until they put a release date at the end of these trailers i'm not gonna get excited Reply

Thread

Link

Not even then tbh. SE has a tendency to set release dates and then push it back several years. I'll be excited the day I hold a copy in my hands (if I don't die of old age before that). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a facebook memory come up today from 4 YEARS AGO when the first footage of the game dropped saying "Everyone said KH3 would never come, but I still believed, and now here we are" and I had to sweet summer child myself. What a poor naive little girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've given up all hope of actually seeing this game released in my lifetime. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this game is never coming out Reply

Thread

Link

KH2 came out twelve years ago.



Twelve years.



We didn't even have smartphones then.



Reply

Thread

Link

I was in high school, oh my God Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was still in elementary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 14. Now im 26 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damn. I haven't even realized it's been that long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christ, I was a teenager. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was in a sophomore in college, graduated, went back for a second bachelor's degree, graduated, went to grad school, and just graduated last month. I be 31 in September.



Until the game is physically in stores, I will not pay attention to anything that Square Enix has to say about this game. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was ten years old and in elementary school. fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 17. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 14 when the first one came out and I'm turning 30 this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was in middle school the first time I played this game. I'm about to become a lawyer now ffs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was 11 and my dad imported it + modified my ps2 because it didn't come out in the UK until over a year later lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There have been five Harry Potter movies since then. Reply

Thread

Link

Marvel hadn't even started the cinematic universe.



Edited at 2017-06-11 12:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

it looks so good but will it ever come out??





smh games need to stop being overly complex for the sake of it, JUST GIVE US FUN! Reply

Thread

Link

The world still cared about Jessica Simpson. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, these comments <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's Successica Simpson now. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They managed to squeeze the "In development" in somewhere lmao.



But good that the leak guy was wrong. This looks pretty far along and with another trailer next month we might get a release date in fall? With the inevitable delay announcement three months later of course, this is Square Enix after all. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm hoping that next month will be the release year reveal, but either way I really want this trailer to be the kick off for KH3 promotion and we don't have until 2019 for new stuff lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With another trailer so soon I am confident they are gearing up for a release announcement. Didn't Matsuda say they are looking to release on or two major titles a year until the end of fiscal year 2020? DQ is this year, KH could be next and then it's FFVII until they decide to port it over to PS5 and make it a launch title or some other nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How does this look far along. Weve only seen one world in detail. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a negative part of me thinks all of these "gameplay" trailers are faked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL It doesn't look far along at all. That's only one world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if it will come out on the PS5 at this rate.



Also, I spent so much time doing Olympus Colosseum fights I can't stand hearing the theme music for that world anymore and have to mute it. Reply

Thread

Link

Let's be real here.



It'll be the PS7 at least.



Or, more likely, Japan will have sunk into the sea and we'll all have to get Xboxes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The theme music seriously triggers weird misophonia in me.



Olympus Coliseum, loud chewing... both make me want to literally beat someone up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It better come out on PS4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit don't say that! I don't want to have to get another console! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pissed, I originally got the PS4 while I was under the impression it would be released this year lmfao. At least the PS4 has great games anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bb I bought a PS3 for this game. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

GET ON THE HYDRAS BACK Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg same re: the olympus colosseum fights. i think i mostly did it to level up but it got so boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mariah, Britney and Xtina all had careers when the last game came out. Reply

Thread

Link

idc if i'm old as fuck in a retirement home when this game comes out i'm fucking pumped Reply

Thread

Link

I absolutely adore kh's fighting style and need it in my life right now Reply

Thread

Link

daaaaaamn everyone is so negative in this post lmao



I'm still excited! I still have the PS4 I.5+II.5 remasters to keep me busy during the wait, haha. Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? unfortunately it's a common thing at this point so I just shrug it off ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, really the only thing you can do :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm trying to Platinum everything to keep myself busy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link