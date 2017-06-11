winona

Rafael Nadal Wins His Tenth Roland-Garros




- Rafael Nadal destroyed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to win Roland-Garros
- His first GS title since RG'14
- First player to win 10 titles at the same Slam, dubbed La Decima
- First player to beat Wawrinka in a Slam final
- Rafa's Slam total is now at 15, surpassing Pete Sampras for the second most of all time
- Returns to #2 in the rankings, bumping Novak Djokovic out of the top 3

HE NEEDED THIS. WE NEEDED THIS.
