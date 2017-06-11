Katy Perry speaks out again on Taylor Swift
Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: "I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I did. I love her & I want the best for her." pic.twitter.com/KSRHO9TtC0— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2017
- katy perry has been very vocal about taylor swift: she commented on the beef in response to a recent fan question, in conversation with james corden, and now with arianna huffington
- in an interview with arianna yesterday, katy says she forgives taylor, is sorry, and wants to make up with her
- arianna gives her a hug and they talk about ~forgiveness
- ICYMI, katy is livestreaming her entire weekend (see live video under the cut)
yes, she's talking about her a lot - but i do think taylor could stand to embrace a lil' forgive & forget too
Oral. Oral makes everything better. 😛
This is actually smart. If she says this and than Taylor comes back petty it doesn't look good on Taylor.
Bad blood was about Katy point blank. She didn't have to say her name, she just gave coy smiles and let her friends loose on social media.
Katy released a diss track and basically renewed this feud years later and now she's like I'm sorry and shit?!! I hope Taylor ignores her lmao
Taylor told us in Bad Blood "you say sorry just for show". Her behaviour is so contradictory.
taylor is the fakest of all. if you're going to trash katy, there's no way you can defend taylor. bye.
I didn't really enjoy it tbh. I'll probably stream the rest later to see if the last few tracks interest me.
Taylor does this. She 'subtly' writes all these songs about people without ever directly mentioning their names, but she makes sure the press and her fans know who these songs are about. Then if the person the song is about ever responds, they're labeled 'unclassy' or whatever.
So even if it makes Katy look ~silly talking about it all these years later, I'm not mad at her for directly discussing it when asked.
Katy was calling out Taylor during the promos talking about karma and all
this' n that.
Taylor gets petty and Katy suddenly has a change of heart and wants to be "let's be friends"…yeah no. It would've been better to not comment at all. If Taylor hadn't have done of this, Katy would still be low-key dissing her.
Also I think Katy is also maybe trying to play the "better person" card to make Taylor look extra petty. And also to get more people to buy her album too.
