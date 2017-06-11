OMG I DIDN'T KNOW THIS CAME BACK! Reply

Mfte, caps and all. Reply

my stream died



i noticed evelyne brochu is just a special guest star tho? is she just gonna be in the first & last eps Reply

Yeah I saw that too, she's will be in at least 3 I think, 5.05 is Cosima's flashback episode Helen Shaver directed that episode.

She's my fav. Apparently in the majority of them but not all. Heard she's in next episode but then not in the next two after that. Not sure how accurate it is. Reply

It was ok, I feel like it wasn't the strongest Season Premier but probably because we are in the thick of it. Reply

I didn't watch tonight's ep but I stg every year it comes back I forget literally everything that happened before but don't feel like rewatching it all. Reply

Same here exactly! I always have to read some episode descriptions from the previous season to figure out what even happened. I do like the show but I never seem to retain much when we're between seasons Reply

That's me but also the reason I still have to watch all of the past season :x Reply

it was okay, but mrs s wasn't in it so :/ Reply

I haven't watched yet bc I don't have cable so I'll have thoughts on it tmrw



But goddamn it, these next 10 weeks are going to be sooo dreadful for me. I don't want to say goodbye to my clone club!



I started watching the show after seeing gifs on Tumblr when I still used it, and since that day in 2013, I've been obsessed. I have never met, talked to or had the pleasure of knowing such kind hearted, loving, honest people in the clone club on twitter tumblr Facebook and Instagram. We all accept each other.



Today I made a post in one of the biggest fb groups of orphan black about how I will always love the clone club because they've accepted me for who I am and this show has made me realize being different (disabled) is cool and that Tatiana and the cast and the crew and their fans truthfully love me for me. I know that's weird since I've never met tmas or any fan before but the clone club is just so full of love & always has been. I just love it. Reply

ugh this makes me wish I actually got involved with the fandom. It sounds great. I just naturally avoid fandoms because they can get, well, I'm sure you know. And I didn't want that kind of stuff to ruin Orphan Black for me.



I'm glad it's been such a nice, inviting place for you. :) Reply

This is really lovely. I've had fandoms be like that for me, and finding oasises of good people like that is such a gift. I hope you'll be able to stay in touch with everyone after the show winds down. Reply

I never knew where Clone Club congregated so I'm sorry to say I never really got involved but that sounds lovely. I'm sure even after the show ends you all have formed friendships that will last for years to come! Reply

It's back??!? I'll try to watch tomorrow or during the week but I'll forget until next week Reply

I have it on my DVR but I can't watch it tonight :( :( Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ

FUCK. I forgot this was on. Reply

i seriously thought this show was cancelled after season 4 Reply

kinda? it's ending after season 5 Reply

They announced the day the s4 finale aired that it was coming back for one more season. It was easy to miss with all the press for the season ender. Reply

It was good in a nice to see almost everyone sort of way, but I also feel like nothing happened. Like Sarah just hobbled around for an hour. Reply

I can't wait for Rachel to die Reply

i wanna watch this again but i stopped in the season 2 finale.



Can anyone give me cliff notes for season 3 and 4? Reply

flop boy clones

KWEEN KRYSTAL

allison broke bad

rachel is a wheelchair pirate now

general nonsensical fuckery Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Art's new partner was the doctor bitch from 2030CE!!! It's amazing I still recognise her voice all these years later For anyone that ever watched 2030CE Reply

I liked the first episode. I hope the season stays interesting.



Edited at 2017-06-11 08:29 am (UTC) Reply

I thought it was OK. I didn't like the new characters (Mud, Arts new partner) at all. And Sarah just stumbled around. Hoping for more next episode. Reply

