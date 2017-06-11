queen b

Katy Perry speaks out again on Taylor Swift




- katy perry has been very vocal about taylor swift: she commented on the beef in response to a recent fan question, in conversation with james corden, and now with arianna huffington
- in an interview with arianna yesterday, katy says she forgives taylor, is sorry, and wants to make up with her
- arianna gives her a hug and they talk about ~forgiveness
- ICYMI, katy is livestreaming her entire weekend (see live video under the cut)



sources: 1 2 3

yes, she's talking about her a lot - but i do think taylor could stand to embrace a lil' forgive & forget too
