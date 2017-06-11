Live art projects in Katy Perry's Big Brother House

I'm just here to promote the good bop that is Pendulum. I cant stop listening to this song! Reply

JUSTICE FOR ROULETTE AND PENDULUM Reply

is all this pro-katy perry shit working

can it stop now Reply

mte Reply

Witness is her first non Dr Luke album. If ppl want him banished from the industry it's important this album does well Reply

lmao no Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

There was that post about him using a production psuedonym for this album a few days ago? Did he rly not work on this album? I'm so confused. Like... I want him gone so bad, I'll fuckin buy Whiteness if he had no hand in it tbh Reply

mte Reply

probably not outside twitter and tumblr and shit Reply

Justice for roulette, pendulum and power Reply

Honestly that's fuckin cool Reply

i've been watching all weekend, ngl



james corden is on the livestream now Reply

he just made her rank diplo, john mayer, and orlando bloom from 1-3 based on their sex skills lollll Reply

Who was number 1? Reply

I had no idea her and diplo were a thing Reply

Katy doesn't get enough credit for dropping Dr Luke even though he made all her previous hits! Where's the article on that??? Reply

witness and roulette are everything tho Reply

how long is this going on for? is katy on screen the whole time? does she ever go off screen to sleep/shit? i only watched about 5 minutes before getting bored and turning it off

Reply

Reply

only off screen to shower/use the bathroom Reply

Until Monday. She doesn't go to the bathroom on camera but there are cameras on her sleeping. Reply

can we ban katy?



YES





om i thought this era is flopping, but these nonstop updates on ha.... Reply

isn't she forecasted to do 200k+? That's not a flop, but I also was rly surprised when I read that so Reply

Yes, but aren't those numbers due to ticket sales as well? Reply

lol her stans are lying point blank. it's a bundle. anyone who redeems from a ticket purchase (any ticket purchase) is called a sale. this is how chainsmokers debuted with like 150k Reply

Roulette is so good omg Reply

Oh No Katy Perry Didn't. Reply

This.



Edited at 2017-06-11 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

i keep forgetting ontd is slow on the weekend Reply

she is slowly winning ontd over.........ugh Reply

i do feel for her a bit after the therapy thing ngl, but i still have no interest in her album Reply

I still can't stand her, but credit where credit is due--this is at least an interesting promo idea instead of doing the same old shit. ETA: Still think showing typical pre-release stuff would have been more interesting, though--the meetings, etc.

Edited at 2017-06-12 01:19 am (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-06-12 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

