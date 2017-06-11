New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer
This trailer premiered at the end of the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra concert in LA. A new trailer and world announcement will debut next month at D23!
Mods if you can please ignore my original post since this one has english subtitles in it. Thank you!
Twelve years.
We didn't even have smartphones then.
Damn. I haven't even realized it's been that long.
Until the game is physically in stores, I will not pay attention to anything that Square Enix has to say about this game.
smh games need to stop being overly complex for the sake of it, JUST GIVE US FUN!
But good that the leak guy was wrong. This looks pretty far along and with another trailer next month we might get a release date in fall? With the inevitable delay announcement three months later of course, this is Square Enix after all.
Also, I spent so much time doing Olympus Colosseum fights I can't stand hearing the theme music for that world anymore and have to mute it.
It'll be the PS7 at least.
Or, more likely, Japan will have sunk into the sea and we'll all have to get Xboxes.
Olympus Coliseum, loud chewing... both make me want to literally beat someone up.
I'm still excited! I still have the PS4 I.5+II.5 remasters to keep me busy during the wait, haha.
