5 Australian Female Musicians to Get In Your Playlists (ONTD Original)

Yes Montaigne!! I saw her at Day on the Green and she was amazing and adorable. I'm also psyched that Thelma is blowing up, because I'm always proud af when an indigenous sister makes it.



I also love Tkay Maidza and Sampa the Great. Aussie ladies are killing it rn.

Loving Tash Sultana!



I didn't realise Montaigne was Australian, but I definitely agree she reminds me of Marina and the Diamonds. Reply

and this one always makes me cry



#throwbackthursday with some delta goodrem faves

Tkay Maidza Reply

i love this song. she's aussie as well.



Oh I like this. Reply

don't know any aussie female singers sorry but cam avery (of tame impala and pond) Reply

she's hasn't done that much but I hope Ecca Vandal can become a bigger name







the recs are very boring and meh. Reply

Dami im

Kylie minogue

Holly valance

Some Delta goodrem songs although her more recent music is shit

Jessica Mauboy



Yas i love gurls dat give us gays some jams Reply

Ohh an Australian music post to go with my Canadian music post! I love it!

I'm really feeling that Tash Sultana track, I'm gonna need to check out more of her stuff.

Great post, OP <3 Reply

I know of Tash but I have a thing against aussies that fake a reggae accent when they sing... blaccents I guess. But I like one Haitus Kaiyote song tho.



(I know HK are Kiwis lol) Reply

Also. Julia Jacklin's Pool Party was a jam of mine for a while. Reply

