy Azalea, Demi's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, and music video director Hannah Lux Davis. Demi posted a photo of her and Wilmer on her Snapchat with the caption "best of friends no matter what." During the party, drag queens performed to Demi Lovato's song "Cool for the Summer" as well as Iggy Azalea's song "Mo Bounce."


































More photos/clips here and here.

How are you celebrating LGBT Pride Month?
