Katy Perry speaks out again on Taylor Swift

But what will she say after Taylor releases another diss song?

she played it smart when she wasn't doing promo

Didn't she just come out with a Swift diss track?

yup and it flopped

what's gonna take these two to make up?

Oral. Oral makes everything better. 😛

They'd have to stop making shitty music that needs this overtime rehash basic drama to be promoted.

it's entirely up to tay. if making up with katy doesn't make her more popular, richer, more beloved, etc., she'll never do it.

ding ding ding

Katy literally just released a diss track and is claiming she wants to make up and is sorry? I fucking can't seriously

This is actually smart. If she says this and than Taylor comes back petty it doesn't look good on Taylor.

Taylor has never even talked about her to my knowledge.

Taylor is a genius and just has her minions do it for her. She also is the master of not at all blind blind items

she called her out during the Bad Blood promo days, she didn't have to say it was specifically about Katy but everyone knew.

I think she did once but she said never said Katy's name.

Taylor never talks about her enemies, like the spineless snake she is, but she gives "hints".

Bad blood was about Katy point blank. She didn't have to say her name, she just gave coy smiles and let her friends loose on social media.

She should have done this from the very beginning. I can understand being initially heated over it but the best defense is to neutralize it by smiling and nodding.

Taylor will survive



Katy released a diss track and basically renewed this feud years later and now she's like I'm sorry and shit?!! I hope Taylor ignores her lmao

lmao it only would have been smart if she started off that way. instead she had released a "diss track" which flopped and now is desperately changing her tune? makes her seem faker than taylor

Katy is just making me Team Taylor tbh.

lmao same. This is such a desperate ploy to get people to go out and buy her shitty album. I don't believe it for one second.

lmfao mte

Same. At least Taylor's music isn't God awful like Katy's

don't let the serpent of lies into your life. REPENT before it's too late.

slytherin ass bih

Just hate fuck already and be done with it, ladies!

i wanted to like the album but sorry it sucks.



the only standout track is ROULETTE. a heavy pass on the rest tbh. Reply

It seems quite nice at the beginning but it becomes an absolute shitfest by the end. Can't tell the difference between the songs.

ita

Pendulum is a bop sis, repent these lies.

tbh bigger than me and pendulum are good too.



witness, tsunami and hey hey hey are also decent.



but as i said, only ROULETTE is stan-worthy. Reply

roulette reminds me of something off the fame monster. that and witness are the only ones i'll bop to

bye

girl bye



roulette, swish swish, deja vu, chained to the rhythm, tsunami, bon appetit, bigger than me and pendulum are BAWPS Reply

One of the other interviewers brought up the Taylor thing yesterday and she seemed pretty pissed about being asked about it and was complaining about how an earlier interviewer came in with an agenda and was trying to trap her on the Taylor subject. She said something about knowing that these people have jobs and people they answer to who need them to bring back soundbites but that it's aggravating.

All she has to say is "no comment" about Taylor. The only reason people are asking about her is because Katy keeps bringing her up.

She writes Swish Swish, directly attacking her, keeps mentioning her name in the press and talking about karma and karma and now she wants to forgive and forget?



Taylor told us in Bad Blood "you say sorry just for show". Her behaviour is so contradictory. Reply

you're quoting taylor? lmao



taylor is the fakest of all. if you're going to trash katy, there's no way you can defend taylor. bye. Reply

LOL that cracked me up too

mte lmao

you talor stan card is showing

lmao at people calling you a stan just because you told the truth









Edited at 2017-06-11 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

lol at you quoting Taylor

The promo actually worked and I streamed most of the album last night.



I didn't really enjoy it tbh. I'll probably stream the rest later to see if the last few tracks interest me. Reply

I'm not gonna hate Katy for responding to the TS questions. People want to say Taylor never directly mentioned her, but let's not pretend like EVERYONE didn't know Taylor was talking about her via BBlood. Swifties even went online dissing Katy on plenty of occasions.



Taylor does this. She 'subtly' writes all these songs about people without ever directly mentioning their names, but she makes sure the press and her fans know who these songs are about. Then if the person the song is about ever responds, they're labeled 'unclassy' or whatever.



So even if it makes Katy look ~silly talking about it all these years later, I'm not mad at her for directly discussing it when asked.



Edited at 2017-06-11 05:18 pm (UTC) Reply

It's stupid though. Cause it's only making Taylor more popular. And it makes her look pathetic when all she's known for is rehashing a feud over and over that the other person doesn't even acknowledge. Her album promo is literally about Taylor Swift. That's really sad.

Sis, how she didn't acknowledge the feud if she pulled this streaming/iTunes sale shit the second Witness was released?

yeah, seriously. people don't get mad at harry styles for answering questions about taylor so why get mad at katy? has she mentioned it a lot in the past few weeks? sure, but she's promoting an album and she's getting asked a lot, probably even more than harry has because the media loves a cat fight. i think it would have made more impact for her to say some of this without a diss track out but whatever, i still won't roll my eyes at her for talking about it.

I think in this case its looks kinda desperate simply because of the Spotify and discounting scheme Taylor pulled off on the eve of Katy's album release.



Katy was calling out Taylor during the promos talking about karma and all

this' n that.



Taylor gets petty and Katy suddenly has a change of heart and wants to be "let's be friends"…yeah no. It would've been better to not comment at all. If Taylor hadn't have done of this, Katy would still be low-key dissing her.



Also I think Katy is also maybe trying to play the "better person" card to make Taylor look extra petty. And also to get more people to buy her album too.



Edited at 2017-06-11 06:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Isn't there a line in Swish where she says taylor can't keep her name out of her mouth, yet here Katy is talking about her again. And again. And again. And again...

Taylor's new album will be so much better than Witness. You can't deny it.

katy has never been album to produce a good album imo. even teenage dream was full of duds.

I could be wrong, but if this era had smashed from the beginning (like a number one lead single and everyone being hyped, a clean promo etc) she would have NEVER brought up Taylor. I think she's using Taylor's name trying to grasp onto whatever thread of relevancy Katy Perry the popstar has left.

If she goes back to her 1950's pinup girl aesthetic and just released a silly pop song with a catchy chorus she might have been ok this era. These pop girls keep reinventing themselves but if the wheel isn't broken there's no need to fix it.

Both will suck, but Taylor's will sell.

If it's like 1989 you can miss me with that. Style is the only good song on that album.

It might be worse than 1989. I have no hope.

Oh definitely. Taylor is a 🐍 and annoying but she delivers on albums.

I'm so bored of it all now tbh lol

seriously

