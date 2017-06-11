Cringe Post: Youtuber Jesse Wellens Cracks Under the Pressure of Introducing E3 Segment
Jesse Wellens, known for his PrankVsPrank and BFvsGf YouTube channels, was invited to talk about Need for Speed Payback. Either he was under prepared or he fell victim to social anxiety, bc homeboy CHOKED. Watch for yourself tbh.
Source
i'm ok with youtube creators having their spaces and all, but i loathe those mothefuckers who think 'my subscribers WANT to know what's going on in my personal life, how am i not supposed to tell them i was almost molested because a japanese toilet washed my ass?' and go in a 10 minute rant about it.
like, bitch, rly?
EA, your branding sucks and you should feel bad.
the second hand embarrassment is so strong i can't even, so much cringe...
Are these youtube people really that popular? I am too old to be in their target audience. I just watch Giant Bomb instead.
Jeff and Vinny <3 <3