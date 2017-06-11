June 11th, 2017, 02:17 pm winter_lace Next week on Orphan Black SourceThoughts on the first ep for the three of us that still watch this show? Tagged: orphan black (space / bbc america), tatiana maslany Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
i noticed evelyne brochu is just a special guest star tho? is she just gonna be in the first & last eps
Long emo novel about OB
But goddamn it, these next 10 weeks are going to be sooo dreadful for me. I don't want to say goodbye to my clone club!
I started watching the show after seeing gifs on Tumblr when I still used it, and since that day in 2013, I've been obsessed. I have never met, talked to or had the pleasure of knowing such kind hearted, loving, honest people in the clone club on twitter tumblr Facebook and Instagram. We all accept each other.
Today I made a post in one of the biggest fb groups of orphan black about how I will always love the clone club because they've accepted me for who I am and this show has made me realize being different (disabled) is cool and that Tatiana and the cast and the crew and their fans truthfully love me for me. I know that's weird since I've never met tmas or any fan before but the clone club is just so full of love & always has been. I just love it.
I'm glad it's been such a nice, inviting place for you. :)
Can anyone give me cliff notes for season 3 and 4?
KWEEN KRYSTAL
allison broke bad
rachel is a wheelchair pirate now
general nonsensical fuckery
[Spoiler (click to open)]Art's new partner was the doctor bitch from 2030CE!!! It's amazing I still recognise her voice all these years later
Edited at 2017-06-11 08:29 am (UTC)