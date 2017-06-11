Rafael Nadal Wins His Tenth Roland-Garros
The King of Clay does it again!— ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2017
Rafael Nadal wins his 10th French Open title, remaining undefeated in French Open Final appearances (10-0). pic.twitter.com/qQWdBBvKYG
- Rafael Nadal destroyed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to win Roland-Garros
- His first GS title since RG'14
- First player to win 10 titles at the same Slam, dubbed La Decima
- First player to beat Wawrinka in a Slam final
- Rafa's Slam total is now at 15, surpassing Pete Sampras for the second most of all time
- Returns to #2 in the rankings, bumping Novak Djokovic out of the top 3
Source
HE NEEDED THIS. WE NEEDED THIS.
I'm just so happy & in my current emotional state I have nothing else to add. I'm just really happy. That montage of his winning RG moments was beautiful. <3
I think the spread of overall titles is about 2/3 on clay too which is another thing most people seem to ignore with the length of the clay season.
For me personally, I just love Rafa and I think he has had a superb career that in some ways is minimized by others because most of his wins came from RG. Well Federer has 7 Wimbledon titles, same as Sampras. Most of Novak's wins have come from the Australian Open. I think considering all the injuries and years Rafa missed tournaments, that he was still able to win as much as he has is damned impressive.
And he has proven his abilities on all the surfaces. He's made the Australian Open finals 4 times, won it once. Made the Wimbledon finals 5 times and won it twice. Made the US Open finals three times and won it twice. And he won many of his titles beating the best. He won his first Wimbledon beating the great Federer, who is arguably the greatest grass court player of his era. He has beaten Djokovic and Federer both on hardcourts. So yeah, maybe the history books won't rank him the GOAT. But in my opinion, so what?
I think Rafa deserved to pass Sampras so happy for him there.
Still think the ATP is in trouble with the 2 slam winners and most of the M100 winners this year being Fedal.
http://deadspin.com/these-players-w
I am living!
and then when they showed the video and uncle toni came out T_T
Edited at 2017-06-11 04:15 pm (UTC)
ok what makes this multi millionaire talented athlete any more or less deserving of a slam than the talented player slogging away at the lower end of the top 100 who can't catch a break because the tour is designed to reward the guys already at the top and continues to make things difficult for the guys struggling in the lower ranks. like no it's not fedalovic's fault they are the players they are, but they're not the ones who truly need the points and the prize money
as opposed to the other beloved players who also struggle with confidence and would love to have needed their first slam win? like you could seriously apply this to any player on tour. he doesn't need anything. prior to today he had 14 slams. he's not suffering. he's made the final of two slams this year and won one of them. just getting to a final would give a massive confidence boost to any player. the only reason people think he or roger or novak need to win is because they're used to them winning and anything less turns into the media berating them and calling them over and cancelled.
no one asked about federer and no one cares rn this is about nadal no need for the thesis mate