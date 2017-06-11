Jennifer Lawrence safe after an private plane accident


The private plane on which JLaw was aboard went through a double-engine failure, which resulted in an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York. The flight was coming from her hometown Louisville, Kentucky. One of the engines failed at 31,000 feet - the second engine failed as well while landing. Fortunately, Jennifer and the pilots are fine after the accident.

Source

As a JLaw stan I know how much she hates flying and how anxious she is, so she's probably very upset after this :/
