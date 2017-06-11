Jennifer Lawrence safe after an private plane accident
Jennifer Lawrence Fine After Private Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing Due to Engine Failure https://t.co/JzATN6n6aQ— E! News (@enews) June 11, 2017
The private plane on which JLaw was aboard went through a double-engine failure, which resulted in an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York. The flight was coming from her hometown Louisville, Kentucky. One of the engines failed at 31,000 feet - the second engine failed as well while landing. Fortunately, Jennifer and the pilots are fine after the accident.
Source
As a JLaw stan I know how much she hates flying and how anxious she is, so she's probably very upset after this :/
PS: I love how she completely disappears when she's not promoting her work. I actually like her and yet completely forgot she even existed. Main reason why I roll my eyes when ONTD calls her an attention whore.
Edited at 2017-06-11 11:37 am (UTC)
English is not everyone's first language sis. OP's profile says they're from Bulgaria (stalker alert @ me).
Edited at 2017-06-11 12:48 pm (UTC)
I fly often, incl. plenty of long haul flights (parents used to be expats) but I still go all white knuckle at the slightest sign of turbulence. Like, statistically I know it's the safest form of travel (especially commercial airlines!) but the lizard part of my brain HATES it and always will.
For real, if I could have any superpower it would be teleportation mainly 'cause I'd never have to fly again lol
What's crazy is on my way to the place, because the emergency landing was on the way home, was that we had such bad truculence we were fish tailing in the air.
but i love that the message is mostly, and this is why that was changed and therefore flying is safer than before, etc.
I think that if I were rich/famous, I'd still want to fly commercial planes as much as possible. They seem way less likely to get an accident, and obviously much cheaper.
But this sounds terrifying sheesh. I know logically planes are safer than cars but i still get nervous.