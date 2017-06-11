Canadian Music Post
Pop - Also check out Paper Love, which came out at the end of April. Her new album is out now.
R&B/Soul - His soundcloud also features another new song called "Blessed"
Indie Pop/Rock - They're back! <3
Hip Hop/Pop - I'm fucking obsessed with this. This should be all over Canadian airwaves imo. That chorus <3 "I don't lose sleep but I stay awake, concrete jungle" Her album came out June 1 on iTunes - go buy it.
Electronic
90s throwback indie rock - this is kind of annoying but also catchy as hell. They have another single out on iTunes as well called "Alone Tonight" which is better, but not as catchy.
Indie Rock - New album due out July 7, 2017
Indie Rock
Indie Rock - I really enjoy this.
Indie Rock - New album just came out June 9. This is a fun summery tune imo.
Electronic
Electro-Pop This is a mid-tempo jam.
Indie Rock
Some of these songs are a few weeks old, but have never been posted and the albums are just coming out now.
Daniel Caesar's music is everything. Didn't know he was Canadian though!