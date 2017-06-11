5 Australian Female Musicians to Get In Your Playlists (ONTD Original)
1. Montaigne
About: Montaigne (aka Jessica Cerro) is a singer/songwriter from Sydney. Her debut EP Life of Montaigne was released in 2014, with a full length album Glorious Heights following in 2016. She's known for her powerful voice and, in my opinion, is reminiscent of Marina and the Diamonds.
Listen: "Clip My Wings"
2. Thelma Plum
About: Thelma Plum released her debut EP Rosie in 2013, and follow up Monster in 2014. She wowed with her cover of Chet Faker's Gold and sang the chorus on A.B. Original's song ICU.
Listen: "How Much Does Your Love Cost?"
3. Bec Sandridge
About: Bec was the winner of Triple J Unearthed's Yours and Owls competititon in 2015. She's released two EPs, Wild Heart in 2013 and In The Fog in 2016. Her music is alternative/indie but with some pop melodies too.
Listen: "In The Fog, In The Flame"
4. Tash Sultana
About: Tash Sultana is a musician from Melbourne, known for her looping skills. Her song Jungle, released last year, placed third in Triple J's hottest 100. She started playing guitar at the age of three.
Listen: "Murder to the Mind"
5. Caiti Baker
About: Caiti Baker is from Darwin, and was part of electronic duo Sietta before going solo in 2015. She's released two singles Heavy On My Heart and Make Your Own Mistakes, and appeared on two A.B. Original songs Dead In a Minute and Sorry. Her debut solo album is due soon, looking to be more blues-inspired.
Listen: "Heavy On My Heart"
Sources:
Wikipedia
Videos:1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Who are some of your fave female musicians right now, Australian or otherwise?
About: Montaigne (aka Jessica Cerro) is a singer/songwriter from Sydney. Her debut EP Life of Montaigne was released in 2014, with a full length album Glorious Heights following in 2016. She's known for her powerful voice and, in my opinion, is reminiscent of Marina and the Diamonds.
Listen: "Clip My Wings"
2. Thelma Plum
About: Thelma Plum released her debut EP Rosie in 2013, and follow up Monster in 2014. She wowed with her cover of Chet Faker's Gold and sang the chorus on A.B. Original's song ICU.
Listen: "How Much Does Your Love Cost?"
3. Bec Sandridge
About: Bec was the winner of Triple J Unearthed's Yours and Owls competititon in 2015. She's released two EPs, Wild Heart in 2013 and In The Fog in 2016. Her music is alternative/indie but with some pop melodies too.
Listen: "In The Fog, In The Flame"
4. Tash Sultana
About: Tash Sultana is a musician from Melbourne, known for her looping skills. Her song Jungle, released last year, placed third in Triple J's hottest 100. She started playing guitar at the age of three.
Listen: "Murder to the Mind"
5. Caiti Baker
About: Caiti Baker is from Darwin, and was part of electronic duo Sietta before going solo in 2015. She's released two singles Heavy On My Heart and Make Your Own Mistakes, and appeared on two A.B. Original songs Dead In a Minute and Sorry. Her debut solo album is due soon, looking to be more blues-inspired.
Listen: "Heavy On My Heart"
Sources:
Wikipedia
Videos:1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Who are some of your fave female musicians right now, Australian or otherwise?
I also love Tkay Maidza and Sampa the Great. Aussie ladies are killing it rn.
I didn't realise Montaigne was Australian, but I definitely agree she reminds me of Marina and the Diamonds.
and this one always makes me cry
Kylie minogue
Holly valance
Some Delta goodrem songs although her more recent music is shit
Jessica Mauboy
Yas i love gurls dat give us gays some jams
I'm really feeling that Tash Sultana track, I'm gonna need to check out more of her stuff.
Great post, OP <3
(I know HK are Kiwis lol)
(~0:50)
and ofc the One And Only Acceptable Christmas Song