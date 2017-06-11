Rafael Nadal Wins His Tenth Roland-Garros









I'm just so happy & in my current emotional state I have nothing else to add. I'm just really happy. That montage of his winning RG moments was beautiful. <3 Roger and Rafa both winning Slams this year...I'm just so happy & in my current emotional state I have nothing else to add. I'm just really happy. That montage of his winning RG moments was beautiful. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

While I guess he will be in the convo for greatest player of all time, can he really be #1 if 67% of his GS have come at one court? He is without a doubt the greatest clay court player of all time, but I'm not sold on that GOAT even if he does end up with the most titles. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like that should be a bigger mark against his argument than it is, but honestly he's won on every surface so it's not like you can argue he can't win the others.



I think the spread of overall titles is about 2/3 on clay too which is another thing most people seem to ignore with the length of the clay season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol who has ignored that most of his titles have come from clay? it is one thing that pissed off anti-stans and "aesthetes" have been harping on since forever...yawn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew this inevitable comment would come. Personally I don't care about the whole GOAT debate. In my opinion, I do think regarding men's tennis, that yeah Federer is probably the greatest of all time. But then there is the fact that most don't even want to acknowledge that Serena, because she's a woman, is potentially the greatest period - male or female. It's all subjective.



For me personally, I just love Rafa and I think he has had a superb career that in some ways is minimized by others because most of his wins came from RG. Well Federer has 7 Wimbledon titles, same as Sampras. Most of Novak's wins have come from the Australian Open. I think considering all the injuries and years Rafa missed tournaments, that he was still able to win as much as he has is damned impressive.



And he has proven his abilities on all the surfaces. He's made the Australian Open finals 4 times, won it once. Made the Wimbledon finals 5 times and won it twice. Made the US Open finals three times and won it twice. And he won many of his titles beating the best. He won his first Wimbledon beating the great Federer, who is arguably the greatest grass court player of his era. He has beaten Djokovic and Federer both on hardcourts. So yeah, maybe the history books won't rank him the GOAT. But in my opinion, so what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly who is calling him GOAT? He has less slams than Federer and I don't see him passing Federer. In all likelihood, Djokovic will pass him too. He's a legend of the game and he doesn't need stupid asterisks against his name. Rafa's record and his legacy stand on their own without being dragged into this irrelevant GOAT debate (a debate which is unfair to legends like Borg etc).... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's not federer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol shut the fuck up he's still won all court surfaces Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excuse me while I laugh uproarious at the people who were scared for Rafa yesterday.



I think Rafa deserved to pass Sampras so happy for him there.





Still think the ATP is in trouble with the 2 slam winners and most of the M100 winners this year being Fedal. Reply

Thread

Link





http://deadspin.com/these-players-w ill-not-beat-rafael-nadal-a-largely-poi-1 795560392 I'm cackling hysterically at anyone thinking Stan had a whisper of a chance. Deadspin had it right along Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that was me. i had been burned before ok!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, it's okay, I understand. The traumas of the last few years are still fresh for me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guilty as charged. Bear with us, bb. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i will gladly accept you laughing @ me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't even close lmfaoooo



I am living! Reply

Thread

Link

he was savage!!! this was god-tier level shit.

and then when they showed the video and uncle toni came out T_T



Edited at 2017-06-11 04:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





that and Rafa crying into the towel had me all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Nelson Monfort went to interview Rafa's clan and Uncle Toni started to cry mid-sentence, I couldn't hold back lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesterday's final was more satisfying tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy for him! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm ashamed by how much I cried. But I've been riding with this dude for 10+ years so I just had a lot of emotions, ok. Reply

Thread

Link

legend Reply

Thread

Link

Not today S(a)tan! Reply

Thread

Link

I snorted 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imma need some was pics from this match Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, that's crazy (though unsurprising). Reply

Thread

Link





I'll let Deadspin's gif sum up this match Reply

Thread

Link

look no offense to op and i feel like i can say this as a federer fan but when you get into double digits of slam wins, you don't "need" to win any more than any other player. i'm really kind of over the narrative that any time the big 3 have a rough period and then go back to winning, people start falling over themselves crying about how they really deserved this after their rough year and it's like



ok what makes this multi millionaire talented athlete any more or less deserving of a slam than the talented player slogging away at the lower end of the top 100 who can't catch a break because the tour is designed to reward the guys already at the top and continues to make things difficult for the guys struggling in the lower ranks. like no it's not fedalovic's fault they are the players they are, but they're not the ones who truly need the points and the prize money Reply

Thread

Link

IA. It's a special feeling for fans but the "deserved" attitude is wrong. It's hard to resist that because long-term fans have been very invested in the careers of Fed-Rafa-Nole. Waiting for a similar script when Nole makes a similar "comeback" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ, did I say he needed it more than other players? This has nothing to do with deserving anything either. Here's a beloved player that's struggled with confidence for a few years. Yes, he needed the win to solidify his comeback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here's a beloved player that's struggled with confidence for a few years. Yes, he needed the win to solidify his comeback.



as opposed to the other beloved players who also struggle with confidence and would love to have needed their first slam win? like you could seriously apply this to any player on tour. he doesn't need anything. prior to today he had 14 slams. he's not suffering. he's made the final of two slams this year and won one of them. just getting to a final would give a massive confidence boost to any player. the only reason people think he or roger or novak need to win is because they're used to them winning and anything less turns into the media berating them and calling them over and cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually think that undermines how good he has been this year up to this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte these roger fans always get so riled up so quickly damn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ita. Tbh out of the top players the only time I've been like damn they deserved that! Was Murray winning his first Wimbledon because the pressure on him to win Wimbledon was immense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link